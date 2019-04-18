Gelateria Danieli
Time Out says
Danieli’s vanilla ice cream was served to Her Majesty on her 80th birthday – so you’re in good regal company if you’re partial to a scoop or two of their Italian gelati. Although the cute Covent Garden branch closed a while back, their two shops in Richmond are still the toast of TW9. The owners care about sourcing and their huge line-up of flavours goes far beyond the usual suspects – think banana and salted peanut, custard and cherry, pistachio and Amaretto or Sicilian cactus fruit. They also do various frozen yoghurts, which are apparently as popular as their ice creams: look for regular items such as forest fruits, fig or flaked almond with mandarin compote. Find Gelateria Danieli’s pretty sky-blue and cream-painted shops on Brewer’s Lane and Richmond Green.
Details
|Address:
|
16 Brewers Lane
London
TW9 1HH
|Transport:
|Tube: Richmond
|Contact:
|Do you own this business?
Users say (15)
Average User Rating
4.9 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:13
- 4 star:2
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Featured
Love this place, queues out the door on a nice day means I'm not the only one! A very Richmond thing, a local gelataria, but great nonetheless. Staff are very nice and helpful too!
Featured
Realy tasty with loads of flavours to choose from!
Featured
best gelato in London
Featured
the BEST.
Featured
The best ice cream shop ever - peanut butter and chocolate ice cream perfection
Featured
x
Featured
Friendly, welcoming and bursting with delicious, health-aware treats. Carlo and Bridget run Danieli's with the love and passion for which they're renowned, GD keeps suprising and delighting it's loyal customers with mesmerising new flavours regularly created from Bridget's own kitchen.
Featured
The best italian style ice cream in town!
Featured
The Finest Ice cream in Britain!
Featured
The best ice cream and chocolate in London! Fact! Absolutely delicious and the friendliest staff ever! Highly recommended. And enjoy enjoy enjoy! You won't be sorry! X
Featured
Best ice-cream I have ever tasted and the flavours tantalize the taste buds, it is made on the premises so if your favourite flavour runs out you don't have to wait ages to have some again.
Featured
Simply the best you can get!
Featured
Genuinely the best ice cream I've ever tasted - exquisite.
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...