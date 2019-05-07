Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon at Fortnum and Mason

Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon at Fortnum and Mason

A smart dining room in the Fortnum and Mason building, serving afternoon tea.

Fortnum and Mason’s elegant Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon has been serving tea since way back in 1926 – before that, this spacious dining room on the fourth floor of the Mayfair department store was the Fortnum family apartment, then a shop floor selling the likes of interiors and antiques. The decor is classic, but a bit old-fashioned: think aqua-patterned carpet, bright lights and mystical music that makes you feel like you’re in a fairytale.

Get one of each of the ‘sweet’ and ‘savoury’ teas and share with a friend, because there are good parts of each that you don’t want to miss out on. We adored the interesting flavours of the scones on the savoury stand – goats cheese and salmon with dill butter, then a tangy spring onion and chive type with a dish of grape mustard jelly – and also lapped up a smoked salmon eclair with soft choux pastry. But the smooth, delicious chocolate mousse and zingy lemon-passionfruit tart from the classic 'sweet' tea were winners, too. Sandwiches (the same for both teas) were fresh and light. Again, the salmon sarnie was the star. If you can be sure of one thing, it’s that Fortnum’s knows fish.

By: Kelly Pigram

Address: Fourth floor
Fortnum & Mason
London
W1J 9FA
Transport: Tube: Green Park
Contact:
Call Venue 020 7734 8040
Tastemaker

Took the visiting parents here for afternoon tea. Service was of course impeccable and even had some banter with the waiter. The tea menu is of course fantastic, but you know what... sometimes all you want is an afternoon tea. My mom really liked her fruit tea. Sandwiches were fab, however what really sets the place apart is its scones, and Fortnum and Mason's did not disappoint. They could not give us enough clotted cream (well we didn't want them to stare so we behaved). 


Pricey at about £50 a head, but let's face it, you don't go for afternoon tea often, so it's fine to push the boat out every once in a while. 

Tastemaker

I took my mum to F&M for her birthday weekend. The shop floor definitely a treat, with so many high-quality products purchasable. 

We went to our pre-booked tea, on the 5th floor and only when seated did we realise the Jubilee Tea Room is only for afternoon tea (which was £50pp). We had already had lunch, so we definitely didn't need more food! We went downstairs, to the cafe area (which was less fancy and had more of a brunch feel). 

We chose from a limited tea menu and when for the rare white tea of China. The service was impeccable, with our waitress being incredibly attentive and happy to explain everything to us. (One of the waiters even sneakily charged my phone for me - lifesaver!!!)


We had 2 teas and a shared slice of victoria sponge, which had a lemon curd filling. It was divine. The experience must be an 'experience' and not just a casual 'grab a coffee' situation. Our bill was £25, which priced the teas at £7 each. Although pricey, it was a memory and one of grandeur. 

tastemaker

I can't believe I have never been to Fortnum and Mason before, it's enchanting and elegant from the moment you walk in and to go just before Christmas and hear the pianist play Christmas songs whilst you wait was fantastic! The surroundings were quintessentially British and everything an afternoon tea should be. I was utterly stuffed and the portions were never ending and anything you couldn't finish you could take home in fancy boxes. Our server Jose was amazing and made our experience all the more special. As someone who is a big fan of afternoon teas, I would say this one is a must! We very much enjoyed doing a bit of Christmas shopping there afterwards also! 


The Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon is an elegant British tearoom reminiscent of century old genteel tradition located at Fortnum and Masons in Piccadilly.

My companion and I were seated at a table in a room that had been charmingly decorated for the Christmas season.

The menu offered a large selection of teas. The teapots arrived in soft blue and gold china where loose tea leaves were poured through silver tea strainers – very Downtown Abbey.

With an obliging waiter who was willing to cater for every dietary requirement, our sandwiches were made with brown bread. We opted for the Savoury menu. The fillings were flavoursome and well-made.

