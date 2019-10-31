Dotori
A longstanding Japanese/Korean restaurant in Finsbury Park.
You can’t book, it’s always rammed, you have to pay in cash and you’re virtually in your neighbour’s lap. But this hybrid Korean/Japanese stalwart next to Finsbury Park station is always worth the effort for its food range and quality. Despite a huge menu that makes dining here lots of fun – as you try to figure out what everyone else is having, from sushi, sashimi, tempura and donburi to bibimbap, stewpots and deopbab – dishes are always dependable, and often standout.
Tteokbokki, flat slices of fish cake and rice sticks in a spicy red gochujang sauce, was well-balanced, the thin soft rich-flavoured fish cake nicely complementing the firm, densely satisfying rice sticks. And the portions of kimchi, edamame beans and agedashi tofu were all generous and top-notch. But the tonkatsu bento box comprising a breaded pork cutlet, small pieces of deep-fried chicken, pickled veg, meat dumplings and rice was keenly priced but let down by the dry meat.
Prices aren’t as low as they once were, and dishes might not always be the best example of each type, but staff and service are warm and welcoming. And you’ll almost certainly have eaten at least one dish that will ensure you leave sated and happy.
Details
|Address:
|
3 Stroud Green Road
London
N4 2DQ
|Transport:
|Tube: Finsbury Park
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £60.
|Contact:
Users say (45)
Average User Rating
4.2 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:29
- 4 star:8
- 3 star:1
- 2 star:1
- 1 star:6
Please come back soon!!
It's close now hopefully will reopen soon.
A real gem.
Permanently closed
Great food and friendly staff. I even like the fact that you have to go there to book a table. It's sad to see it closed. Hopefully, it is only for refurbishing.
Fully yummy every time
Best food this side of Korea
amazing quality of food!
Despite the inconvenience of booking being nigh impossible, the food and low cost make it 5 stars for me
Voting for Dotori as they have closed down and hope they will reopen
Delicious sushi, the best I've tasted. Friendly staff.
Amazing
Fantastic food at reasonable prices. Sushi and Korean - what more could you want.
As my other half says - the Korean BBQ pork will change your life. I actually prefer the sushi which is some of the freshest I've had in London - and not just the same old avocado and salmon, they're have a few more unusual fillings. My only criticism would be it's very difficult to get a table, but this is due to the small number of settings, which actually help add to the intimate feel. Be sure to book!
This restaurant is lovely. And delicious. BUT... the 'discretionary service charge' automatically added to your bill DOES NOT go to the staff. Which I find appalling. Please consider asking for it to be removed and leaving them cash instead. I hope the owners consider changing this policy to fall more in line with what I think their customers would want.
Featured
If you want amazing tempura prawns with a light crispy batter, Dotori is the place. From the HWEDEOPBAP a Sashimi served on a dome of rice covered in a circle of raw vegetable thins served with a spicy and sweet sauce, very fresh. Stop in for a Special Bento Box with a selection of Teryaki (chicken or Salmon), yaki gyoza, Tempura prawns and 4 pieces of Sushi - extremely filling. Lastly if your a fan of Korean BBQ I would recommend the Dakbulgoggi, which comes with a side of rice and lettuce with some peanut sauce.
Definitely worth booking a table be it by yourself or in a group the food will have your coming back again and again.
It's hard to put into words how enthralled we were to go to this restaurant. After checking numerous reviews with a fine tooth comb, we knew this would be a struggle, but as they say, don't forget the struggle don't forget the streets - the streets being where I wish I had been for the approximate 2hours and 36 minutes I was in Dotori and the struggle being the whole dining escapade.I didn't think we would get a table. I said to my tall friend 'Hey, maybe we should try somewhere else', but him being the sexist pig he is and not listening to a damn word I say, we went anyway, AND LOW AND BEHOLD, we got a table. I thought for once, maybe I'm wrong, maybe he can have this one, but oh how right I was, yet again.
I think it took approximately 1 hour and 8 minutes for our food to come, which was madness. It's Sunday, freaking Sunday! My tall friend made many joke about the salad being our dinner, I didn't find it funny but laughed anyway because I didn't want him to feel bad for making me wait so long to eat, I was freakin' starving and it was 100% his fault.
Anyway, he got tired of waiting and went to the bathroom, but he's really tall and has long legs and he pretty much got stuck between two tables and almost cleared the couple next to us' table of their delicious food that I wasn't allowed to eat.
So off he went whilst I was at there almost crying with laughter/awkwardness at the whole situation.
