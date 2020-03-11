A pink-themed DIY dessert parlour in Marylebone by the founder of Feya.

With its vividly coloured walls, undulating and orb-like surfaces and spherical cocoon pods, this DIY ice-cream bar is unabashedly and unapologetically designed for the millennial generation. The younger sibling to the equally fetching Feya, Dyce’s quirky space evokes a sense of playful escapism and otherworldly charm that calls to your inner child.

To make your frozen pud, you start with a base of brownie, doughnuts or baklava. They’re all produced in-house and they’re ace. You then layer this up with flavoured ice cream and custom toppings (think Baskin-Robbins meets pic ’n’ mix). The young, obliging staff are on hand to assist if you’re stuck for ideas. You can embellish your concoction further with edible treasures such as gold cones, macarons or chocolate bars, creating a pretty, pleasurable, Instagrammable sugary mish-mash.

A basic cake-and-ice-cream combination will set you back £6. Add all the extra trimmings and you’re looking at coughing up £8 or £10: pricy for a dinky box of dessert. But that’s not all. On a weekend afternoon, this dessert bar was deserted, save for one customer who took more photos of the interiors than sips of her bubble tea. Dyce makes for a nostalgic candyland, even if it’s best suited to moneyed adults who have given up ice cream sticks for the selfie variety.

BY: GEETA DHAR