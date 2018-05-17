Farm Girl

Restaurants, Cafés Notting Hill
48 Love It
Save it
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6

A Notting Hill branch of the stylish Aussie café.

Everything at Farm Girl – the nutritious brunch dishes, the casual, Aussie-inspired backdrop, the crowd of phone-happy tourists and wannabe Instagram models – is fresh, wholesome and oh so pretty. Case in point: matcha lattes arrived in shades of baby pinks and powder blues, sprinkled with dried flowers.

The food tasted as it looked: healthy. Take the icy, pleasingly tart açai bowl, or the slow-cooked chicken sandwich, which was both satisfying and nourishing. Surprisingly, the standout item was the Liquid Gold latte, which came with turmeric and astragalus, an ‘immune-system booster’. It was one of the best I’ve ever sampled – not too sweet and with a long, milky finish. (The cute French bulldog stencilled in cinnamon atop the sunshine-coloured foam didn’t hurt either.)

And yet, the health focus meant that most of the dishes weren’t exactly moreish, plus all the added extras (£2 for a poached egg, £2.50 for mushrooms and £3 for about eight clusters of granola) crank the bill up fast and furiously. But as the Hemsley sister lookalike next to me photographed her £4.20 Smurf-blue, organic almond milk latte, I remembered: we’re not really here for the food, are we?

By: Nicole Trilivas

Posted:

Venue name: Farm Girl
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: 59a Portobello Road
London
W11 3DB
Transport: Tube: Notting Hill Gate
Price: Lunch for two with soft drinks and service: around £40.
Do you own this business?
To improve this listing email: feedback@timeout.com

You may be interested in:

Average User Rating

4.5 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:5
  • 4 star:6
  • 3 star:0
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
LiveReviews|12
1 person listening
tastemaker

This has been on my bucket list for a while and I'm so glad I finally got around to going.We went on a stunningly beautiful Sunday morning, full of sunshine and not a cloud in the sky. I was the first to arrive out of my group at 10:25am, they don't take bookings so I am glad I arrived when I did as I was second in the queue and didn't wait long at all for a table. The restaurant is easy to find but hidden through a little courtyard, we luckily were able to sit outside and enjoy the beautiful weather with some baked eggs, blue matcha latte and fresh juice.

Farm Girl has a great relaxed vibe, all the staff we met were absolutely delightful and I would recommend a visit!

tastemaker

I have wanted to go to Farm Girl for a long time, as it's an Instagram favourite and every time I saw a photo of those great-looking, colourful pancakes, I knew that this should be the go-to place for my next brunch outing. 


I went there on a Saturday at 11 am and the queue was quite long - as I expected. But I was really lucky to get a table for me and my friend in 5 minutes, as we were willing to sit outside (it was an amazing and warm spring day). I found the outside space so cozy and it was lovely to enjoy the sun while at the same time enjoying a great brunch. 


Naturally, I went for the buckwheat pancakes, which didn't let me down one bit and truly lived up to their Instagram reputation. They are full of spices, which makes them very different from the usual pancakes you get elsewhere. The pistachio nuts add a nice crunch to them and is also a colourful touch. Delicious! 


My friend had perfectly poached eggs on sourdough toast with avocado and smoked salmon, which also looked delicious. We were both very happy with both the food and the coffees. What is also a bonus here is that most of the choices are healthy too ;-)


Farm Girl is a place that feeds your eyes as much as it feeds your belly and they make a great effort to make everything look delicious and special - they even add glitter to their cakes! Who doesn't want glitter on their cake?


All in all it was a really nice brunch place that I would like to visit again. The only small minus was the service, that was very slow. Of course, it was a super busy Saturday and as the the staff is so friendly and the surroundings so nice, it didn't really affect our all in all great impression. 

Tastemaker

An Insta-favourite, this Vegan Donut, Rose Kombucha, Avocado on Toast-loving cafe is small but worth the wait. Arrive early on a weekend to avoid queuing outside, as booking is not available. I love the Turkish eggs with yoghurt and Buckwheat berry pancakes <3

Tastemaker

The food menu didn't really impress me but I was there to try the coffee. This time we tried Charcoal Latte and Rose Latte. The Rose one was lovely but the Charcoal was just a tad too different for my taste. Was fun to try though. Nice environment, friendly staff, and huge lines. Worth the wait!

Tastemaker

Echo-ing the sentiments of Milly's review below, I utterly fell in love with Farm Girl on our visit last month. I queued for about half an hour before Milly arrived (convenient for her as she just in time for us to be seated! Luckily there was a super cute pooch in the queue which happily distracted me from the wait!)


The menu screams health but also indulgence! You can have gorgeous fluffy pancakes without feeling guilty, and enjoy bacon without eating meat - coconut bacon that is! Salted, dried flakes of cooked bacon which are crunchy and delicious!


The acai bowl was heavenly (even though I still don't know how to pronounce it!) - sweet and refreshing and so full of flavour! I had a big dollop of almond butter on top of mine and it was so dreamy, I can't even begin to tell you!


As Milly mentioned, the hot chocolates were the only disappointing element to our entire visit - we expected them to be thick and indulgent... if anything, they were thin, and not sweet enough. The cafe nero indulgent hot chocolate is sadly better. But the rest of the drinks menu they have nailed! The matcha latte was beautiful and smooth, and so perfectly green. This is what your mother meant when she told you to consume more greens, for sure!

tastemaker

Farm girl Cafe officially stole my heart. Nestled in a church mews just off Portabello road this brunch spot is a hidden haven from the hustle and bustle of the market street outside with a cute little courtyard and plenty of cute dogs bounding in and out of the door (dog friendly restaurants = my favourite places to spend a Saturday). It's quite lucky that the exterior of Farm Girl is so pretty because sadly you will probably spend a lot of time queuing outside of it. We waited half an hour. I'm not particularly bothered by this - it's London after all. But probably something to take into consideration if you're starving/hate queuing/it's pouring with rain.