This was followed by traditional mini cakes, warm scones, clotted cream along with a mini pot of strawberry jam and lemon Curd. The cakes were simple yet fresh tasting. I particularly enjoyed the Rose Eclair which was dainty looking and delicately topped with a little Rose petal. The lemon curd was bursting with freshness. The scones were well – risen with good texture. Plates were continuously replenished until you could have no more and left overs could be taken home.

With a choice of more cakes from their dessert trolley, we had the Batternburg and Chocolate Yule Log. The Batternburg was authentic with a delightful layer of marzipan and the Chocolate Yule was moist and extremely chocolatey.

Bookings are essential and you’re given a 2 hour slot. At around £50 per head, this British quintessential afternoon tea experience by far surpasses other famous establishments in London.

tastemaker

My afternoon tea experiences have taught me that I am very much a traditionalist and F&M suited that preference to a T. We had the regular afternoon tea with champagne, and on a Monday evening in December I was surprised to have most of the saloon to ourselves. There was a beautiful pianist playing in the atrium when we walked in which set the scene for a perfect evening. The tea list was extensive and we were offered as many pots of different tea as we liked. When the stand was brought it we were told everything could be re-filled, and that there was a cake trolley as well! I always enjoy when an afternoon tea includes cucumber sandwiches, and I also had to get a refill of the chicken sandwiches as they were divine. The scones were warm and fresh and came with an incredible range of jams and the most beautifully intense cream. My friend and I halved all of the sweets on the top layer which turned out to be a great decision as we couldn't even fit in any cake from the cake trolley. They very kindly let us take a slice from as many of the cakes as we wanted home in a take home box, as there is no way I was missing out on the battenberg cake!


I would put this afternoon tea experience on the same level as The Ritz. It is pricey, but so worth it for a special occasion or treat!

tastemaker

Contrary to all the other reviews, if I could give my experience at Fortnum & Mason zero stars, I would and this is why:

Yesterday we went to Fortnum & Mason for our very first London Afternoon Tea experience and to ensure it was a good one, we thought we'll go straight to the top and chose your esteemed location to do it.

To our utter disappointment, the entire experience was abysmal from start to finish:

1. As we were shown to our table, the lady didn't offer to check our coats in, we had to ask for it.

2. The assigned waitress failed to explain how everything worked. There was a lot of confusion so we ended up buying the Tea Tasting experience as well.

3. The Tea Tasting experience was terrible. The guy did not ask us anything about our preferences and did not offer any recommendations so we blindly chose the teas based on the descriptions on the menu.

4. When the afternoon tea came, they brought us two stands (it was a table of four), put the stand on the table and left without explaining anything that was on the stands. Again we ate the food blindly not knowing what we were eating.

5. We weren't advised that the food was refillable until we asked ourselves.

6. No one refilled our water glasses for the entire 2-hour stay.

Now onto the food:

1. As mentioned above, the teas we selected were excellent (thank God!).

2. The scones were possibly the worst I've ever had. They were dry and the savoury ones were awful. I am convinced they weren't even fresh.

3. We have to guess what the sweets on the top tier were because again, no explanation was provided.

Based on the experience, I decided we had to bring this to the management's attention so we got the attention of the guy in a suit, who we found out was the head waiter. We voiced our concerns, to which:

1. He gracefully apologised.

2. He then cornered the waitress who was serving our table and had a word with her before she came over to collect the payment.

3. When the waitress came to collect the payment, she was extremely defensive and confrontational. She did not once apologised.


As an apology, the service charge and the tea tasting was removed from our bill. However, even then the total bill for an Afternoon Tea for four totalled to £189. While removal of the service charge and the tea tasting is greatly appreciated, I don't think the food, service and experience we received was anywhere close to the amount charged.

I have sent this feedback over an email to them as well to ensure it is received by the right people, because I do not believe it was received properly and handled appropriately yesterday.

