A bright, high-ceilinged Indian that really should have permanent queues.

A pub separates Delhi Orchid from its nearest rival and with both menus on display, which are similar in range, you would understand diners choosing to opt for the (very slightly) cheaper neighbour. But as in life, you get what you pay for: Delhi Orchid is for those in the know. To start, if you’re can’t make your mind up – and are sufficiently hungry – get the mixed platter, a generous starter sampler where every morsel is excellent. Otherwise, a must-try is the coco jingha – five perfectly tandoor-cooked king prawns marinated in coconut with a hint of ginger.

Next up, the jalfrezi had an excellent flavour, though it could have done with a tad more heat: turns out you can order any dish hot (or hotter), you just have to let them know. Also useful: all veggie mains can be ordered as smaller side dishes. Go for the dal makhani: silky smooth and moreish, it’s guaranteed to start a frantic naan fight for the last scoop in the bowl.