Brunch is pretty much my favourite meal of any day but there's nothing nicer than sitting for hours enjoying pretty much everything on the menu. Especially when most items are pretty health conscious and veggie/vegan friendly! Hurrah!


Between us me and my brunch buddy G managed to get through: 


- matcha latte

- cappucino

-  buckwheat berry pancakes with amber maple syrup fresh berries & coconut shavings

-  2 sides of coconut bacon

- a lemon pie smoothie: Frozen berries, lemon zest, almond butter, apple & almond milk (YUM)

- Acai bowl: Organic frozen Amazonian Açai berries topped with sliced banana, chia seeds & goji berries, add almond butter

- 2 hot chocolates


yeah we ate A LOT plus spent a worrying amount of time lingering around the doughnut counter. 


Everything was pretty delicious. I will have to be a tiny bit picky and say I was a little disappointed with the hot chocolate which i had expected to be thick and rich and was a little watery but serves me right for being such a fatty. It's also worth noting that I was pleasantly surprised at the bill which was not at all as eye watering as it can be in healthy cafe's such as this.


You can't fault Farm Girl for presentation either; I would happily place an order for all of the crockery and instagrammed every single course that was put infront of me. Kitchen goals. 


The attention to details is pretty special here too. The bill came on a cute ceramic dish scattered with rose petals, my pancakes were basically a work of art and G's Acai bowl looked so pretty it was almost a shame to eat it.


If you're looking for somewhere to have brunch or lunch where you'll get good quality, healthy food at reasonable prices and won't feel rushed off your table - Farm Girl is the one for you!





tastemaker

It was pretty hard to decide on what I wanted because everything on the menu looked so good! So I first eliminated what I didn’t want then eliminated the dishes that I could make at home myself. It came down to having either an Acai bowl or the granola. I went with the latter and so did my friend. 


The Granola Bowl consisted of Greek yogurt topped with house-made granola with pecans and a few fresh blueberries. I liked that it was served in a large bowl and even though I normally ask for them to be served separately, I was not disappointed with this. The granola did not get soggy, even up until the very end of my bowl. The chunks were not too big, so I got a good mix of small clumps and large ones and the occasional pecan nut. I did feel that they could have been a little more generous with the amount of fresh blueberries they put on top, as I literally got 5-6 blueberries.


Along with the granola, I ordered a Matcha latte with almond milk. This was actually pretty well done – it got to us pretty quickly after we ordered and it tasted authentic. There was enough matcha powder in the latte so that I could taste the graininess of it but not too overpowering that it left my mouth powdery after drinking it. I liked that they did the standard heart-shape design on top of the latte and it held its form well.


I’ll definitely be coming back to try out their weekend brunch menu, which I believe is similar to their weekday breakfast menu, but also to try out their lunch menu! We saw a couple people with lunch dishes as we were leaving and the sandwich looked quite enticing. I liked that they were a health-conscious café without overdoing it nor compromising on the flavours. Our granola looked pretty plain at first sight, but it was flavourful and not too sweet!

Tastemaker

In order to avoid the inevitable queues at this very popular healthy eating spot on Portobello Road, I recommend trying to get there before 9:30 on weekends, especially if you want to snag one of the few tables in the courtyard. Inside the restaurant, the walls are lined with pretty teal tiles and there are fresh bouquets of flowers dotted around. For breakfast, the menu offers dishes like granola, porridge, eggs or avocado on sourdough and buckwheat pancakes. I opted for the pancakes which were very fluffy and came with berries, coconut flakes and maple syrup, served on beautiful ceramic dishes. Most hot dishes seemed to be cooked with coconut oil which was good to know and there is a long list of superfood extras on the menu that can be added to your meal. They also offer some interesting lattes like rose or matcha. The service was very welcoming and as a nice touch, the bill was brought to the table scattered with little dried rose petals.

tastemaker

Farm Girl is hidden away in a corner of a small alley way just off of Portobello, but it's well worth the adventure. We managed to get a table in the Mezzanine area where we were kept company by Bronte, the owners adorable Frenchie.


The whole venue is fitting of its name, with rustic and quaint decor and weird and wonderful vegetables adorning the wall. From our vantage point we could see the cooks preparing the food and everything is fresh fresh fresh. We ordered the Pancakes and the Omelette. The Pancakes were HUGE (in my opinion, a little too large) and covered in a delicious berry compote & sauce. The Omelette was also cooked to perfection in the French but would've been improved by a smattering of Gruyere. 


You'll have to get there early as there is always a huge queue, but that should be reason enough to visit. Don't miss out! 

Tastemaker

This cafe prides itself in serving healthy (and recognisable) versions of all time brunch favourites, and I promise you they do not compromise on flavour. The buckwheat pancakes were the business, and the omelette was so light and was fluffy (yes we ordered two meals each, because that is totally allowed when you've trekked all the way to Portobello and when you're getting your health kicks for the weekend). Look how pretty the presentation is as well! Current fave brunch haunt in Notting Hill and that is a bold statement.

Tastemaker

Cute cafe with health take on classic dishes and tasty smoothies. Quiet stop away from the crowds of Portobello Road. When the weather is nice, sitting outside at the patio is relaxing.