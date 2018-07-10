Flour & Grape

A pasta specialist on Bermondsey Street.

From Bermondsey Street, passers-by are lured into this pasta specialist by an enticing window showcasing trays of handmade ravioli. And sure enough, the pasta turns out to be exemplary. The menu consists of just eight dishes, each carefully paired with wine. Every pasta is nicely al dente and it’s all affordable – the priciest main was £10.50.

A plate of reginette was thick with prosciutto, peas, and minuscule bits of mint. But the creamy saltiness from the prosciutto and parmesan was offset beautifully by the freshness of the peas and zesty mint, making it light and delicate.

The spaghetti – a twist of hay-coloured strands – had been dotted with glistening, juicy mussels, cut through with garlic and white wine.

Starters were proof that dishes don’t have to be complicated to impress. The bruschetta with freshly chopped tomatoes, practically bathed in olive oil, was delicious – a thwack of basil pesto added welcome tanginess.

Flour & Grape has a couple of flaws, though. In typical London style, it doesn’t take bookings, just walk-ins (even on a Wednesday night there was a half-hour wait), and the restaurant limits guests to a strict 90-minute slot per table.

But you can see why people are queueing: Flour & Grape stands out in a sea of pasta purveyors. Every element of every dish has been carefully thought through. It’s class.

 

Flour & Grape
Address: 214 Bermondsey Street
Bermondsey
London
SE1 3TQ
Transport: Tube: Borough
Flour & Grape is absolutely everything you want from a place specialising in pasta & wine. The setting and service is super relaxed and friendly, the mood lighting and seasonal menu very comforting.


The portioning of pasta on each plate makes it easy to satisfy a craving or induce a carb coma dependant on how far along the hunger scale you are; simply order a few starters or more plates to share if you want to beef it up. 


Rigatoni Duck Ragu with prunes was divine, as was the paired glass of wine. Apple Sorbetto was as fresh a finish as it sounds. I will certainly be dragging many more friends here in the future!


Came here on a soft opening week when it was 50% off. Had some wonderful bruschetta to start, no soggy bread here thankfully. I had the ravioli with pork and sage for my main, and although there was not a lot on my plate, they were indeed very flavourful. Of course, the had a delicious wine selection. 


If I had to pay full price though, not sure if I would rate as highly. I have a hard time being excited about Italian food. Still, if you want fresh pasta and good taste, this is your place on Bermondsey Street for just that. 


Also... go to 214 downstairs. Delicious gin.

