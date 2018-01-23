Essence Cuisine

Restaurants, Vegan Shoreditch
An upmarket raw-food joint with a plant-based menu.

Do you like it raw? I’m talking, of course, about your food. If you’re looking for an introduction to the raw food ‘movement’, high-end vegan spot Essence Cuisine might seem an intimidating entry point – but look past the iffy new-age branding and focus on what you’re eating. You’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Aside from some uncomfortable bench seating, the vibe is relaxed considering the über-minimal, industrial decor. Staff are friendly, and on hand to guide you through the surprisingly accessible menu.

A nut ‘cheese’ board seemed a good place to begin, with an oaky, sticky ‘cheddar’, a creamy lemon and dill number and a tart pear chutney. Apart from the overkill of truffle oil in one cheese, this was a nice little sharing starter.

The highlight of my meal, though, was a green curry. Kelp noodles with sweet, curried cashews and a well-spiced, rich sauce made for a dish full of flavour and texture. This did not feel like a plate of uncooked ingredients – it felt and looked like a professionally prepared meal. And it tasted delicious.

There was also a host of decadent desserts (try the zingy, mousse-like lime cheesecake with sharp cola gel) and good wines (vegan, organic and biodynamic, naturally), proving that eating raw and plant-based doesn’t have to mean dodging fun or flavour. Essence shows that you needn’t be a hardcore health fiend to like it raw.

By: Tristan Parker

Venue name: Essence Cuisine
Address: 94 Leonard St
Shoreditch
London
EC2A 4RH
Transport: Shoreditch High Street Overground.
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £85.
Finding a decent flavoursome vegan food in London (especially desserts) was a tricky business a few years ago. And although I’m not a vegan myself, I’m quite impressed with transformation the London vegan food scene has undergone in the recent time with Essence being the queen for me so far.

The minimalistic (a bit cold) interior, strange sitting arrangements and the fact they didn’t log my booking of the only big table in the restaurant wasn’t promising start of the evening. But our waiter Raz, turned it all into a wonderful feast full of unforgettable flavours.

I’ve tasted everything the six of us ordered and there was not a single dish that I’d say was a let down. It needs to be stressed that with majority of the dished being raw, most of the stuff is cold (apart from the soups), but even though my green curry with kelp noodles wasn't a hot dish and didn’t resemble any green curry I’d tried in my life, the whole thing had a complex flavours and was delicious.

With only three small dollops on the board, I felt the nut cheese board for £15 was a bit pricey, but all of them had distinct flavours and along with the pickles and pear chutney they were surprisingly satisfying. The only odd bit was the sun dried tomato salsa was more like a veg jerky than salsa, and was hard to identify.

The pretty macaroons were very coconutty and moreish, but the brownie with cacao ganache, caramel and Himalayan salt were one of the best I’ve ever tried. 

Th  biodynamic wine (obviously vegan ) recommended by the waiter was refreshing and went well with all the dishes. A big shout for filtered free still and sparkling water. For the love of cheese, I will probably never go vegan, but I’d be happy to dine at this place for the rest of my life.  

Wow this place is worth five stars in particular because of the amazing customer service, especially by the manager who you can tell is passionate about the food and setting. I came in solo on Thursday night with no reservation and was still seated promptly at one of their cool fold-out tables with nifty outlets plugged in. The menu is extensive and very creative and whilst not cheap, you can tell the food is very high-quality (as evidenced by some of the food available for takeaway at the front). I decided to splurge and go for the taster option of three courses for £24, so I went for the green curry, essence bowl and the manager's highly suggested garbanzo scramble (typically offered for breakfast but he was happy to offer it for dinner). The portion sizes might seem a bit small but for the three bowls, I finished only one of the three and half of another! Lunch for the next day, yes! Whilst the manager said the garbanzo bowl was the menu star, I was actually torn between the spicy but very tasty essence bowl and the green curry. Complex, different flavours. Whilst this is not the best vegan food I've had, it's still very good. Plus the desserts are PHENOMENAL. The salted caramel brownie is unreal: rich, dense chocolate with the perfect amount of salted goodness. The truffles are also intense. I would defiantly add this this place to your vegan roster.

Another fabulous benefit: FREE sparkling water is offered. I wish every restaurant did this!

Thanks again guys!

Although I am not a vegan – my love for cheese and eggs is too strong – I love honest and ethically sourced vegan food and do my best to be conscious about what I am eating and don’t eat very much meat. This ‘diet’ is made easier by finding restaurants like essence cuisine that focus on good, natural and healthy food that fuels us whilst supporting the planet.


Feeling a little worse for wear one Sunday morning, this was certainly the place to heal my body after overindulging in too much gin. The space is small, tucked away down one of Shoreditch’s back alleys, but the design and use of space is very impressive. The sharing bench style tables mean you sit next to one another with a fold out table spread between the two – choose your brunch partner wisely, you’ll be getting close and personal.


The food is all vegan, and although portions are small for what you pay, each plate has been delicately assembled and there is a smaller takeaway menu for those wanting good food on the go.


The Garbanzo scramble with kale and asparagus was delicious but it’s the pancakes you really want. These were without a doubt the best ‘alternative’ pancakes I’ve ever had; I just wish they were bigger.


Oh, and the coffee is great too!

