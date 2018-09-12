Gaucho Piccadilly

Restaurants, Argentinian Mayfair
4 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5 stars
(20user reviews)
Gaucho Piccadilly
© Alys Tomlinson Gaucho Piccadilly

Argentinian steak and wine near Regent Street.

The flagship branch of Argentinian steakhouse Gaucho is tucked away off Regent Street in a serene spot. Inside, everything is pristine. There are suave black wooden tables, Modernist-style chairs, and a huge decorative mirror across one wall. Swiftly after being seated, a waiter arrived with a wooden board topped with slabs of uncooked ‘display’ steak, and delivered a podcast-worthy description of the different cuts on offer (spoiler: all of them are from Argentina).

A plate of tuna sashimi came with a thwack of ginger and a sharp hit of spring onion, which was nicely balanced by the salty soy sauce on top. A dish of molten provoleta – an Argentinian cheese – was satisfyingly gooey, with a drizzling of honey adding a welcome sweetness.

The steaks were dazzling: the sirloin was delicious, with the meat juices flowing readily over the plate at the press of a fork. The colita de lomo, meanwhile, was enviably tender, and the meat was slathered in heavenly quantities of garlic and olive oil.

Desserts, too, were superb. The cheesecake, garnished with a splodge of sticky toasted marshmallow, was sweet and decadent. The Don Pedro – whipped up Argentinian ice cream with walnuts, and finished with a splash of whiskey – was delightfully creamy.

A side of spinach was a tad too salty and the twice-cooked chips were slightly soggy. But I’m nit-picking; spotting this restaurant’s flaws is hard. Plus, the service here is tremendous, with waiters regularly swooping in to top up wine or to remind you of hot crockery. Even before I arrived, a friendly receptionist had left me a voicemail asking about any allergies or dietary requirements. With food and service like that, Gaucho’s still steak-world royalty.

By: Ella Braidwood

Posted:

Venue name: Gaucho Piccadilly
Address: 25 Swallow Street
London
W1B 4QR
Opening hours: Meals served noon-10.30pm Mon, Sun; noon-11pm Tue-Sat
Transport: Tube: Piccadilly Circus
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £170.
Do you own this business?
Static map showing venue location

Average User Rating

4 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:7
  • 4 star:8
  • 3 star:3
  • 2 star:1
  • 1 star:1
LiveReviews|20
1 person listening
tastemaker

I dined at Gaucho in Broadgate almost four years ago and it was a wonderful experience. The service was seamless, the wine suggested delicious, the sides really held up on their own, and the steak - the steak was the type of steak that instantly made your mouth salivate. Think that scene in The Matrix where Cipher sinks his teeth into that juicy steak… oof! Unfortunately, Gaucho Piccadilly really didn’t make me relive that experience. 
What we had: 

  • Sweet Corn Humitas
  • Ancho Ribeye with chimichurri sauce
  • Cuadril Rump with peppercorn sauce
  • Mixed beans
  • Side of fat cut twice cooked chips
  • Dulce de Leche Cheesecake: Hot, salted dulce de leche and toasted marshmallow
All the food was fairly average at best and even the steak didn’t have that depth of flavour and juiciness that I remember. the Chimichurri lacked fragrance and flavour and the humitas were curiously bland and quite a disappointment, given that I remember we ordered this twice it was so good the last time! The sides were good and the dulce de leche cheesecake better, but doesn’t win any points for presentation. Service here is fairly good, nice and swift so I’d say this place is adequate for client lunches and dinners but I wouldn’t revisit if you’re a foodie. 

Tip: I think Hawksmoor is a safer bet
Good For: client lunch/ dinner

Little bit pricey but worth it. One of the best steaks in London and all the sides are delicious.


Lets start with the price. £235 for 3 people. 2 glasses of white, a bottle of Malbec, water and a heafty 12.5% service charge accounted for £90 of this. But to the heart of the meal, The Steaks. Why can’t chefs cook a sirloin or rebeye to a medium. From Wetherspoons to this Gaucho (Piccadilly) they are all the same, bloody and tough in the middle. My wife asked for her ribeye well done but it was still a bit runny in the middle. I know I will get the usual comment (ask and they will cook further or change) don’t they know many diners are on a time scale, Theatre, pictures or some other commitment. She forced her way through it but it was clear she was not enjoying it. In forty years of eating steak in many fine restaurants the finest steak I’ve had was in the Cuo in Cambridge. Other than that your local Chinese will not fail you with their version on a sizzling platter. As to the service charge. First time I’ve had it added to the bill without being informed. Could have complained but as said before. Didn’t want to delay us further. Will know better the next time 😡😡

tastemaker

This was my first time in Gaucho's, and it was to celebrate one of best friend's birthdays with the Electro Brunch. Wow did this bottomless brunch tick all the boxes. We were immediately asked what we would like to drink, and after that it was a near never ending flow of the Argentinian sparkling which went down a treat.


