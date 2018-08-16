Delamina

Restaurants, Middle Eastern Marylebone
3 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5 stars
(1user review)
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5

A ‘wholesome’ Middle East-and-Med-leaning restaurant.

It’s safe to say that Delamina will be loved by ladies who lunch. The airy, high-ceilinged dining room brims with shabby-chic elegance, staff are charming and the people-watching is good. The food, leaning to the Med and Middle East, is supposedly ‘wholesome’. And some is also excellent. Like a jewel of a dessert: a pair of smooth, moussey slabs of tahini halva draped with a sweet, dark slick of date syrup and a scattering of roasted hazelnuts. It was probably the least healthy thing on the menu, but whatevs.

Also good were small, snacky plates: moreish whipped ikra (cod roe) with fluffy pieces of pitta; fiery deep-fried okra with a lemony tahini dip (tahini features a lot here: don’t bring someone with a sesame allergy); and nicely charred, chilli-spiked courgette ‘two ways’. But other dishes were so-so: the signature turkey shawarma had good flavours but dry, scrawny meat (Delamina, incidentally, is from the same crew behind the ill-judged Strut & Cluck: they do love a bit of turkey), while a plate of ‘charred’ cauliflower arrived soggy and drowning in pomegranate molasses.

So ask for a street-level table and stay safe with snacks. Then skip straight to that pud.

By: Tania Ballantine

Posted:

Venue name: Delamina
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: 56-58 Marylebone Lane
London
W1U 2NX
Transport: Tube: Bond Street
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100.
Do you own this business?
Static map showing venue location

Average User Rating

4 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:0
  • 4 star:1
  • 3 star:0
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
LiveReviews|1
1 person listening
tastemaker

A lovely little restaurant tucked just off of Oxford Street. 


I came here on a business dinner where I was interviewing a photographer - which meant we were talking for a long time before ordering and then taking lots of photos. Which, in this situation, you'd imagine lots of stares and awkwardness from the staff (and diners) - but that wasn't the case at all. It was all taken in a stride and nothing was too much of an ask. 


Food was delightful, I had a salad with baby aubergines, goats cheese and sesame seeds and I thought I'd gone to heaven. My only hindrance would be that it's a little overpriced for the portion size, but overall it did strike me as a "nicer" restaurant and not a casual "dip in and out" foodie place. 


Verdict: an ideal place for a nice weekend meal with a partner.

More venues

The Yacht London

The Yacht London
Hot Stone

Hot Stone
Dragon Cat Cafe

Dragon Cat Cafe
Mamounia Lounge Mayfair

Mamounia Lounge Mayfair
Sponsored listings