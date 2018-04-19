Dishoom

Restaurants, Indian Kensington
A branch of the Indian small-plates restaurant, this time in Kensington.

Popular Indian restaurant chain Dishoom has landed in Kensington – and this stylish outpost is a tribute to Bombay’s lively 1930s jazz age. It certainly delivers on atmosphere, featuring sumptuous art deco interiors, extravagant brass embellishments, wall-mounted photos of jazz icons and a swinging soundtrack (available to buy). On the Tuesday evening of my visit, most of the colourful booths and smaller wooden tables were packed out, and the service was polite, attentive and swift.

The all-day menu includes the usual favourites – breakfast rolls, Bombay café-style small plates and cocktails. The food was, as ever, flavour-packed. The pau bhaji – a spiced vegetable mix with accompanying butter-soaked buns – offered a tangy but comforting start. Next up came the bedmi puri (deep-fried lentil-stuffed bread with a ferocious potato, chickpea and paneer curry), which was enjoyable, but should really come with a spice warning. The lamb sheekh kabab (£8.20) was juicy and gently seasoned, and easily improved with the table chutneys. I mopped up the signature butter-rich black daal with the roomali roti (literal translation: handkerchief bread). This thin roti is a sight to behold: they throw it and stretch it to an incredible size, yet when it arrives at the table it’s folded into a deceptively small rectangle – unravel and witness its springiness when you tear and share. 

Save space for dessert because the melt-in-the-middle chocolate pudding was irresistibly gooey. Paired with the accompanying chilli ice cream – even if the heat from the chilli catches the back of the throat every time – it’s a winning combo that thrashes the Memsahib’s Mess (Dishoom’s take on Eton mess) in the battle of the best.

By: Kavi Shah

Posted:

Venue name: Dishoom
Address: 4 Derry St
Kensington
London
W8 5SE
Transport: Tube: High St Kensington
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £60.
As a big Dishoom fan, needed to try the latest offering. Interior is fantastic, feeling bigger and brighter than some of the other branches. Gave the breakfast a try, excellent as always!


Really cool decor and excellent food + service! I had the lunch there a couple of weeks ago and then was lucky enough to get a free breakfast for 2 there. I had the bacon + egg naan roll and my friend got the big bombay breakfast (i.e. their version of the english breakfast). Everything was great, as always with dishoom

tastemaker

Gorgeous decor, fantastic staff, delicious food and close to work - perfect! I hadn't been to Dishoom before but had only heard good things, so I was excited to try the new location for a work lunch. The food was INCREDIBLE, extremely flavoursome and well-presented. I definitely recommend the Chicken Ruby, gunpowder potatoes and the Bombay colada, but the best idea is to get a tonne of food for the table and try a bit of everything.

tastemaker

I was fortunate to go there doing soft launch which meant that I stayed for breakfast and lunch (hard review to do). The art deco stylings gave this venue some 1920s glamour. 


For breakfast, I had the kerjiwal (fried eggs on chilli cheese toast). My favourite items for lunch were the lamb samosas (with non-oily filo pastry) and lamb boti kabab. 


The Dishoom magic was certainly replicated in this new venue. 

tastemaker

I love Dishoom so much that I went to their new location in Kensington twice in their soft launch week lol. This venue is quite different to other Dishooms, more like a jazz club. They are going to run a theatre before they officialy open mid December.

As for the food, same quality, same delicious dishes. Plus a new chef's special, mutton pepper fry which I highly recommend! (It's quite spicy, but I guess if you like Dishoom, then you are fine with spicy food!)

As for the service, the first time they kept us waiting for the food for a long time and the second time it was surprisingly quick (also, we were seated after 15mins even though we were told to wait for an hour and a half!)

tastemaker

Can you truly go wrong with Dishoom?

Not really... so this new branch is much larger than the others I've been to and the decor slightly more modern in my opinion.

Though one or two of their dishes here *cough cough* the murgh Mahli chicken dish is less flavoursome here and their grilled masala prawns less spicy, apart from that I love the food! Delicious cocktails and all at a consistently reasonable price!

Would defo recommend this place !!

Cocktails under £10 which come with Asian twists..where can you go wrong? Not here!