Typically at brunch you leave feeling stuff because the meal you pick is so heavy, however Gaucho have hit the mark on their portion sizes and offerings. Nutella pancakes, stuffed french toast, bacon sandwiches, baked eggs... it was all incredible, little portion sizes, almost tapas style. My only disappointment was the smashed avocado with bacon bits, which came with precisely two bacon bits, that weren't crispy, which was underwhelming. As the room filled out and the tables were all full we started to notice lack of attention from our servers and had to begin repeatedly requesting re-fills or food orders (the downside to small portion sizes, needing to re-order). They definitely made up for this by letting us stay at our table for longer than we were meant to and not charging any extra. The DJ was ok, we only requested one song and he didn't know what it was. The atmosphere in the room made up for it instead, the whole room were on their feet when a birthday platter came out for my friend and everyone sang happy birthday to her. We even ended up making friends with the table of ladies next to us and carrying on at happy hour nearby when our brunch seating was finished!


Definitely an absolutely buzzing brunch experience, I would save this one for a special occasion as it is exxy, but well worth it.

tastemaker

Gaucho never does things in halves, well neither do I, it was. Nearly a case of go big or go home with this epic electro brunch. The Chandon and Aperol spritz flowed for 2 hours. The DJ had the diners throwing shapes in their seats, the service friendly, attentive and welcoming. Enjoy a variety of eggs Benedict, chorizo dishes, bacon rolls, smashed avocado and the yummiest French toast. The pancakes sadly were very disappointing as they were cold and rubbery but all in all a fantastic Saturday brunch, get booking.

tastemaker

The amount of times I'd passed by Gaucho is beyond me.. It just looks so inviting but I'd never had the time to stop and bask in the ambiance.

Last week I grabbed my opportunity. Though the decor is rather dark and less bright than I would like its also warm and rich in hues which leave you feeling cosy.... I wouldn't say it was the most diverse menu I've come across but it did deliver and I had one of the best espresso martinis here. I would recommend it !! Its not overpriced and you come away feeling good about the money you've spent.

Tastemaker

As a lover of steak, Gaucho has been on my 'list' for some time now.

When I found out that they were now offering and 'Electro Brunch' at a very reasonable price, I knew it was perfect for the birthday get together I was organising for a friend.

For £45 you are allowed to order as many dishes from their carefully selected menu and drinks are bottomless for two hours. Plates ranged from steak and eggs to avocado on toast.

As expected, the hospitality was second to none, and when I arrived early, I was handed a glass of their Argentinian sparkling wine and offered some food. Unlike many other brunches, this did not eat into the two hour slot.

Once the rest of the party arrived we were given our own bottle of wine and the food started to arrive which was simple but delicious. The eggs were runny and the steak melted in my mouth whilst the Bloody Mary's were rich and just the right amount of spicy.

We left after around 3.5 hours with full stomachs and slightly fuzzy heads.

This is the perfect way to celebrate a birthday, engagement or just the fact that it's the weekend.

tastemaker

This was my first experience of Gaucho and I left very full and pleasantly tipsy. We went for a 2 hour sitting of 'electro brunch' where you can order as many plates as you want from the menu and drinks for £45. The first round of food and drinks was heavenly and the prosecco flowed throughout. However, the standard of food did decline the busier they got and we did end with disapointingly dry pancakes and hard poached eggs. The staff, venue and atmosphere are brilliant though and I would go again but maybe not when they are racing against the clock.

Tastemaker

Meat. That's all you need to know right? This central London restaurant is famous for their beef which is all styled up in a dark and moody setting with cow print on the walls. Their are a few floors to this restaurant and even though it was a Saturday night booking, we weren't confined to two hours and happily stayed after our meal in the upstairs bar. The waitress brought all the different cuts of meat over on a board and explained them, so you were confident in picking fillet over rump and so on. It's pricey, £30 will get you the biggest slab of beef you've ever seen but you'll still need sides and we tried chunky chips, tomato salad, sweet corn and spinach. My drinks were a pink strawberry daiquiris style cocktail and a luxurious red wine. Bon apetit!

Staff Writertastemaker

The décor in this branch is decidedly 90s Footballers Wives: Cow hides, mirrors, silver and black… if you like that kind of thing.

The service seemed overly attentive on our visit and drinks were extremely slow coming (30 minute waits for wine). However the food was delicious and oddly served impossibly quickly!

We all tried different cuts of steak and the 300g portions were very generous in size, the sauces and sides were great too. Often the more veg heavy dishes are neglected in steak restaurants but the green bean salad and the heritage tomato salad were both great!

Pricey -but good for a steak lover.


