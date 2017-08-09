Sometimes not even decent food can save a restaurant. So it goes with Crust Bros, a Neapolitan-style pizza parlour on traffic-choked Waterloo Road. There’s a DIY concept (the pizzas are customisable by bases, sauces and toppings), but also a few preconceived pies on offer. Everything I ate was decent enough. A ‘control’ number, made with a regular Neapolitan base plus pesto and mozzarella, had well-charred, pillowy dough and a wafting, herbaceous flavour. A house-designed Cheeky Bro, with mozzarella, tomato, punchy guanciale pork jowl, spring onions and scamorza (that mild cheese that looks like a knobbly brown tumour) was similarly well-made. No complaints.
But – and it’s a massive, all-encompassing BUT – the experience of dining at Crust Bros was abysmal enough to undo the enjoyment of anything I ate.
Deep breath: the relatively new space already looked tired and grubby; the ‘Aperol bar’ was abandoned and covered in cleaning junk; and the draft beer was off. Ordering at the counter was painfully slow and staff were either sat on their phones, or eating, or paying more attention to the constant rotation of Deliveroo drivers than, y’know, IRL punters. Once our order was finally taken, it came out in dribs and drabs (the pizzas only take 90 seconds to cook, so God knows why). And finally, our – admittedly cheery – waitress cleared a dining room’s worth of dirty crockery one plate at a time. When another waiter had to put his cigarette down to pick up our finished dishes, I was truly done. As will Crust Bros be if they don’t fix up quick, serviceable pizza or not.
|Venue name:
|Crust Bros
|Contact:
|Address:
|
111 Waterloo Rd
Waterloo
London
SE1 8UL
|Transport:
|Tube: Waterloo
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks (wine on tap), no service: around £35.
Average User Rating
5 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:5
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Featured
Best pizza in London! Friendly staff and great atmosphere. I've been 3 times already since it opened and fully recommend trying the n'duja
Featured
Seriously good pizza! Found this place last week, the dough is so so good. Great place for reasonably priced fresh pizza and a beer.
Featured
I visited crust bros on a recent trip to London, and was really impressed by the service and quality of the food. The staff were all really nice, polite and helpful and the food was a lot nicer than other pizza restaurants ive been too - really authentic taste. Not often in london, but will definitely visit next time i am.
Featured
We've been a few times and every time the pizza has been spot on. Chewy base and fresh toppings that you choose yourself. I had 'The Notorious P.I.G.' last time and it didn't disappoint. Will be coming back again very soon!