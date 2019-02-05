Dishoom

An E2 outpost of the natty Irani-homage Indian chain.

First off, this Shoreditch branch of the Parsi-café-themed Indian looks as lovely as you’d expect: a multi-level warren of wooden panelling, clackety tiles and old-world Malabar Coast ephemera. There’s also a semi-alfresco villa space which will doubtless be a breezy treat come summer.

But foodwise, it’s a mixed bag. Sticking with the small plates reaped rewards, particularly the fried prawn koliwada – delicate, fragrant shrimps, served with a zesty green chutney for dipping – and a chilli-cheese toast of sliced white laden with melty cheddar, green chillies and leeks. Pair with a bowl of umami-heavy black dal and you’ve got one of London’s best sub-£10 lunches.

Things faltered elsewhere. Grilled lamb chops had a good char and a zingy sprinkling of pomegranate, but were a tad too fatty and thickly marinated; while a roomali paneer roll was outright poor, the cheese insipid, a wedge of green leaves mere ballast and the tomato sauce cloying and one-note.

It’s millennial gospel that Dishoom’s breakfasts are some of the best in town. There’s nothing to truly lift the all-day menu to those heights – but it’s still an atmospheric spot to while away an hour or so.

By: Tom Howells

Venue name: Dishoom
Address: 7 Boundary Street
London
E2 7JE
Transport: Shoreditch High Street Overground.
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £90.
You'd be hard pushed to find a better Indian restaurant in London in this price range. The staff are friendly, the food is delicious and the surroundings are fun and modern. There is a reason there's always a queue outside. It's just yummy.

Ps If you're ever passing in the morning pop in for the breakfast anywhere in London - the bacon naan will blow your mind and the chai tea is better than a coffee any day.

The food was delightful and the service was impeccable.  Our waitress for the evening was so lovely and so accommodating especially on a busy Saturday night.  As we had last minute extras from my party who heard about its reputation and wanted to join us for dinner.  Her recommendations were spot on and she looked after us throughout the evening and didn't even rush us even though there was anther party booked after us.  We didn't get to try dessert even though we were offered the menu but that was because we were all so full.

The service of the food was quick and the atmosphere was buzzing and everyone was singing the praises of how they all had a great evening.
We'll be back!
We ate here and had an absolutely fantastic time. Great food, the slow cooked lamb was the best lamb I have ever eaten, and the cocktails were fab! We all said we can't wait to return as was faultless!

Excellent service too, from booking to the friendly and efficient service on the night, and no feeling of being rushed.

I came here with my best friend on her birthday as a lunchtime treat on a Monday. I heard SO MANY good things about this chain but have never got around to actually dining at one (famous long queues). I think given the location of this one (it's not the flagship) time (12:15pm - very early lunch) and the day, we had no issue at all grabbing a table. It did fill up while we were there but it didn't feel like it was heaving at all.


We could not fault the service. Our waitress gladly explained the ordering style (2/3 dishes person, it's basically tapas) and recommended ones for us too. The food was unbelievable. We were literally left speechless. You absolutely MUST order the gunpowder potatoes and a bowl of greens if you go. 


Together we had 2 starters, 4 main dishes, 2 mocktails, 2 coffees and a dessert and the bill (including service) was £63 - which I thought was really reasonable, especially since I've often heard that it can be pricey.


If you're thinking about it, I highly recommend - go go go!

Finally managed to get a table here, (the booking process isn't great and you can't really get through to anyone on the phone!) However the service once we got to the restaurant was amazing. The food was great, although wasn't expecting a tapas style ordering of various dishes but it was very tasty! 

There was a good atmosphere in there and they were very accommodating with the birthday cake we brought with us for my brother. Definitely expensive but we knew that before we went! 

