Enoteca Rosso

A stylish Italian restaurant in Kensington.

Love your lardo? Then you’re in luck. The cured pork fat was the star of one of the signature charcuterie boards at this snazzy Kensington Italian, which is replete with high ceilings, big windows and comfy seating around generous tables. Fresh pasta is also a big deal here. Black ravioli was as delicate as nonna’s hankie, filled with creamy burrata and topped with pesto and dried tomatoes; each bite brought dreams of summer.

Tagliatelle came with saucy lamb and mature raspadura (scraped) cheese: hearty fare for a winter’s night. Slices of rare duck breast, fanned out in a rich berry sauce and served with a velvety potato gratin were also excellent, though double the price of the pasta. The only disappointment was a plate of mushy beetroot gnocchi.

If you go for only one dessert, make it the deconstructed tiramisu – handmade shortbread fingers dipped in a shot of espresso and swirled into silky cocoa dusted mascarpone. Delizioso! Don’t save too much room though: this is a place to fill up on pasta and lardo.