Tastemaker

Afternoon tea is a long-standing love of mine. A sincere, proper, uncomplicated, unadulterated love and when it’s done right, I honestly believe there are few experiences nicer to share with someone you love. Heck, for the sake of a good scone weighed down under a luscious cushion of clotted cream, sometimes even someone you just think is ok will do.

Fortnum & Mason does so many things well; service like nowhere else in the capital, products tailor made for the wide-eye tourist throngs that flock to it still in reassuringly vast numbers and a minty green décor that’s as timeless and elegant as some of the surrounding buildings on London’s Piccadilly. On Mother’s Day, as you would expect, it was heaving but in the quietest, calmest, most relaxed and in control way it’s possible to be. Ushered to a table in the Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon that fit our party of 6 comfortably with room for frankly, another 6 of our closest friends, the tone was set for the loveliest of afternoons.Plump, blush pink ranunculus poked their beaming petalled heads out of glass vases, antique silverware gleamed and white linen was pressed to within an inch of its life. One of the nicest things about tea here is that even though the room itself has enough space for another dozen tables, they don’t fill it. Everyone has their own space in which to relax without fear of disturbing your neighbours or being disturbed yourself.

There are several options for the food itself, all of which can be chosen on the day so no last-minute panic of wishing you’d gone for a different option. A savoury, a high and a Gluten Free version are all on offer although I must confess, the ‘standard’ will take some beating. Savoury finger sandwiches include a Coronation chicken I wanted to bag a bucket of from the kitchen and you can have as many refills as you want of both these and the cakes. Scones were like little drops of soft warm heaven, especially when smothered with properly yellow clotted cream, velvety lemon curd and sweet berry jam. Cakes come in various shapes and sizes; a baby rose eclair is tooth achingly delicious, a tiny apple crumble tart makes you long for the full-size version and a red velvet cube is gorgeously glossy and squidgy.

I give you now a word of warning; as well as the tea stands of cakes that appear before you, there is also a cake trolley from which you can choose a slab of something fluffy, frosted and fabulous. A raspberry coconut cake came wrapped in three layers of baby pink icing an inch thick, a chocolate tart was richer than Mark Zuckerberg and for the traditionalists among you, the stalwart of British teatime, Battenberg cake was also on offer.

Staff here are simply wonderful; our waiter was funny, charming and attentive. Never obsequious or overbearing, he appeared as if by magic at exactly the right time and disappeared quietly once his work of depositing baked goods, glasses of champagne and steaming teapots was done. Incidentally the choice of teas is incredible and ranges from your most dependable black to zesty greens and floral whites; coffees and freshly squeezed lemonade is also an option for the tea free drinkers. There are dozens of afternoon tea options in our gorgeous capital city, but I'd wager you one a slice of Battenberg that Fortnum's provides one of the very best.

Tastemaker

Claridges tea will always rein supreme for me, but having been to the Ritz and now here, I have to place this tea right next to, if not slightly above tea at the Ritz. Lots of choice, excellent food, both savoury and sweet. Amazing tea! Treated like royalty!

tastemaker

Having my mum in town called for a special treat. Prior to her arrival, we planned to have afternoon tea at some point during her visit, as she hadn’t had one in quite some time. We were recommended the one at Fortnum & Mason by my third aunt and my brother, who went last summer.


After browsing through their menu online, I realised that they not only offered the classic afternoon tea set but a savoury one too! This got me very excited because I am not a fan of the classic afternoon tea set – the top tier of sweets and cakes normally consists of items that I do not like and with the recent discovery that I am lactose and soy intolerant, it seemed pointless to have it. The savoury version of the afternoon tea comes with a top tier that consists of savoury snacks and still comes with a choice of cakes from the cake cart for the final course.


In my opinion, the highlights of the savoury afternoon tea were the following.


From Tier 1:


Coronation chicken – this was pretty well done in my opinion; I could taste the spices in the marinade and crunchiness from the pieces of nuts.