I had been wanting to try Dishoom for quite some time before my first visit – I was a bit put off at first by the inability to book dinner seatings in advance. However I decided to make a breakfast booking on the weekend at the Shoreditch branch and absolutely loved it. We were one of the first few customers through the door so we had a lovely little sofa in the verandah. Between the music playlist and the incense they burn – the ambiance in here is brilliant and really feels like you’ve gone back in time. The food did not disappoint either, I would definitely recommend the bacon naan roll for breakfast – my boyfriend ended up having two as they were so good! We visited the Soho branch not too long ago for breakfast – wasn’t quite the same experience as the Shoreditch branch but that was mainly due to the set up rather than the food. If anything, the service at the Soho branch was a lot more friendly so definitely worth a visit in the morning before a shopping spree on nearby Oxford Street.

After all the great things I had heard about Dishoom I expected this to be the most incredible Indian food I had ever eaten, however I was pretty disappointed. 

I ordered the gunpowder potatoes, the chicken tikka grill, the black dahl and the raita. They were all tasty and reasonably priced, however they just weren't amazing. 

For me they didn't even compare to the local family run restaurants near me or the ones you find along Drummond Street. I thought it was over hyped and mediocre and I'm not convinced I would go again to be honest. 

It's not hard to find exceptional, authentic Indian food in London and Dishoom certainly isn't the place to go for it. 


This review is for the venue but mainly for their BRUNCH.

It was probably the best Brunch I had in London and with amazing prices. You’ll find all the typical English breakfast brunch items, with a delicate Indian spin, and other more original & delicious options.

As a premise: be aware this is not a traditional Indian restaurant, but rather a medley of Irani, Indian and slightly westernised flavours.

Said that, having brunch and having dinner at this restaurant must be considered as two completely different experiences, which is the reason why I'm not rating 5 stars but only 4.

First of all, the Shoreditch branch is probably the nicest of all the Dishoom restaurants. Spacious, airy, carefully decorated, it also has a tiny outdoor space, where you can enjoy a nice alfresco dining.

The service is flawless and the staff take extreme care of all the customers and are keen to satisfy all their requests.

Now, food.

Breakfast is SUPERB! I recommend to try one of their naan rolls, either with or without bacon. The naan is so soft to absorb all the sogginess of the fried eggs inside and the mild spiciness of the sauce gives to the roll its own special twist! Sides like grilled mushrooms and masala beans add a further delight to your main! Chai is not as special as the authentic one you find in india, but has a smooth flavour that makes it enjoyable. And it's bottomless, so why not?

Dinner didn't amaze me. I have been there only once on a Saturday night and after queuing for a full hour and waiting to be served food for extra 40 minutes, perhaps my expectations were too high. I found that the flavours didn't come out as they should have and the texture of my chicken was too dry, even if soaked in a lot of curry sauce. Paneer either wasn't very soft, which is quiet unusual. Although, the overall experience was good and I was very pleased by receiving an unexpected dessert with a birthday candle on top as the waiters understood it was my birthday!

I will certainly give it another go, maybe during the week. I want it to deserve that 5th star! :)



I have occasionally questioned the sanity of people who queue for as long as they do for this place. Then I actually tried it and can totally see why now. The decor is lovely, staff are incredibly friendly and accommodating and the food is excellent. It's also reasonably priced, especially given the demand and quality. In short, the queue is absolutely worth it!

I have wanted to go here for a while so when my friend and I found ourselves in the area at around 530/6 we decided to head over and try our luck. Luck was indeed the word of choice as there wasn't a sea of people waiting to get in - something I heard is quite common when wanting to get into Dishoom. After about a 15 minute wait (at the bar of course) we were taken to our table in the undercover area outside and handed the huge menu... it was a little overwhelming so we were grateful when we were offered a few suggestions by the staff member looking after us. Some of the dishes we had were the chilli cheese toast, okra fries, the house black daal, the slaw and chicken ruby - honestly, the food was incredible - flavoursome and lovingly prepared - i can tell why Dishoom is such a hit and so highly recommended. 

