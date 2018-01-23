An upmarket raw-food joint with a plant-based menu.

Do you like it raw? I’m talking, of course, about your food. If you’re looking for an introduction to the raw food ‘movement’, high-end vegan spot Essence Cuisine might seem an intimidating entry point – but look past the iffy new-age branding and focus on what you’re eating. You’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Aside from some uncomfortable bench seating, the vibe is relaxed considering the über-minimal, industrial decor. Staff are friendly, and on hand to guide you through the surprisingly accessible menu.

A nut ‘cheese’ board seemed a good place to begin, with an oaky, sticky ‘cheddar’, a creamy lemon and dill number and a tart pear chutney. Apart from the overkill of truffle oil in one cheese, this was a nice little sharing starter.

The highlight of my meal, though, was a green curry. Kelp noodles with sweet, curried cashews and a well-spiced, rich sauce made for a dish full of flavour and texture. This did not feel like a plate of uncooked ingredients – it felt and looked like a professionally prepared meal. And it tasted delicious.

There was also a host of decadent desserts (try the zingy, mousse-like lime cheesecake with sharp cola gel) and good wines (vegan, organic and biodynamic, naturally), proving that eating raw and plant-based doesn’t have to mean dodging fun or flavour. Essence shows that you needn’t be a hardcore health fiend to like it raw.