When he came back, I was glad because that meant I could escape for a bit but banged my knee on the creepy knee high table next to the door and it really hurt, like REALLY hurt. I googled the symptoms and I think I should have gone to hospital but I was just so hungry, I had invested the time in waiting for my food, I couldn't quit now, the race was almost over.
And then, the food came. And it was really nice. Not worth the wait but nice all the same. 2/5 burgers rating.
Amazing food!!!
Best Korean and Japanese food in London!
Best restaurant I have been to in London in a very long time. It is also excellent value for money. I have been searching for a decent replacement to the much loved but now defunct BuSan, the Korean restaurant in Highbury in Islington whose owners have now retired, and this is it. It has a great mix of Korean and Japanese food, and many items I have not tried before. It is small, tightly packed, loud and studenty. The food is excellent. The service is a bit over-worked and they are difficult to get on the phone, but you can't have everything. If it was less crowded it would be more expensive. This is not the place for a romantic night out, but it would be a good place to go with friends for some great food.
This place is a tightly packed little gem. The food is excellent and the staff are never rude and always do their best. All the negative comments on here about the service are in my opinion nonsensical, the reason for any of those occurrences are purely down to the popularity of the restaurant and its manic busyness - they are trying their best to accommodate as many people as possible in a relatively small space. If you can't get a seat or have to wait for a table, even if it means coming back another day, do it!
Took ages to discover it despite using the station all the time. Super restaurant, great little side dishes and really affordable soups (the Yukaejang was great, spicy, generous portion) which means even if your a bit strapped for cash you can have a nice dinner. If you sit at the window counter you can watch some of the crazies in the pub over the road too.
This place is amazing, I still can't believe it took me a year of living in Finsbury Park before I visited. The prawn bibimbap, bbq beef and all of the sushi I have sampled have all been wonderful. The sushi is so fresh (note: it tends to come out after the rest of the food). If you're not sure what to have, the Japanese & Korean Set menu A for 2 is delicious and great value at £26. The seating is quite cramped but you hardly notice once you start eating....and I think the place has a warm atmosphere. The staff are incredibly hard working and not at all unfriendly. You need to book a good few days in advance to get a table.
Awful. Booked a table for myself and two guests- arrived 5 minutes early and they'd already given it to someone else. Ruined evening, terrible service.
Best Japanese restaurant so far.We really recommend it.It is just lovely.We tried almost everything on menu and never was disappointed.Me and my boyfriend are both chefs so......Enjoy!!
The food here is seriously good. I am going to try and eat here again tonight, but it will probably be fully booked. Agree with comments below on service.. They simply don't have the space or manpower to cater to everyone, but if you get a table the food more than makes up for it. Seriously - who gives a crap about the service if your food arrives on time and its cheap and amazing?! I don't go to a restaurant to speak to waiting staff.. In a sea of chicken shops, this is easily Finsbury Parks best restaurant (by a country mile). Try seasons too - another great restaurant nearby.
Really good food for a really good price, the service was friendly. Could not ask for more in a local restaurant. Will definitely be back again. Just a word of warning... book in advance, we went on a Tuesday night and there was still a big queue past 9:00 pm.
This is a real 'cheap-eat' winner - the set meal is the best value in London. The service isn't great but they are not rude, just understaffed and rushed off their feet. If you are looking for attentive service then you have to pay for it. Definittely will go again and again.
The food is good, but the service so poor that the experience was thoroughly miserable. Will not be going back.
Great food, but let down by poor service. It's not that the staff aren't friendly, but they don't seem to mind providing inattentive service. In the past I have had to wait quite a long time for food and had an order for my girlfriend turn up ten minutes after my food arrived. On my last visit, I waited a good 5 mins by the door being ignored by staff. When I approached a waitress, they told me that my reserved table was not available and I would have to wait for a table to become free. After waiting a while, my girlfriend and I left. We explained why we were going to a waitress and she didn't seem that bothered that customers were walking out. I think I'm going to give up on this restaurant. Dotori could be so much better if its staff just tried.
great Korean food at great price! Highly recommended. Especially their Korean set meal
Food is incredible, some of the best I've eaten in London
The food was good but the service was so poor that I am not sure if I want to return.
Some of the best and most reasonable Korean food I've eaten in London. Bulgoggi was melt in your mouth. Lovely service and pretty space. There was a queue out the door after we sat down on a saturday eve. Fantastic!
Excellent restaurant, our favourite
Excellent food, very authentic atmosphere. And it's too popular! So if you want to go there, even on a week night, you need to book at least 2 days in advance - we called on Wed to book for Thur night and can only get a 9pm slot.
It closed.