Although the food is undoubtedly the star, it is well complimented by the decor, the vibe and the awesome service by the staff.


A really great experience and I can't wait to go back.

The reviews are consistently good because the food is consistently good. For something different try a weekend brunch (bottomless chai). (GF, DF vegetarian menu available upon asking).

Dishoom does not disappoint! The shoreditch branch has a great vibe especially the outdoor setting under the sun in the warmer months and cosy in the winter. I haven't come across a dish I don't like on this menu. If you can get there early enough for breakfast you won't regret it. With bottomless porridge sweetened with dates and endless cups of chai tea will keep you wanting more! The egg naan roll or spiced scramble eggs are my go to choices! So grab your friends and tell em "chalo!" Which is Hindi for 'let's go!'

Dishoom is a real treat of a restaurant (and it might as well be given you’re bound to queue for ages before getting a dinner table). Putting a modern spin on Indian cuisine, this cafe offers a tasty and stylish dining experience. 


The decor gives you the feeling you are travelling back to 20th century Bombay. Family photos decorate the walls and fan lamps dangle from the ceiling. The service is excellent and the food delicious. But beware, this is not a restaurant for those who like their dishes plain and mild. While the degrees of spiciness vary by dish, everything on the menu has a strong and tempting flavour, making this a great pick for those up for a culinary adventure. 


The naan sausage roll is warmly spiced with cracked black pepper, providing some serious competition to classic sausage rolls out there. The murgh malai is another tasty experience for later in the day. Chicken thigh meat is steeped overnight in garlic, ginger and coriander stems. Cream is added to cool it off and make it ready for your tastebuds to enjoy. The list of delicious dishes with a twist goes on. You’ll just have to make your pick and probably decide to come back to try out also something different next time. 


If you’re not that hungry and are looking for a quirky cocktail bar, Dishoom also offers that. The atmosphere at the bar is great and the drinks selection as mesmerising as the food options. For gin fans out there, one good pick is the East India Gilmlet. Blending Portobello Road gin with lime and a hint of celery bitters, this is a drink you won’t regret going for.


Tasty, quirky and fun, Dishoom is definitely worth the wait. 


Dishoom is one of those places you go to because you feel like mouthwatering Indian plates at a reasonable price in a buzzy, well thought out setting, with swanky Far East-inspired cocktails. You have to want it enough to wait in a queue, possibly in the cold, until you enter the bar area before you're asked to be seated. You might be lucky enough to be served up some house chai or other beverages as you wait. I have been a few times to most branches (including Edinburgh's) and I find the food tasty and warming. The cocktails and lassis are equally good. The quality of the service wavers but more often than not it has been timely and professional. Definitely worth a visit, even just to enjoy the interior design inspired by Irani cafes of past. 

We are absolutely spoilt in London for exciting fusion restaurants and when Dishoom opened with the classic ‘no booking’ strategy there were queues out the door. Although the food continues to please, I would like to see less of a ‘chain reaction’ (awful pun sorry) where service slowly deteriorates after the excitement dies down and a complacency sets in resulting in a stagnant menu. However, I’m rooting for you Dishoom! Pull tour socks up and surprise me - all the foundations are right.

Very different from Indian restaurants I know due to its interior but also the interesting menu. Tasty food, classy place and good service result in an overall good culinary experience. One star off due to a loong waiting time, but the food is worth it!

Fear not - this is not your typical Indian restaurant. It's actually an incredibly flavourful fusion with other cuisines, served in tapas style. Everyone I've taken there falls in love with it. The place is incredible as well - the only sad thing about it is that they only take reservations for more than 6 and the queues can take up to two hours. Meh!

Despite a rather empty restaurant around 545-ish on a weekday, we were made to wait for around 25 minutes for a table. It may be a ploy to get us to spend more on cocktails at the bar, but it did work! The cocktails at Dishoom are always great. They have a small but excellent selection of sober cocktails as well, that taste pretty much like the real thing. Their okra fingers and crispy calamari bar snacks are excellent (that drinkable sweet tamarind dip!). 


