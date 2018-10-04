Daddy Bao
A spin-off of Peckham’s popular Mr Bao, this time in Tooting.
In 2015, MR Bao took Peckham by storm, daring to bring the decade’s hottest trend – that of steamed milk buns with punchy fillings – to SE15. And to do it well. Fast forward to 2018 and owner Frank Yeung is at it again, this time naming the spot in honour of his father (himself a veteran restaurateur) and migrating west, to Tooting.
The look is ‘hip Asian’: red lanterns, their tassels hanging down, cast a glow across dark glossy tables and a wall of hand-drawn Mandarin characters. There’s a tiny counter bar (obvs) as well as some lovely exposed brick (double obvs). It’s dark, buzzy and atmospheric. It’s fun. Better yet, the food was mostly very good.
The star creation wasn’t a bun, but a soft, sloppy, moreish dish of sesame-slathered aubergine, lifted by the allium hit of sliced scallions and the sharp, sweet tang of pomegranate seeds. Also good were pork dumplings (plus chilli oil for dipping), their edges crimped and russet-coloured, their insides dense and juicy.
But you came for bao, and bao you should have. Like the beef bao. It was beautiful. We’re talking melt-in-the-mouth brisket nicely offset by the zingy bite of a wasabi slaw and the verdant freshness of leafy coriander. All snuggled into a spongy, pillow-soft bun that’s as good as any you’ll find in W1. If you can take a bit of heat, get the prawn bao too: juicy beer-marinated prawns, layered with pickled mooli and (very) spiced spring onions.
A low point was a garlicky, amateurish plate of kimchi, but with dishes this cheap and staff this friendly and accommodating (let’s just say we far outstayed our welcome), it’s an easy thing to forgive. All hail the daddy.
|Venue name:
|Daddy Bao
|Contact:
|Address:
|
113 Mitcham Road
London
SW17 9PE
|Transport:
|Tube: Tooting Broadway
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £60.
Featured
I have been a big fan of Mr Bao in Peckham for a long time, so I was keen to try their new place, Daddy Bao in Tooting. The visit lived up to my high expectations! For starters, the restaurant is a feast for the eyes, with hand painted Chinese calligraphy on the walls, (done by the owners Dad, who the restaurant is named in honour of). The staff were extremely friendly and kindly explained the dishes and cocktails to us. Everything was excellent from start to finish - I would highly recommend the dumplings, chicken poppers, the aubergine, the classic pork bao and the chicken bao, then top it off with a Sake Martini! Can't express how happy I was with my meal and all for a very reasonable price! The atmosphere was perfect and I had such a lovely evening there I can't wait to go back to try the rest of the menu very soon.