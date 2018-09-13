Darcie & May Green

A floating restaurant on a canal boat by Paddington station.

Darcie & May Green, a ‘floating piece of art’ opposite Paddington station, is an all-day restaurant on a canal boat from a team of Antipodeans who are big fans of brunch. It’s covered with colourful pop art stencils, there’s a cursive neon sign out front and astroturf on the roof. From the description, I thought it was going to be terrible. But don’t you just love it when a restaurant proves you wrong?

Off the brunch menu, the baked aubergine fritters (which were crispy and deep-fried) with kimchi ketchup, poached eggs, avocado and corn salsa were delicious, as was the shakshuka: spicy tomatoes, creamy labneh and two beautifully wobbly eggs in a skillet. Even the desperately trendy ‘charcoal bread’ it came with turned out to be great, its smokiness adding a whole other dimension. Later, a slice of moist, delicious banana bread came topped with berries, mascarpone and a drizzle of super-sweet honey, and the coffee was flawless.

The boat is split into three sections: a roof, a bar and a dining area. All are lovely. Dishes are served on beautiful ceramic plates, the chairs are plush and colourful, and light reflects off the water so it flickers peacefully inside. It’s unusually spacious and pleasant for a canal boat. Though you can’t eat on the roof, when you’re finished dining you’re allowed to take your prosecco upstairs.

It’s a stellar combination of brunch spot and rooftop bar – what could be more perfect for London?

By: Kelly Pigram

Venue name: Darcie & May Green
Address: Grand Union Canal
Sheldon Square
Paddington Central
London
W2 6DS
Transport: Tube: Paddington
Price: Brunch for two with drinks and service: around £80.
Easy, breezy Aussie joie de vivre - that's always been the key selling point of the Timmy/Daisy/Beany Green chain and in Darcie May, their newest canal side venture, they can now add waterside charm to this list of defining characteristics.


Perfectly located by Paddington station, book an open space at the end of the boat for sunlit prosecco drinking with friends or hop inside and bag a table for weekend brunching. With a menu that skips from halloumi fries - crunchy & suntanned though paired with an oddly sweet pomegranate dressing - to a superbly crunchy, flavourful and rainbow bright bhel puri, Darcie's small plates are nicely priced and generously portioned for sharing. There's also a couple of sharing options for main courses too which is refreshing given that this can sometimes be the sole territory of eye-wateringly priced dishes like Chateaubriand - like Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson, the chicken parmigiana is enormous and really rather tasty. 


Service is fab - it's on-the-point friendly & sincere and they were happy to let us bring our own cake for dessert which is always appreciated especially when there's not doubt you've spent a decent chunk of change on their food & booze - and the vibe throughout the evening was busy, lively & fun, exactly what you want for a chilled night out in a place that's every bit as full of personality as its brothers & sisters.

How cute is this place! I stumbled across this colourful barge on the grand union canal located just outside Paddington Station and couldn’t resist stopping for a drink. The cocktails are delicious and they have outdoor seating on the top deck which is a gorgeous for drinks on a summers day. Really quirky spot for drinks in the summer!


I’m a BIG fan of the Aussie style brunches taking London by storm right now, but it’s always pleasing to see a restaurant that branches out from the traditional avocado on sourdough toast, and Darcie and May hits it on the head, for example, the Fancy Bacon Roll (crispy poached eggs, bacon and homemade hollandaise on a parata roti) is an absolute must and the award winning banana bread sandwich is award winning for a reason!

A brightly coloured barge bobbing on the canal as day trippers cruise by, what more could you want. 