A family-run ice-cream joint in Chiswick.

Occupying a handsome Edwardian building, Foubert’s – a family-run Italian restaurant and hotel, best known for its ice cream – has been going since the 1970s.

In many ways, this old-school parlour is charming: children paw a glass counter filled with about 20 tubs of ice cream, while a bright yellow awning, reminiscent of Van Gogh’s ‘Café Terrace at Night’, shades the pavement outside.

An ice-cream sundae came with scoops of fragrant rose petal and smooth vanilla. A bowl of sorbets – lemon, mango and orange – was light and refreshing. The orange impressed the most: tangy, sticky, and revitalising on a boiling summer’s day.

However, this veteran ice-cream joint, which also has a branch in Kensington, has its foibles. The chocolate milkshake won points for its indulgent flavour, but it wasn’t blended enough, so was lumpy (plus, the restaurant had run out of straws to drink it with).

The ice cream float, meanwhile, was more of a DIY job: a scoop of vanilla arrived in a glass, and I was left to decant my can of Coke. And while the alcoholic ice-cream sundaes are a talking point, the ‘favorita’ – with pistachio, vanilla and coffee ice cream – was overpowered by a too-generous amount of cognac.

Foubert’s is endearing, quirky, and reasonably priced. But it’s also a little rough around the edges.

By: Ella Braidwood

Delightful little Italian ice cream shop you might not notice if you were in a hurry!

Very old-y-fashioned with tromploi on the walls and bark wooden little booths. Would be a really cute place to go on a cheap date or after the afternoon of shopping.

There were over 20 flavours to choose from, we tried the pistachio which was incredible (the mark of any good ice cream shop I always think, no pistachio no go) and the mint choc chip which was just as tacky as you’d want it.

It's ice cream. What's not to like? OK, they didn't seem too pleased to have customers turn up but I demolished a little tub of pistachio and it was very nice. Because it's ice cream, duh.

An original italian ice cream maker since 1970 on Turnham Green. An institution in Chiswick you should not miss if you stroll down Chiswick High road on a sunny day. Tasty ice cream!