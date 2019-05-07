Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon at Fortnum and Mason
A smart dining room in the Fortnum and Mason building, serving afternoon tea.
Fortnum and Mason’s elegant Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon has been serving tea since way back in 1926 – before that, this spacious dining room on the fourth floor of the Mayfair department store was the Fortnum family apartment, then a shop floor selling the likes of interiors and antiques. The decor is classic, but a bit old-fashioned: think aqua-patterned carpet, bright lights and mystical music that makes you feel like you’re in a fairytale.
Get one of each of the ‘sweet’ and ‘savoury’ teas and share with a friend, because there are good parts of each that you don’t want to miss out on. We adored the interesting flavours of the scones on the savoury stand – goats cheese and salmon with dill butter, then a tangy spring onion and chive type with a dish of grape mustard jelly – and also lapped up a smoked salmon eclair with soft choux pastry. But the smooth, delicious chocolate mousse and zingy lemon-passionfruit tart from the classic 'sweet' tea were winners, too. Sandwiches (the same for both teas) were fresh and light. Again, the salmon sarnie was the star. If you can be sure of one thing, it’s that Fortnum’s knows fish.
|Address:
|
Fourth floor
Fortnum & Mason
London
W1J 9FA
|Transport:
|Tube: Green Park
The Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon is an elegant British tearoom reminiscent of century old genteel tradition located at Fortnum and Masons in Piccadilly.
My companion and I were seated at a table in a room that had been charmingly decorated for the Christmas season.
The menu offered a large selection of teas. The teapots arrived in soft blue and gold china where loose tea leaves were poured through silver tea strainers – very Downtown Abbey.
With an obliging waiter who was willing to cater for every dietary requirement, our sandwiches were made with brown bread. We opted for the Savoury menu. The fillings were flavoursome and well-made.
This was followed by traditional mini cakes, warm scones, clotted cream along with a mini pot of strawberry jam and lemon Curd. The cakes were simple yet fresh tasting. I particularly enjoyed the Rose Eclair which was dainty looking and delicately topped with a little Rose petal. The lemon curd was bursting with freshness. The scones were well – risen with good texture. Plates were continuously replenished until you could have no more and left overs could be taken home.
With a choice of more cakes from their dessert trolley, we had the Batternburg and Chocolate Yule Log. The Batternburg was authentic with a delightful layer of marzipan and the Chocolate Yule was moist and extremely chocolatey.
Bookings are essential and you’re given a 2 hour slot. At around £50 per head, this British quintessential afternoon tea experience by far surpasses other famous establishments in London.
My mother and I had a lovely experience at Fortnum & Mason. The staff were polite and attentive, there was more than enough food (which was delicious and of very good quality), they cater for special diets too such as vegetarian. I would highly recommend, it was a wonderful dining experience.
I had fabulous service from the staff in the Tea Salon. Not too overbearing but helpful when we queried the menu. A great experience overall, typically delicious Fortnum and Mason fare and not nearly as expensive as some other high tea experiences in central London.
Went there today for lunch, awful service but a decent quality of food. Fortnum's needs to focus on seriously improving its service as staff are inattentive and at times just rude.