However we found their main dishes pretty normal, and definitely not worth the long queue that seems the norm at all Dishooms. Their signature black house dhal was too cloying, their mahi tikka dry. The chicken biryani was pretty standard. We wouldn't order their vegetable dishes again - the kachumber or grilled greens were very ordinary.  The only one dish we did love was the masala prawns. Not sure if we made bad choices but Dishoom isn't anywhere near the top of my list for dinners out. There are a lot better Bombay restaurants to choose from in London. Drinks and snacks only for me here!




The atmosphere, the service and that it's all about sharing. Oh and most of all the food! Drool. Best Indian restaurant in London.


Great food, great atmosphere, great cocktails. Only downside is not being able to reserve for less than 6 people, but go early and grab an al fresco table before the cold sets in.

Wonderful place to have the best Indian food at great prices. Easy to spot from the queue, best place to go to when you want to have a different breakfast/brunch, it's just wonderful! If you have the chance, make sure you book a table otherwise get ready for a bit of wait. The place does look lovely and staff is impeccable. Naans are my favourite thing here.


Read nothing but good things about Dishoom but was left feeling extremely underwhelmed!!

I went there with my boyfriend last week and found all the dishes to be standard level Indian food you would get at your local ruby down the road at double the price .

I don't mind paying for good food but sadly feel this didn't warrant it .

One of my favorite lunchtime spots. It has some of the best Indian food I have ever had and some unusual dishes. The decor and ambiance really make it a lovely place to eat - especially the conservatory area. 


The only issue is you ALWAYS have to book - but that shows you just how great it is. 

It took about 5 years, but I finally got into Dishoom. How you ask? We cheated. I corralled some coworkers to come and voila, we had 7 of us, meaning we could make a booking! YES!


The great thing about have a large group is that it become a free for all. Everyone orders food and everyone shares. Some people were not too keen to share after tasting some dishes, but this is a democracy. So too bad!


I started with the Vada Pau, which is their version of chip butty. Nice flavours but could have been crispier. Maybe too much sauce made the 'chip bit' soggy. Still quite colourful to look at. Other starters we had was the chili cheese toast (amazing), calamari (lovely and crisp), samosas (heavenly little parcels of joy), and okra fries (were OK, but not too fussed)


Mains ranged from veggie and lamb biryanis, pulled lamb, black dhaal, and kababs. Everything was fantastic, but the stand out dish for me was the lamb raan. Fall of the bone soft meat. Drool worthy. Perfect with the lime, trust me. 


Worth a two hour queue? I can't imagine anything worth a wait that long, especially with so many fabulous restaurants around there to tempt the taste buds (Gunpowder anyone?) . It was definitely delicious and satisfying, and reasonably priced.  I say go with a group of six or more so you can book and be prepared to share. 

First off Dishoom is one of my favourite breakfast sites in London. Just not THIS one. I loved the look of it, it is kind of tucked away and I loved that. Great atmophere. The waiter we had was really attentive and friendly. That's where it stopped. My fire toast was hard, cold and tough. My egg naan was cold and tough and like it had been sitting out all day. Normally I go to the Covent Garden branch and have never had a bad experience. So I have a high standard. I eat there quite often and have several stamp cards. I placed two cards down for my meal with a total of the stamps I needed. My waiter made a mistake and didn't realise so I was charged for my meal. He felt awful and got the manager who then chastised me for using multiple cards.

I won't be going back. Stick to Kings Cross or Covent Garden...they know how to do it right!

I don't understand the hype behind dishoom.  Coming from an indian/sri lankan background, I find it decent food but really overpriced.  Mind you, I've always wanted to combine the best bits of indian breakfast with bacon.


