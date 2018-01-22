Cut + Grind

A burger restaurant in King’s Cross.

Cut + Grind is an ‘artisan’ burger restaurant set within The Urbanest Building – a massive tower block looming over King’s Cross, with a name that sounds like a fantasy location dreamed up by a teenager in the Supreme queue. Taking the glass-fronted space on the ground floor, the look they’re going for is industrial-chic (think: concrete and a big tiled sign on the wall reading BUTCHER), but gloomy lighting and plasticky seats spoil things and make it feel a bit chain-y.

Happily, the service was characterful enough to warm things up a bit (you know who you are, adorable waiter) and the food was solid. Burgers come in two varieties – juicy or skinny – and the meat is ground onsite. The £10 classic was impressive, if a little wet; the patty perfectly plump and juicy and slathered with béarnaise.

Surprisingly though, it was the vegan burger that won out – zingy miso-glazed aubergine topped with sesame slaw and spicy ketchup then packed into a nice wholemeal bun. Halloumi chips, too, were excellent.

This food, and that waiter, deserve better lighting. Either ask for a seat by the window, or get your burger to go.

By: Kitty Drake

Venue name: Cut + Grind
Address: The Urbanest Building
25-27 Canal Reach
King's Cross
London
N1C 4DD
Transport: Tube: King's Cross St Pancras
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £40.
If you plan on going to Cut + Grind before the end of Jan, do subscribe to their newsletter as you will then be able to claim 50% off the food bill.

The restaurant is located in the very dead part of York Way that must really be looking forward to all the flats that have been built to be lived in as to put a bit of life in there.

However, to our great surprised, it was fully booked when we arrived at barely 7pm on a Friday evening.

I expected deliciously awesome meat but got very, very disappointed. Every single thing was painfully average: the dusty tasting halloumi fries, the fries that, to be completely fair, we asked to have cooked in normal oil instead of the beef fat they were meant to be cooked in for my veggie boyfriend’s sake, the tasteless beef burger and the boring veggie burger.

The drinks were also quite expensive I found.

Overall, I was really happy the food was half-price as that’s all it was worth. I wouldn’t bother going all the way there if I were you.