A burger restaurant in King’s Cross.
Cut + Grind is an ‘artisan’ burger restaurant set within The Urbanest Building – a massive tower block looming over King’s Cross, with a name that sounds like a fantasy location dreamed up by a teenager in the Supreme queue. Taking the glass-fronted space on the ground floor, the look they’re going for is industrial-chic (think: concrete and a big tiled sign on the wall reading BUTCHER), but gloomy lighting and plasticky seats spoil things and make it feel a bit chain-y.
Happily, the service was characterful enough to warm things up a bit (you know who you are, adorable waiter) and the food was solid. Burgers come in two varieties – juicy or skinny – and the meat is ground onsite. The £10 classic was impressive, if a little wet; the patty perfectly plump and juicy and slathered with béarnaise.
Surprisingly though, it was the vegan burger that won out – zingy miso-glazed aubergine topped with sesame slaw and spicy ketchup then packed into a nice wholemeal bun. Halloumi chips, too, were excellent.
This food, and that waiter, deserve better lighting. Either ask for a seat by the window, or get your burger to go.
|Venue name:
|Cut + Grind
|Contact:
|Address:
|
The Urbanest Building
25-27 Canal Reach
King's Cross
London
N1C 4DD
|Transport:
|Tube: King's Cross St Pancras
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £40.
