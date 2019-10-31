A longstanding Japanese/Korean restaurant in Finsbury Park.

You can’t book, it’s always rammed, you have to pay in cash and you’re virtually in your neighbour’s lap. But this hybrid Korean/Japanese stalwart next to Finsbury Park station is always worth the effort for its food range and quality. Despite a huge menu that makes dining here lots of fun – as you try to figure out what everyone else is having, from sushi, sashimi, tempura and donburi to bibimbap, stewpots and deopbab – dishes are always dependable, and often standout.

Tteokbokki, flat slices of fish cake and rice sticks in a spicy red gochujang sauce, was well-balanced, the thin soft rich-flavoured fish cake nicely complementing the firm, densely satisfying rice sticks. And the portions of kimchi, edamame beans and agedashi tofu were all generous and top-notch. But the tonkatsu bento box comprising a breaded pork cutlet, small pieces of deep-fried chicken, pickled veg, meat dumplings and rice was keenly priced but let down by the dry meat.

Prices aren’t as low as they once were, and dishes might not always be the best example of each type, but staff and service are warm and welcoming. And you’ll almost certainly have eaten at least one dish that will ensure you leave sated and happy.