There are definitely much better indian restaurants in central london and much more reasonable prices.  It's great for a night out with friends and trying out the cocktails (as you won't find those anywhere else) but know that it's not authentic.

This place is like heaven! The staff are friendly, amazing quality food and the atmosphere and surroundings are incredible.


I particularly like the Black Daal and there is a wide range of drinks including fusion cocktails.


Not like your typical curry house where 6 men greet you, this has a good mix of staff from all nationalities!


It normally has a queue unless you arrive super early! That just shows how good it really is


Fantastic food! Booking rules need revisiting, as impossible to book for a group of under 6 people, massive queues, even at lunchtime.

I've yet to meet a person who has come away from Dishoom disappointed (or hungry). I love how you're encouraged to share dishes and try a bit of everything as opposed to the standard culture here of ordering your own curry and rice. The food also comes out when it's ready so helps if you're sharing so no one feels left out,

I had feared given how popular it is that it might be a bit pretentious but the atmosphere is laid back and staff super friendly. It already feels like an institution, from the decor to the smooth service.

The menu is actually pretty simple but there is a nice mixture of familiar and more unique dishes to try. The signature dhaal dish is amazing, meat grills lovely and tender and rice dishes nice and fluffy. I especially love the crispy calamari.

The cinnamon ice cream Is also well worth a try - if you have room.

Cocktails are also awesome - which is handy when you're waiting for a table! Get there before 6 if you're not keen on queueing otherwise you can book for parties of 6 +.

All in all great food and a great night out. Prices can look cheap for London but bear in mind they recommend ordering 2-3 dishes each, so with a couple of cocktails it soon adds up.

Indian restaurant in Shoreditch center!


Bombay style interiors and corresponding menu that takes excellent score in everything; friendly staff, tasty food (tried brunch and loved it!), nice prices.


Don't just turn up - the queue is quite long all the time. Instead, book your table through their online system in advance.

Good quality Indian food restaurant. Great atmosphere and surroundings. Food mouth wateringly delicious, authentic and good selection to choose from and portions generous and decent price. The grills and the paneer dishes especially are amazing and they do good lassis too.

 
London’s love for Dishoom runs deep. Apparent from the growing list of accolades that the restaurant has accrued, ranging from customer reviews to the platitudes of food bloggers and critics alike. While the playful yet meticulous décor, the obliging staff and the complimentary ‘Chai-Fi’ all play a part in generating such a loyal following, the food is ultimately the lynchpin of Dishoom’s success. Vibrant, experimental, filling and affordable- it’s a rare fusion of these factors. Few restaurants in the capital have such highly recognisable dishes- they are so photogenic that they reappear on foodie Instagram feeds and are retweeted by your brunching acquaintances on Twitter. 


While it’s not a quiet success, there’s no shame in fighting for a table at Dishoom. The atmosphere is spirited, service is timely and the food is fun and satisfying. Why would you travel further afield for a potentially lacklustre pop-up? 


I made my inaugural visit to the Shoreditch location for a Sunday brunch in February 2016. Immediately, I was impressed by how large and lively the location was. The front of house staff and the servers were warm and congenial- we were seated in an area with plenty of room and our server was patient as we scrutinised the menu. Options range from healthier fare- including a bottomless porridge- to cooked breakfasts and the widely celebrated (and much photographed) naan rolls. There was no real competition: we succumbed to their reputation and ordered one bacon and one egg naan with masala beans on side, a mango lassi, a Virgin Mary and a round of Americanos while we waited.


Plenty has been written about Dishoom’s naan rolls with earnest reason. And everything you’ve heard is probably true. Freshly baked naan is pulled from the tandoor oven by an assembly line operation in the open kitchen downstairs, arriving as a springy soft casement- still warm from the oven- for every filling. Amply substantial and a thing of beauty- especially compared to any stodgy white bread variation- this elevates the bacon roll into luxury. The filling is equally laudable: my two eggs oozed with golden yolks, mingled with the hot sweetness of the chili tomato jam, the mild creaminess of soft cheese and the hint of fresh coriander. It arrived with extra tomato chili jam on the side, which I took as an impetus to cast cutlery aside and dig in with my hands (nimble fingers were required to dip small chunks of bread into the small ramekin).


