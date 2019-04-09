A longstanding seafood restaurant in Notting Hill.

Once a neighbourhood haunt prized by Notting Hill locals, on a recent Saturday night Geales played host to only a handful of diners, many of whom seemed to be from out of town.

We asked our waitress what’s good and she genuinely looked uncomfortable with the question. We should have just stuck with something simple, like fish and chips. The lobster portion of a surf and turf was rubbery enough to bounce, while the main flavour of the grossly overcooked turf, a rib-eye steak, was char. A slop of lobster linguini had the gluey texture of a microwaved ready-meal. Service was scatty and dessert took an obscene amount of time to arrive. The fresh-from-the-oven apple crumble with its salty-sweet bite was the best thing we ate but it wasn’t worth the wait, nor could it redeem the overall experience.

There are plenty more fish in the sea – especially at this price point and in this neighbourhood.