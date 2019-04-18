Danieli’s vanilla ice cream was served to Her Majesty on her 80th birthday – so you’re in good regal company if you’re partial to a scoop or two of their Italian gelati. Although the cute Covent Garden branch closed a while back, their two shops in Richmond are still the toast of TW9. The owners care about sourcing and their huge line-up of flavours goes far beyond the usual suspects – think banana and salted peanut, custard and cherry, pistachio and Amaretto or Sicilian cactus fruit. They also do various frozen yoghurts, which are apparently as popular as their ice creams: look for regular items such as forest fruits, fig or flaked almond with mandarin compote. Find Gelateria Danieli’s pretty sky-blue and cream-painted shops on Brewer’s Lane and Richmond Green.