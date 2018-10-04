Daddy Bao

Restaurants, Taiwanese Tooting
A spin-off of Peckham’s popular Mr Bao, this time in Tooting.

In 2015, MR Bao took Peckham by storm, daring to bring the decade’s hottest trend – that of steamed milk buns with punchy fillings – to SE15. And to do it well. Fast forward to 2018 and owner Frank Yeung is at it again, this time naming the spot in honour of his father (himself a veteran restaurateur) and migrating west, to Tooting.

The look is ‘hip Asian’: red lanterns, their tassels hanging down, cast a glow across dark glossy tables and a wall of hand-drawn Mandarin characters. There’s a tiny counter bar (obvs) as well as some lovely exposed brick (double obvs). It’s dark, buzzy and atmospheric. It’s fun. Better yet, the food was mostly very good.

The star creation wasn’t a bun, but a soft, sloppy, moreish dish of sesame-slathered aubergine, lifted by the allium hit of sliced scallions and the sharp, sweet tang of pomegranate seeds. Also good were pork dumplings (plus chilli oil for dipping), their edges crimped and russet-coloured, their insides dense and juicy.

But you came for bao, and bao you should have. Like the beef bao. It was beautiful. We’re talking melt-in-the-mouth brisket nicely offset by the zingy bite of a wasabi slaw and the verdant freshness of leafy coriander. All snuggled into a spongy, pillow-soft bun that’s as good as any you’ll find in W1. If you can take a bit of heat, get the prawn bao too: juicy beer-marinated prawns, layered with pickled mooli and (very) spiced spring onions.

A low point was a garlicky, amateurish plate of kimchi, but with dishes this cheap and staff this friendly and accommodating (let’s just say we far outstayed our welcome), it’s an easy thing to forgive. All hail the daddy.

By: Tania Ballantine

Venue name: Daddy Bao
Address: 113 Mitcham Road
London
SW17 9PE
Transport: Tube: Tooting Broadway
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £60.
Tastemaker

A great addition to the ever expanding Tooting restaurant scene.  Daddy Bao is a great spot for a different kind of brunch!  The food is full of flavour and beautifully presented.  The staff are helpful and attentive without being in your face.  To top it all off, the prices are very competitive so you walk out with a full belly and not an empty wallet.  Will definitely be back again soon, they do offer a bottomless brunch for those wishing to add to already great offering.  There is a good selection of non alcoholic cocktails too! 

tastemaker

So another Bao Restaurant on the London scene, what makes this different I hear you ask? Well that’s easy and where do I start; from the amazing food and pillow like fluffiest Bao Buns I’ve eaten in London. The friendly and attentive staff offering an exceptional service to the amazing cocktail creations perfectly complementing the food. Everything about this restaurant was impeccable.

Stepping inside you get a real sense of the love and attention that has gone into making this place special and the different influences incorporated from within the family; the plates and ceramics are made by Mummy Bao and Mr Bao’s sister is behind the design of the restaurant.

In addition to everything mentioned above, what makes this place truly wonderful is in the name. Bao fans will be familiar with Mr Bao in Peckham. So this place has everything the Peckham establishment offers and then some. Aptly named Daddy Bao after ‘Mr Bao’s father and inspirational role model who himself has many years of experience running his own restaurants. We were lucky enough to meet ‘Daddy Bao’ and ‘Mr Bao’ at the Soft Launch. A friendly and inspiring duo, there was no doubt in the passion and dedication that has gone into this place that is guaranteed to make it a success!

The menu has been carefully curated by Head Chef, T. Although not extensive, there are a select number of options available. What you can be reassured with is that you won’t be disappointed regardless of what you order as everything is amazing!

The Bao Buns were all so tasty, and its a tough choice to select my fave, but being a big meat lover it would have to be the Beef Brisket Bao which I think should actually be named ‘Daddy Bao’. Packed with tender beef brisket slowly cooked with a kick of wasabi slaw, it was simply divine.

The other top contender was ‘Mr Bao.’ This soft pillow of joy was packed with slow braised pork which worked really well with the crunchy roast peanut topping.

To accompany the Bao Buns you can order a selection of side dishes from fried chicken, Pak Choi or the house kimchi which has a little kick but makes the perfect accompaniment to the Buns.

The food was all so tasty and cooked to perfection and you won’t be left disappointed regardless of what you order.

So to all Bao lovers out there, I urge you to add this restaurant to your list and try to get in before everyone hears the hype. However, this is a place that would be worth waiting to get a reservation or queuing down the street for!

The drinks are up to the same standard as the food. An experienced and talented mixologist is behind the changing specials. He also makes a mean Old Fashioned, as well as any other cocktail you could ask for. How do I know this? Well, we pretty much tried every cocktail on the menu just to put his skills to the test. ☺

I love the refreshing flavour of lychee so the Lychee Daiquiri instantly caught me eye and the rum wasn’t too overpowering. I was so impressed by the cocktails that I didn’t get round to trying the home brewed Lychee Pale Ale which has Daddy Bao’s face on the label. How awesome is that – I’ve heard great things about the Pale Ale so will definitely have to try it on my next visit.

We just loved everything about this place and can’t wait to visit again.


I have been a big fan of Mr Bao in Peckham for a long time, so I was keen to try their new place, Daddy Bao in Tooting. The visit lived up to my high expectations! For starters, the restaurant is a feast for the eyes, with hand painted Chinese calligraphy on the walls, (done by the owners Dad, who the restaurant is named in honour of). The staff were extremely friendly and kindly explained the dishes and cocktails to us. Everything was excellent from start to finish - I would highly recommend the dumplings, chicken poppers, the aubergine, the classic pork bao and the chicken bao, then top it off with a Sake Martini! Can't express how happy I was with my meal and all for a very reasonable price! The atmosphere was perfect and I had such a lovely evening there I can't wait to go back to try the rest of the menu very soon. 