London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Gelupo

  • Restaurants
  • Soho
  • Recommended
gelupo_credit_triciadecourcyling.jpg
© Tricia de Courcy Ling
Advertising

Time Out says

A cool evocation of Sicily in Soho, Gelupo is strongest on the classics, such as black forest cherry and chocolate, blood-orange granita or ewe’s-milk ricotta ices. You’re always guaranteed a great range of flavours and service is zippy. Italian biscuits and cakes, coffee, gourmet sandwiches and an appealing selection of groceries make Gelupo a handy spot to know all year round, not just during ice-cream season. Late closing makes it a cool alternative to ‘the pub’ after an outing to the theatre or cinema too.

Details

Address:
7 Archer Street
London
W1D 7AU
Contact:
View Website
020 7287 5555
Transport:
Tube: Piccadilly Circus
Do you own this business?
Sign in & claim business
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Bestselling Time Out offers

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!