From Tier 2:


Cheese scone – it was obvious which of the two scones was cheese flavoured, as it had a crust of melted and crispy cheese on the top; this was accompanied by a fish spread that tasted delicious! Both my mum and I loved it, but my mum is not a fan of scones in general so this was her least favourite tier.


From Tier 3:


Mushroom puff pastry with truffle – I do not like truffle oil because I find it smells like gasoline but there was just a hint of it in this pastry, which made it rather nice actually. However, there was far too much cream cheese between the two pieces of puff pastry – I had to scrape most of it out in order to enjoy it. But in terms of flavour, this was my favourite!


From the cake trolley:


Carrot cake– this was absolutely amazing! I am a huge fan of carrot cake because I like the combination of citrus fruit and vegetable in the cake and because this is pretty complex to make at home myself (even though I am an avid baker!). Usually, there is a lot of cream cheese frosting in between the tiers of a carrot cake but this one was superb – the frosting was kept to a minimal so that you could really taste the cake and the nuts in it. It also wasn’t too sweet, so it was actually quite alright to have half a slice (which I did!)


Dark chocolate ganache cake– this was definitely my favourite. It was a really dense and rich dark chocolate cake. I loved that the top part of the cake was still gooey while the bottom half was more well done and crisp on the edges. It had the perfect combination of textures and as a dark chocolate lover, this was heavenly!


Overall, I enjoyed the experience of having afternoon tea at Fortnum & Mason – a classic tourist activity to do. I can now tick that off my life, even though I actually live here! The service was great from beginning to end. We were greeted nicely by the receptionists outside and seated at a lovely table on the right-hand side of the tea salon.


In terms of the atmosphere, it’s a grand place. The tables are positioned at an appropriate length away from each other, so that you can still have some privacy while having your meal but not feel too isolated either. My mum was a fan of their colour scheme – the pale turquoise colour that is signature to the Fortnum & Mason brand as well as Tiffany & Co..


I’d definitely recommend making a reservation if you intend on having afternoon tea at Fortnum & Mason, as it can get crowded on weekends and during tourist season. You can do it very easily online, so if you’re coming from overseas you can always do it before you arrive. Do take note that each sitting is limited to 2 hours though, I was informed when I made a reservation online but they didn’t remind us during our afternoon tea.

tastemaker

What a treat. My mother and I managed to squeeze in a spot of afternoon tea on one of our jaunts around London. I think my mum secretly wanted to go to The Ritz, but I'd already been so wanted to try something different and I'm rather glad we did.


The experience was deliciously delightful. The front of house staff were very welcoming, the pianist was having a great time and the waiters were eager to please.


The menu boasted three main options with either a regular Afternoon Tea, a Savoury Afternoon Tea or High Tea, we opted for the savoury version with an added glass of champagne. Naturally. Savoury Afternoon Tea comprises of five different finger sandwiches, two types of scone, a selection of afternoon tea savouries and afternoon tea cake. 


Now the secret to Fortnum and Mason's afternoon tea is they do unlimited refills on finger sandwiches and scones! I've been informed thats a rare occurrence for such an establishment. But be warned, while we had a second round of sandwiches we soon regretted it half way through our scones. Scones are filling!! I forgot just how filling they can be. We struggled to finish the melt in your mouth brownie and oh so tasty banana bread which were our final choices from the cake carriage.


A great afternoon out in a very relaxed atmosphere.


My mother and I had a lovely experience at Fortnum & Mason. The staff were polite and attentive, there was more than enough food (which was delicious and of very good quality), they cater for special diets too such as vegetarian. I would highly recommend, it was a wonderful dining experience.


I had fabulous service from the staff in the Tea Salon. Not too overbearing but helpful when we queried the menu. A great experience overall, typically delicious Fortnum and Mason fare and not nearly as expensive as some other high tea experiences in central London. 


Went there today for lunch, awful service but a decent quality of food. Fortnum's needs to focus on seriously improving its service as staff are inattentive and at times just rude.

