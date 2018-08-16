Flesh & Buns
A Covent Garden basement serving Asian-inspired food with an emphasis on fill-your-own Taiwanese steamed buns.
Flesh & Buns is a lovely, cosy izakaya-style basement spot restaurant that’s all about shoving delicious, snacky fillings into fluffy steamed buns.
Let’s start with dessert, because the speciality kiniko doughnuts were an absolute showstopper. They were filled with a strangely nutty black sugar custard, brushed lightly with sugar; crispy on the outside, soft and bready on the inside. Another sweet treat everyone was ordering was the DIY s’mores, which came to the table with its own personal campfire (for toasting marshmallows). Once you’d got over the gimmick, the dish was a bit sickly (if only the passion fruit marshmallow had been a bit smaller), but hey, it’s still fun.
More hits: the miso-grilled aubergine was a brilliant vegetarian option; sweet, sticky and perfectly packed into a bun. Spicy chicken yakitori sticks and raw salmon tostadas (fresh fish smothered in mayo on a crunchy tortilla chip, yum) were also great. Order the sirloin steak with caution. One half was beautifully smokey and grilled to perfection, the other a tad fatty. It’s worth filling up on buns so you don’t go overboard with the smaller, pricier raw fish dishes. But don’t skimp on the doughnuts. They were worth the trip alone.
|Venue name:
|Flesh & Buns
|Contact:
|Address:
|
41 Earlham Street
London
WC2H 9LX
|Transport:
|Tube: Covent Garden
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £120.
Average User Rating
3.6 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:19
- 4 star:24
- 3 star:13
- 2 star:4
- 1 star:8
Everything we ate was delicious. The food came quickly but not too quickly. My personal favourites were the sea bass and the donuts.
great!!!
Great restaurant for a fun buzzy meal. All food was delicious, from the broccoli starter to the meat/fish with the buns. The bau buns are great. Not too expensive. Very loud and staff are pretty slow and unhelpful - hence not 5 stars
cool concept
Absolutely loved my first visit to Flesh and Buns and will be going there again as soon as possible!
We ate the roasted cauliflower and calamari to start, then a few different steamed bun dishes. We only had two mains between three girls and it was more than enough with two buns each. If you're super hungry I'd suggest ordering a double order of the buns per person as there is more than enough meat on each main to fill them!
After reading the reviews below I now want to return for bottomless brunch!
Forget Eggs Benedict, forget pancakes and dare I say it but forget avo on toast. Flesh and Buns Sunday bottomless brunch is where it's at.
I have a few tips for approaching this Asian feast.
1) Bring more than two people. The more people you have the more food you can actually try without both of you getting full up.
2) Choose the more expensive menu. It's not that much of a price difference and you get ALL THE FOOD. From both menus.
3) You can have a choice of unlimited prosecco or red/white wine. Prosecco wins because there is more food room.
4) Don't order the same main. The first time I went we all had the steak. Big mistake. We were already full from the endless supply of starters (who knew sashimi could be so filling) so it also meant we all left half a steak nearly. Get different dishes and share some more!
5) Check out the toilets. Pretty awesome.
Now for the food:The deal includes sharing starters, a main each, a sharing dessert, unlimited booze and a cocktail on arrival.
You can choose an unlimited supply of starters so we basically had everything. The mixed sashimi was a clear winner as was the yellowtail sashimi served with green chilli. Softshell crab was another contender and we ordered a few of these once we knew we were onto a good thing. Remember you can order from BOTH menus so don't be sidetracked by one side.
Both times I went I had a variety of steak for my main, but my guests had the duck leg which was cooked to perfection. They come with Asian buns but I couldn't fit them in after nearly eating the kitchen's worth of sushi.
For dessert we chose the s'mores and chocolate fondant. Found room for those bad boys.
You leave drunk, full and very very happy. They do warn you not to order too much because of food wastage but I don't think they were expecting my foodie family. We ate everything.
A good selection of dishes on their menu, from ceviche to the hirata buns (the steak is awesome!). My particular favourite dish that I order every time is the Korean fried chicken wings. Messy but amazing - I've seen people order seconds!
Tasty cocktail menu at around £9 a drink, as well as beers, wine and sake.
The black sugar custard doughnuts are a perfect way to end a meal - a small but indulgent portion.
Staff are extremely rude, the food was salty and overpriced. The music was so loud and the drinks were awful. You might want to skip this one it is just overpriced and extremely loud.
Myself and 3 other friends came here for the Sunday brunch which is bottomless. WOW! I had never been before and I enjoyed every second. Great value for money, so much food and so tasty!
As a pescatarian, a restaurant called Flesh and Buns made me fear I'd be going home hungry. But I'm pleased to report that everything was delicious (from the blackened Salmon to the many many cocktails I drank). Great place to take mates or dates. The bill at the end was a bit of a shock, but I probably took my eye off the ball during the many many cocktails!
This is a cute place to eat, it was very buzzy with a great vibe. Myself and some friends went here recently and it was my first time. I had some lovely crispy chicken wings, and the lamb was great. I just wasn't a huge fan of the buns..
This basement restaurant is a must experience for those looking for something different when eating out. The industrial decoration and the cool stuff are just a plus to the great dishes. As a large party we ordered several kinds of flesh to fill our buns and all of them were exciting! Either for a celebration or a casual occasion this place can satisfy all needs.
I was so excited to visit Flesh and Buns and perhaps this got my expectations up a bit too high. The buns are beautiful, soft and warm and leave you feeling all warm and fuzzy like a hug for your belly. The flesh left a lot to be desired, I ordered the chicken and my partner in crime the steak. I had to send the chicken back as it came out with blood in the middle and the steak also went back as it was cold. The service was abysmal, the staff are difficult to get the attention of and quite frankly could not have cared less when we had to send the food back. The only saving grace were the frozen margaritas but even they're not enough to get me to return, sorry F&B you've left this gal's heart broken.
This place was very good, the food was fantastic and service was quick...try the Crispy Duck Leg
People told me that this was a great place to go for lunch and I was excited. My initial thoughts when walking down to the restaurant was that I was walking into a strip club and actually that is what my guests were thinking also. The restaurant was probably a bit dark and decadent for lunch but the staff were all very nice and the service great. I felt that for the cost of our meal the portions were small and I left the restaurant hungry. It was nice, it was different, it was not bad at all but when I left I was wondering if I had missed something and what all the fuss was about.
You can always tell how good somewhere is by what the toilets are like. Judging by the loos at Flesh & Buns (which were very clean in case you were wondering), this place is a cheeky, comic book spectacle of a restaurant with lots to wow at. Definitely worth a visit (not just for the loos, but go check them out for the posters inside), the food is incredible - we shared five of the big dishes between four (the duck was the best) - and, although they suggest two buns per person, three is probably more realistic as you'll want to try everything on the menu.
The lunch is very reasonable. Had the piglet Although wish i went for the duck.