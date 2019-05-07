Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon at Fortnum and Mason

A smart dining room in the Fortnum and Mason building, serving afternoon tea.

Fortnum and Mason’s elegant Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon has been serving tea since way back in 1926 – before that, this spacious dining room on the fourth floor of the Mayfair department store was the Fortnum family apartment, then a shop floor selling the likes of interiors and antiques. The decor is classic, but a bit old-fashioned: think aqua-patterned carpet, bright lights and mystical music that makes you feel like you’re in a fairytale.

Get one of each of the ‘sweet’ and ‘savoury’ teas and share with a friend, because there are good parts of each that you don’t want to miss out on. We adored the interesting flavours of the scones on the savoury stand – goats cheese and salmon with dill butter, then a tangy spring onion and chive type with a dish of grape mustard jelly – and also lapped up a smoked salmon eclair with soft choux pastry. But the smooth, delicious chocolate mousse and zingy lemon-passionfruit tart from the classic 'sweet' tea were winners, too. Sandwiches (the same for both teas) were fresh and light. Again, the salmon sarnie was the star. If you can be sure of one thing, it’s that Fortnum’s knows fish.