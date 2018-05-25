Fish in a Tie
A venerable budget bistro in Battersea.
On a scruffy drag near the back entrance of Clapham Junction station, this lovably old-fashioned bistro has been dishing out affordable, homely fare for generations. Wooden tables are laid with disposable tablecloths, big mirrors fill the otherwise bare walls, and music takes the form of loud-ish Italian ballads that sound like they’re fresh from Eurovision. It’s not swanky, but it is charming.
The Med-leaning menu is enormous. There’s a specials board on the wall, plus an à la carte of affordable versions of ‘fancier’ stuff, like a decent rib-eye steak with garlic butter (£14.95), or linguine with a half lobster, squid and mussels (£14.95), but most people come here for the more straightforward fixed-price menu. On this, all the starters (beef carpaccio, deep-fried mozzarella) cost a fiver, with mains (chicken milanese, cod and salmon fishcake), clocking in at £8. Or you can really splash out for a three-course, £16.95, full shebang. Sure, the food is fairly dated and the results are a tad unrefined, but it’s all perfectly pleasant and satisfying. My tip: don’t order anything too adventurous: simple is what this place does best.
The other thing Fish in a Tie does really, really well, is service. Staff could not be more welcoming or accommodating. It’s the model of a budget neighbourhood restaurant.
|Venue name:
|Fish in a Tie
|Contact:
|Address:
|
105 Falcon Road
London
SW11 2PF
|Transport:
|Clapham Junction rail
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £55.
|Menu:
|View Menu
Average User Rating
3.8 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:4
- 4 star:2
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:2
Went based on good reviews and so disappointed. Tasteless food, crab starter was cold in the middle - sent it back and it still came back out cold. 'Spicy lamb' was disgusting. Bland, awful food, definitely microwaved. Won't ever return and will not recommend to anyone with taste buds.
Absolutely fantastic! Good value without compromising quality. Decor somewhat absurd but unique and cosy. We loved it so much we are going back for valentines!
Great value for amazing food, service and ambience. We'll definitely go back and take friends! I went here for dinner early evening on a Friday a few weeks ago. The upstairs was 3/4 full, with a mix of diners - couples, groups and a few lone diners. The service was quick and the staff were friendly and happy to describe some of the dishes to me while I deliberated what to order. We had carpaccio di manzo and the smoked duck salad to start, both were delicious and very fresh. For mains we had the gypsy lamb (a lovely rich stew with the veg still crisp) and a very geneously sized salmon steak. Everything was perfectly cooked and there was just the right amount of the rich sauces. The puddings were reasonable but I probably wouldn't bother with them in future.
amazing value - great ambience - perfect for a cheap and cheerful dinner with great service
Fish In A Tie for dinner last night with friends. Absolutely super place, food was lovely, staff terrific. Highly recommended and bonkers reasonable pricing.
The worst food that I have tasted. Cheap for a reason. All food is tasteless, cold, not much thought gone in to presentation or quality. The duck tasted like ham, soup cold, crab, well couldn't make out what it was. Thought it looked like purified lentils! Really cramped inside, you can barely get into your seat! Ladies, well I couldn't even turn around! Awful, awful tasteless boiled packet food, served as fresh. I would have enjoyed mac d' s instead!
My friend introduced me to this little gem! Loved it!!
Great food, friendly and nice service. This place is a real bargain for good food. 3 course meal for a tennar... Must try!