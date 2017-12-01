Gabeto Cantina

Restaurants, Contemporary European Primrose Hill
0 Love It
Save it

A Latin-influenced restaurant-cum-event space in Camden Market.

Taking up one massive stable block in Camden Market, this Cuban-influenced restaurant doubles as a 350-capacity event space. It’s a decent spot to grab a bite after a morning trawling the stalls, but Gabeto is so enormous that on my weekday visit it lacked atmosphere. That’s tricky for a place that bills itself online as #CAMDENSHEARTBEAT. Happily, there’s a little terrace outside where you can sit slap-bang in the middle of the market and soak up the vibes.

Gabeto’s menu features a range of wood-fired-oven-smoked meats plus fish and burgers – most with a Latin twist. There’s a dedicated brunch menu too. The best thing I tried was The Vegetarian Full Works, a sunny plate of eggs, salty, crumbly manchego cheese, grilled tomatoes, a big flat mushroom and teeny square-cut fried potatoes. The non-veggie version comes with chorizo, but everything’s so well balanced you might not even miss it. Less good was an eggs Florentine layered with raw tomato (why?) and topped with watery hollandaise sauce. The nachos were decent, though, and the bloody marys came nice and spicy. Don’t expect fireworks, but if you’re in Camden Town, Gabeto is a safe bet.

By: Kitty Drake

Posted:

Venue name: Gabeto Cantina
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: Unit 23
The Stables Market
Chalk Farm Road
Camden
London
NW1 8AH
Transport: Tube: Camden Town
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £65.
Do you own this business?
To improve this listing email: feedback@timeout.com

You may be interested in:

LiveReviews|0
1 person listening

More venues

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Casa Brindisa

Casa Brindisa
Taka

Taka
Stecca

Stecca
Sponsored listings