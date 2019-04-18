Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Gelateria Danieli

Danieli’s vanilla ice cream was served to Her Majesty on her 80th birthday – so you’re in good regal company if you’re partial to a scoop or two of their Italian gelati. Although the cute Covent Garden branch closed a while back, their two shops in Richmond are still the toast of TW9. The owners care about sourcing and their huge line-up of flavours goes far beyond the usual suspects – think banana and salted peanut, custard and cherry, pistachio and Amaretto or Sicilian cactus fruit. They also do various frozen yoghurts, which are apparently as popular as their ice creams: look for regular items such as forest fruits, fig or flaked almond with mandarin compote. Find Gelateria Danieli’s pretty sky-blue and cream-painted shops on Brewer’s Lane and Richmond Green.

Address: 16 Brewers Lane
London
TW9 1HH
Transport: Tube: Richmond
Contact:
www.gelateriadanieli.com
Love this place, queues out the door on a nice day means I'm not the only one! A very Richmond thing, a local gelataria, but great nonetheless. Staff are very nice and helpful too!

Tastemaker

Tucked away just off the green in Richmond. It's a bit pricey, the staff was not the friendliest, and the lines are long. Sounds like I'm complaint?! No, it is simply one of the best around. Nothing tops off a warm day in Richmond like a scoop from here, eating it on the green.

tastemaker

Luxury ice cream right next to the green- what more could you want in Richmond on a hot summers day?

The ice-cream selection is mouth-watering and luckily you can have a free taster to help you decide. Ideally you'd choose 3 and go for a scoop of each, but at a minimum £2.50 a pop it's not cheap. There's also a selection of cones, including gluten free and wafer covered in chocolate and nuts.

All the ice-cream is made on-site and contains less fat than most other gelato- although you'd never taste the difference.

The place is tiny and the last time I popped in to get 4 coffees to enjoy with friends in the sun on the green, I spent so long waiting for them- close to 10 minutes- that by the time I came out it was over-cast.

Some of the clientele can be so incredibly fussy and scrutinise every ingredient, I wonder why they bother going in there in the first place. They just cause a massive queue- which I suppose isn't the worst thing if you're a business, but for a customer waiting to order, or one that has ordered and just wants the server to get on with it, it's a pain.

Next time I'll skip the coffee.

But you just can't slate the ice-cream, it's divine and quick to serve, so join the queue.


The best ice cream shop ever - peanut butter and chocolate ice cream perfection


Friendly, welcoming and bursting with delicious, health-aware treats. Carlo and Bridget run Danieli's with the love and passion for which they're renowned, GD keeps suprising and delighting it's loyal customers with mesmerising new flavours regularly created from Bridget's own kitchen.


The best ice cream and chocolate in London! Fact! Absolutely delicious and the friendliest staff ever! Highly recommended. And enjoy enjoy enjoy! You won't be sorry! X


Best ice-cream I have ever tasted and the flavours tantalize the taste buds, it is made on the premises so if your favourite flavour runs out you don't have to wait ages to have some again.

