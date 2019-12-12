Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Fabrique

Restaurants, Swedish Hoxton
4 out of 5 stars
(12user reviews)
©Jael Marschner

London now has several branches of this Swedish bakery chain but the Hoxton outlet, in a railway arch next to the Overground station, was the first one to open, and it’s where the actual baking is done. There’s not much room – there are far more tables outside the industrial-looking unit than in – but the restricted space means customers get to see the magic happen. The creation of cinnamon buns involves a mesmerising looping action and the sheer amount of spice required is awe-inspiring.

Fabrique’s strength is as a spot for coffee and a pastry (rather than for lunch). As well as cinnamon buns, there are cardamom buns, pastries, raspberry tarts, brownies and little chocolate balls (chokladbollar), but in comparison, only a couple of filled baguettes. Smoked salmon with pickled fennel on walnut bread was more interesting and easier to eat than an overly wodgy goat’s cheese with red onion chutney on a chewy sourdough baguette. Staff are good-natured but not always professional, and the place is an uneasy mix of café and workplace, with bags of flour piled high and high jinks bakery on show. Our advice: pick up a coffee (it’s good) and a loaf (try the rye and cranberry, brilliant with cheese) to take away, or for a more sedate café experience, head for one of the more central branches. 

By: Sarah Guy

Address: Arch 385
London
E2 8HZ
Cross street: Geffrye Street
Transport: Hoxton rail/Overground
Price: Lunch for two with drinks and service: around £30.
fabrique.co.uk Call Venue 020 7033 0268
Users say (12)

4.3 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:7
  • 4 star:2
  • 3 star:2
  • 2 star:1
  • 1 star:0
Great coffee and delicious pastries, Fabrique bakery is great for an afternoon treat. Cozy and tasty, this Nordic bakery especially knows how to do a good cinnamon bun. 

BREAD HEAVEN, this is really all I need to say. Seriously, I am not even a person who liked cinnamon buns, but these turned me. And don't even get me started on the cardamom buns - absolute genius in dough-form. The bread in all it's wonderful hipster healthiness is beyond delicious too and, quite frankly I am tempted to start doing a weekly run here from my front door so I can pre-burn off the calories I wish to consume. However, this is the kind of place I really must limit myself, as I don't think I can stop at one.

To top it all off, this is one of the most understated cafes I have seen. They are clearly a working bakery, yet they serve decent cups of tea and have a few table for customers to take a rest and inhale some bun yumminess. However, I would advise you to leave your laptop at home, this is a place you grab a nice cuppa and a treat after shopping or a nearby visit to the Geffrye Museum (as we did) rather than linger for a few hours. I'll be back.

Fabrique Bakery is the perfect place for absolutely delicious cinnamon buns. It's a beautiful authentic Nordic bakery with delicious baked goods, nice interior overlooking the actual bakery where they prepare the goods before they bake them, great coffee and some seating space outside overlooking the street. It is under the arches next to Hoxton station. The staff is really friendly and the prices are very good - £2.5 for a bun. I always get more than one for the next day and it keeps fresh and delicious. If you're not a fan of cinnamon buns, you're about to become after trying one of these - but they have other stuff too.

Saying Fabrique has the best cinnamon buns in the city is not an overstatement. They are phenominal, and gooey... exactly what you need from a cinnamon bun. But their goodies don't stop there, their coffee is strong enough to give you a little bounce in your step, but not so strong that you stay up all night. The sandwiches and breads they have make you wish you could stop by everyday. 


And if you need somewhere cool and relaxing to read on a rainy day, Fabrique is the place. 

Hands down the best cinnamon buns in the city! I am Danish, so I've had my fair share of cinnamon buns (one can never have too many!) , so I definitely think that I am a good and objective judge when it comes to the cinnamon, spices and sugar filled bites of goodness. Fabrique's have a good size, just the right amount of filling, chewy and soft. Cannot recommend it enough!

Whatever you are doing, stop right now and write a reminder to yourself to visit one of the branches of this bakery, and try one of their sugar pastries. If you don’t find yourself in raptures of delight and texting everyone you know to recommend this place then you clearly don’t have taste buds, because these pastries are INCREDIBLE. The genuine Swedish article, their cardamom buns and rye bread are also excellent (I taste tested both very kindly for this review). Make a beeline for Fabrique for pure gustatory pleasure.

 
Not a patch on the Stockholm branches that I have been to (in terms of style and décor), but not a bad addition to the chain! It has a minimal, industrial feel which is typical of some cafés across Sweden and is reflective of its Hoxton postcode. If you’re over the generic cinnamon bun, be adventurous and try the delicately made cardamom version – both sweet and aromatic. Thirsty? I’d recommend a latte made with oat milk! It’s dreamy. You’ll also find fresh artisanal sourdough bread, baguettes and baked goods on site. The smell alone should draw you in...

 

Fabrique Bakery' latest branch opened in the Seven Dials on 8 Earlham Street. The bakery offers a wide range of bread but above all their famous and tasty signature cinnamon buns!! They are large, golden, fluffy and super tasty! Ideal stop on your way to Covent Garden to take a away your sweet treat or just walk in and sit in an industrial decor style and order a warm coffee from their coffee menu, relax and enjoy!

A welcome addition to London bakery scene. The signature cinnamon buns and cardamons buns are now available in London. Situated in one of the railway arches in East London, it has retained the industrial chic style for this Swedish chain. Everything is baked on site. On Sunday afternoon, it is a perfect stop after visit to Columbia Road Markets.

A feast for the eyes but for me, it was just the eyes. The cinnamon bun was a disappointment; hard and chewy as opposed to the soft, fluffy stuff I was dreaming of before I got here. The coffee wasn't all that either. 

