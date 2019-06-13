Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Emilia's Crafted Pasta (Aldgate)

Emilia's Crafted Pasta (Aldgate)

Restaurants, Italian Whitechapel
4 out of 5 stars
Time Out says

A charming pasta joint in Aldgate.

‘Homemade’ and ‘handcrafted’ are Emilia’s favourite words – appearing no less than seven times on the menu. This cute Aldgate corner joint wants to make its reverence for the art of pasta-making as clear as the polished glass frontage. Made fresh each morning with illustrations of each shape adorning the menu – from the recognisable rigatoni to the more unusual casarecce (short strips that appear to have curled up on themselves) – pasta provenance is its pride and joy.

The compact selection of seven mains (or eight, if you include the salmon carbonara swap) is pleasantly balanced between veggie and meaty. Rigatoni with flaked yellow tuna fillet and tomato sauce was given a satisfying kick with peperoncino, a type of Calabrian chilli pepper, while a salsa di noci (walnut sauce) dish had satisfying umami notes.

The non-pasta was less joyful: a buxom burrata was served with thin discs of fresh (from frozen) white baguette, green beans arrived wizened and wrinkly, topped with a bland pesto, and our desserts (salted caramel brownie and lemon cake) were tough around the edges. From its soft lighting to its admirable list of craft soft drinks, I was all set for Emilia’s to be the Franco Manca of pasta, but its over-egging of the ‘artisanal’ pudding set the dishes up for a fall. A solid choice for a quick, carby hit when you’re in the area, it’s not going to change your life, but it will certainly fill your belly.

By: Megan Carnegie Brown

Posted:

Address: 77 Alie Street
London
E1 8NH
Transport: Tube: Aldgate East
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £90.
tastemaker

I absolutely loved it!


The place is not big. This is not romantic setting but the pastas are good, really good, and the staffs are lovely.

I am not asking for more!

Prices are really good value, and you will left full after an excellent meal!

Tastemaker

One of the new restaurants tucked away in the steel and glass jungle that is currently growing in Aldgate. The place is cosy with friendly, but not very attentive, staff. It took them ages to come over and take the order, and every time we needed more water or something it was ask chasing the waitresses.


the menu isn't super extensive, but there's a good choice of food for both meat eaters and vegetarians. The salmon carbonara was too al dente for me and my friend. The portion also was much smaller than the other pasta dishes ordered by our companions. There was not enough sauce and the dish didn’t include parmeggiano (information was not included on the menu, only mentioned on a board on a wall). The desserts, on the other hand, were delicious. The polenta, almond and orange cake was moist and aromatic. It was served with vanilla ice-cream and topped with honey which was well complementing the cake. The chocolate brownie was fudgy and dense, also very good.

It probably won’t be my to-go pasta place in London, but as an occasional lunch destination during working week I might give it another go.

Tastemaker

Pasta, when done right, can be pretty mindblowing and this is what you're guaranteed at Emilia's. Everything in its refreshingly short menu all sounds incredibly tempting and service is friendly too. 


I opted for the 4 hours cooked bechamel bolognese following my waitresses recommendation. It was excellent. If a pasta dish comes recommended from a native Italian, you know it's going to be legit.


Dining here is perfect for everyone whether you're flying solo (thanks to the counter dining top) and for larger groups (who can plonk themselves on the communal table in the middle of the restaurant.


I can see this being best to catch up with friends after-work especially being close to the City. The decor, the surrounding area, and potential for the noise level to rise (especially in the summer when the outdoor terrace opens) doesn't lend itself to an intimate setting so I probably wouldn't come here to celebrate a special occasion or for a date.


Overall, if pasta is all you're after, then Emilia's is perfect.