It's always a big debate about the best steak in London. is it Hawksmoor? Is it Goodmans? Well one thing is for sure that Gaucho never fails to disappoint. It's the original steak house, around before all the newer steak restuarants. The Chimichurri steak is fantastic and when it's washed down with plenty of Malbec, then you know you're in a good place. Gaucho is always reliable and always quality.  


Oh yes - The scene of the crime ! This is an annual destination for some of the best guys I know. Cocktails on the cow-hide chairs, followed by huge steaks and lashings of Malbec. It gets late, it gets loud - but the staff are brilliant. Looking forward to next time.


Amazing cuts of meat and cooked to perfection.  Just writing this is making me salivate.  However the 'mood' lighting was way too dark, as a table of four, I could barely see the person opposite. The waiter even had to get his phone out and turn the flashlight on to show us the different cuts of meat available on the board. But when the food arrived, it more than made up for it. SO good. Any steak lover will fully appreciate the food on offer, and the interior is rather cool as well. Just try not to fall off your chair when you get the bill…

Staff Writer

Great steak, fairly pricey but worth it. Good selection of decent wine. Service we had was excellent and contrary to other reviews music was not loud.


SomPoint 

The map location for Gaucho Piccadilly issompo.me/D0FAQQB9 .SomPoint is a method to locate every point in the world using only 8 characters.You can convert every address and point on earth to only 8 characters.


My family was in town yesterday and at midday I was asked to reserve a table for 7 on a Tuesday evening. My Dad was keen on a steakhouse, so I first checked the Guinea Grill, then Hawksmore then Goodmans, venues which I have greatly enjoyed in the past for both quality and atmosphere. Unfortunately, all three were full (and we checked various locations for both) so we settled for Gaucho on Swallow Street which was able to accomodate our group. On arrival we were taken to the top floor. On being seated about a round table, the first thing we noticed was that the lights were so dim that it was difficult to see each other, let alone read the menu. We asked to be moved to another table which, at 8pm, had a little more light coming through some slits in one of the windows whilst the sun was still up, but not enough for the older generation amongst our group to read to menu. Too add to our disappointment, the music was playing at a ridiculous volume; so loud in fact that most of us were unable to hear the waiter running us through the different kind of steaks. I asked for the music to be turned down a little, which, initially was done, but within 5 minutes it was turned up again. I asked again and again and again. One of the waiters claimed that “If we turn it down, you can hear people speak louder, so we turn it up”. What????? At this stage I gave up. It was very upsetting to have to sit together at a family reunion and be unable to speak to anybody who was not immediately to your right or to your left; that is of course if you could recognise them in the dark. This was so very upsetting to us all. We should have been warned that this was going to be a nightclub. Believe me, I like nightclubs with dim lighting playing chillout beats ‘Copacabana Deep’ style mixed by DJs with names like Paulo Arruda whilst I line up the shots up on the bar and ‘Hi-5’ my pals, but this event was supposed to be a rare family get-together. My fiancée asked for a lemonade and it never arrived. My Dad had to wait for 10 minutes for mustard whilst his steak went cold. One would normally assume that a steakhouse, however posh, would offer to serve mustard with a steak. We ordered a second bottle of wine and had to wait for over 20 minutes; it only arrived when we asked the head waiter where it was. It was actually sitting on the bar. Pity we had finished our steaks when it arrived having had to drink water to wash down our steaks. On paying the bill, my sister told our waiter that we were dissatisfied with the service and would be reducing the (included) service charge from 10% to 5%. The waiter was apologetic, but it was JUST NOT GOOD ENOUGH. NEVER EVER book this venue if you want to enjoy somebody’s company. DO bring your loud and rude broker pals here after 12 pints of Aspalls on a Thursday evening before hitting China White or Nam Long or a similar club you would only go to when drunk. The steaks are actually very good and the ‘Copacabana Deep’ beats will get your blood flowing as you prepare to misbehave later. As it is so dark nobody will be able to tell you have knocked back 12 pints of cider. And no one will know you are drunk as they will not be able to hear you.


I cannot praise this restaurant enough, Brilliant food, Knowledgeable staff an excellent choice if anybody is celebrating a special occasion Well Done Gaucho Piccadilly


Gorgeous argentinian steak and staff can actually explain the menu and types of meat - impressive! Just a bit too dark, we couldn't see our food properly. Highly recommended.


Exquisite tasting food! Warm and inviting, friendly staff and brilliant service. Highly recommended 5/5


I live in Islington, and Bombay Lounge is my favourite Indian in the area. The food is very good, with a nice variety of specials as well as the classic curries. I particularly likenthe aubergine veggie special, and the duck curry adds a bit of variety to the usual lamb or chicken options. The service is always friendly and you always feel welcome, and price wise it is good value for money too.