The masala beans also triumphed, evading a sugary and gloopy tomato sauce for a robust, mildly heated and fragrant base. They were delicious paired with the naan roll, especially for those who are ravenous (and we were). The breakfast lassi was a thick blend of oats, yogurt, banana and mango, resulting in a rich smoothie. It coats the throat and is a deliciously fruity liquidised meal that completely lacked the syrupiness of a cheap mango puree-based drink.


Even the coffee hits the right notes at Dishoom, where Malabar coffee is served, made from Arabica beans ‘from a single estate in Sunticoppa, Karnataka, are bared on wood to the monsoon winds’ (in their own words). It was full-bodied devoid of any bitterness, making it a strong and easy palatable cup.


At under £5.50 for the bacon naan roll (and £4.90 for my two egg roll), Dishoom offers superlative value for a deliciously filling brunch. We left with full bellies, licking our fingers and wondering just why we had waited so long to visit. 


Maybe we subconsciously knew it would be a floodgate for future Sunday trips- better to start now because we have to start making up for lost time somehow.

Definitely a great place for indian in London because both of the good food and the fun and pleasant atmosphere. Lovely interior, well decorated to the detail, never been to a bombay cafe but it feels that it is similar (as it says). I really like the concept but to my opinion it is a bit pricey for the amount of food you are getting. The breakfast is amazing though, and good value for money!!! Try the bacon naan roll and you'll love it. Unexpectedly amazing. Make sure you pop before 12 though during the weekends as they serve breakfast only up to 12 (11:30 on weekdays).


I can only reiterate that the bacon (and egg) breakfast wrap is simply heavenly and there's no bacon and egg combo in the whole of London that can beat Dishoom's gorgeous chutney, thick slices of bacon and herbs.  Trying to recreate the recipe at home is miserable, they must have a secret ingredient!

Sometimes you just crave a curry. And this place now sets the standard of the craving - it is delicious in every way - the food and the decor. Writing this makes me just want to run to Dishoom and gorge on it all. Their House Black Daal is creamy and on point. Actually everything is. The queuing system is annoying but adds to the anticipation. After an hour wait, you'll be ordering everything on the menu and waddling home. 

Yes, 5 STARS! This place is well worth the visit (and possible wait for a table). Beautifully decorated with a vintage style, the Irini style Bombay cafe serves delicous food so full of flavour, and ideal for sharing. I often go here with my partner and we order a selection of small bowls and sides: far far, kacchi lamb biryani, black house daal, garlic naan and the incredible chicken ruby curry. I've heard the breakfast/brunch here is one of the best around, so that is on my weekend 'to do' list. I highly recommend Dishoom - you won't be dissapointed and you won't spend a fortune either. 


Lamb Raan - Best dish on the menu! When you arrive there is likely to be a wait, stick with it because it is most certainly well worth it!

We've all said it. The queues are irritating, but the food and ambience at such a reasonable price are what keeps the masses coming back in droves. 

Try to get here as early as possible, and while away your wait sampling their unusual cocktail selection (many thankfully gin-based). When seated, make sure you try as much as possible - you really can't go wrong. But you really can't go wrong with their lamb raan or the slow cooked deeply flavoursome black beans. There will always be room for dessert, even if it's just the ludicrously reasonable pistaccio kulfi on a stick. Repeat.

So much love for this restaurant.
Everything is so perfect, the ambience, the smell, food is of course delicious.
Whenever I am here, it feels like a treat!

