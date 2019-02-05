Dishoom
An E2 outpost of the natty Irani-homage Indian chain.
First off, this Shoreditch branch of the Parsi-café-themed Indian looks as lovely as you’d expect: a multi-level warren of wooden panelling, clackety tiles and old-world Malabar Coast ephemera. There’s also a semi-alfresco villa space which will doubtless be a breezy treat come summer.
But foodwise, it’s a mixed bag. Sticking with the small plates reaped rewards, particularly the fried prawn koliwada – delicate, fragrant shrimps, served with a zesty green chutney for dipping – and a chilli-cheese toast of sliced white laden with melty cheddar, green chillies and leeks. Pair with a bowl of umami-heavy black dal and you’ve got one of London’s best sub-£10 lunches.
Things faltered elsewhere. Grilled lamb chops had a good char and a zingy sprinkling of pomegranate, but were a tad too fatty and thickly marinated; while a roomali paneer roll was outright poor, the cheese insipid, a wedge of green leaves mere ballast and the tomato sauce cloying and one-note.
It’s millennial gospel that Dishoom’s breakfasts are some of the best in town. There’s nothing to truly lift the all-day menu to those heights – but it’s still an atmospheric spot to while away an hour or so.
|Venue name:
|Dishoom
|Contact:
|Address:
|
7 Boundary Street
London
E2 7JE
|Transport:
|Shoreditch High Street Overground.
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £90.
Average User Rating
4.5 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:99
- 4 star:30
- 3 star:6
- 2 star:3
- 1 star:4
The food was delightful and the service was impeccable. Our waitress for the evening was so lovely and so accommodating especially on a busy Saturday night. As we had last minute extras from my party who heard about its reputation and wanted to join us for dinner. Her recommendations were spot on and she looked after us throughout the evening and didn't even rush us even though there was anther party booked after us. We didn't get to try dessert even though we were offered the menu but that was because we were all so full.The service of the food was quick and the atmosphere was buzzing and everyone was singing the praises of how they all had a great evening.
We'll be back!
We ate here and had an absolutely fantastic time. Great food, the slow cooked lamb was the best lamb I have ever eaten, and the cocktails were fab! We all said we can't wait to return as was faultless!
Excellent service too, from booking to the friendly and efficient service on the night, and no feeling of being rushed.
This review is for the venue but mainly for their BRUNCH.
It was probably the best Brunch I had in London and with amazing prices. You’ll find all the typical English breakfast brunch items, with a delicate Indian spin, and other more original & delicious options.
Dishoom is one of those places you go to because you feel like mouthwatering Indian plates at a reasonable price in a buzzy, well thought out setting, with swanky Far East-inspired cocktails. You have to want it enough to wait in a queue, possibly in the cold, until you enter the bar area before you're asked to be seated. You might be lucky enough to be served up some house chai or other beverages as you wait. I have been a few times to most branches (including Edinburgh's) and I find the food tasty and warming. The cocktails and lassis are equally good. The quality of the service wavers but more often than not it has been timely and professional. Definitely worth a visit, even just to enjoy the interior design inspired by Irani cafes of past.
The atmosphere, the service and that it's all about sharing. Oh and most of all the food! Drool. Best Indian restaurant in London.
Great food, great atmosphere, great cocktails. Only downside is not being able to reserve for less than 6 people, but go early and grab an al fresco table before the cold sets in.
Read nothing but good things about Dishoom but was left feeling extremely underwhelmed!!
I went there with my boyfriend last week and found all the dishes to be standard level Indian food you would get at your local ruby down the road at double the price .
I don't mind paying for good food but sadly feel this didn't warrant it .
Staff are amazing and the food is incredible!
Fantastic food! Booking rules need revisiting, as impossible to book for a group of under 6 people, massive queues, even at lunchtime.
I can only reiterate that the bacon (and egg) breakfast wrap is simply heavenly and there's no bacon and egg combo in the whole of London that can beat Dishoom's gorgeous chutney, thick slices of bacon and herbs. Trying to recreate the recipe at home is miserable, they must have a secret ingredient!
Lamb Raan - Best dish on the menu! When you arrive there is likely to be a wait, stick with it because it is most certainly well worth it!
Yes to the breakfast wrap! Maybe the best breakfast I've had in London. If you like bacon and eggs served in roti bread with kasundi then this place is for you. Have also been for dinner and while the menu is still impressive I'd only return for brunch. Really beautiful restaurants also. The interiors are charming and friendly staff complete the experience.
So far, I've only been for breakfast/brunch, but based on that alone, it can only be a 5 star review. I was admittedly rather turned off by the description of 'this amazing indian breakfast place' my friend tried to sell to me - I mean, indian food for breakfast?
As always though, I bit the bullet, and I'm so glad I did. My go-to brekkie here is without doubt the Bacon & Egg Naan...mmmmm.
Their bacon is from the Pig & Butcher (my favourite!) and their home made chutney/relish is to die for. Plus, the naan is the best I've ever tasted.
Don't be put off by what sounds like a strange breakfast item - you won't go back to 'regular' breakfasts!
Opps P.s I meant to leave 5*****!!