If you’re into indian food, Dishoom is a safe choice. With four locations around London, this restaurant brings not so overwhelming Bombay taste for good value. The black house dhal is an excelente choice of side, as well as the naam – indian traditional flat bread that can come plain or flavored. Only downside to a satisfying meal was the nimbu pani, a drink made of lemon, sugar and salt that was just too salty to quench our curry thirst. If possible, try to snatch a table upstairs, since it can be a bit dark to eat on the underground.


Yes to the breakfast wrap! Maybe the best breakfast I've had in London. If you like bacon and eggs served in roti bread with kasundi then this place is for you. Have also been for dinner and while the menu is still impressive I'd only return for brunch. Really beautiful restaurants also. The interiors are charming and friendly staff complete the experience. 

This is one of my favourite restaurants in London. The food never disappoints and the service is always very friendly. I usually go the the Dishoom near Covent Garden but finally tried out the Shoreditch restaurant last week. I like how the Shoredtich restaurant has outside seating which is still somewhat covered in case the weather decides to act up. The cocktails are delicious, especially the Bollybellini and I always have to order some of their cheese naan and mattar paneer. A good thing to note is if you're not keen on having to wait in line and are wanting to have an early dinner, bookings can be made before 6:00.


So far, I've only been for breakfast/brunch, but based on that alone, it can only be a 5 star review. I was admittedly rather turned off by the description of 'this amazing indian breakfast place' my friend tried to sell to me - I mean, indian food for breakfast?

As always though, I bit the bullet, and I'm so glad I did. My go-to brekkie here is without doubt the Bacon & Egg Naan...mmmmm.

Their bacon is from the Pig & Butcher (my favourite!) and their home made chutney/relish is to die for. Plus, the naan is the best I've ever tasted.

Don't be put off by what sounds like a strange breakfast item - you won't go back to 'regular' breakfasts!

Last Sunday a friend and I went to Columbia road flower market. We were up and out early doors to make the most of the sunshine and were planning to get breakfast there as I've seen some reviews saying there are some great cafes. I didn't spot anything I fancied (did have a great freshly squeezed juice!) and knew dishoom was nearby so we wandered back that way hoping there would be a table.
I've been to dishoom before - twice in Leicester Square and once in Shoreditch and allll for dinner - boy can I recommend the paneer curry, their rotis and naans and to finish of a kulfi! But I really love the Shoreditch branch and have been dying to come for breakfast
It was actually quite empty on a Sunday at 11 but I guess as they don't take bookings that could be why? Also the place is massive with lots of seating upstairs and down. My fav part though is they have a conservatory type area with sofas where they open the roof when it's sunny. This area was pretty busy but i was desperate to sit out there so we waited ten minutes for another couple to leave!
Right now for the food - wow! I can't wait to go back already. I was lucky my friend agreed to get a few things and share everything. So I started off insisting we got the famous naan roll (I've seen it in so many mags and websites featured as one of the best brunch/ breakfast items), my friend chose the granola and then we decided to get the maksa bun to go with the chai we had ordered. What we didn't realise is that the maksa came with a chai. This came first so we were happily dipping the toasted buttery bread in chai while waiting for the rest. Would recommend but won't  be getting again - just a one time thing for me!
Wow was the naan good! Cream cheese, crispy bacon and chilli jam in one of their delish naans served warm obvs. I'll def be getting this again and I also saw someone else with a sausage and egg naan which looked really good! 
We finished on the home made granola which was full of tasty nuts with their vanilla yoghurt and fresh fruit. Lovely way to finish and utterly stuffed!
This is a definite recommend for both dinner and breakfast and I can't wait to come again! I want my bf to have the big bombay so I can try it all and also fancy the look of the Akuri (scrambled eggs) with a side of masala beans!

Brunch at Dishoom is one of the best in London. Something a bit different from the eggs benedict served everywhere else!  It is all about the fire bread and the incredible flavours they add to each dish.  Definitely recommend starting your day with a chai tea or two! 

Beautiful Indian food and outstanding service, and I hear the bacon rolls are to die for..

