A cool evocation of Sicily in Soho, Gelupo is strongest on the classics, such as black forest cherry and chocolate, blood-orange granita or ewe’s-milk ricotta ices. You’re always guaranteed a great range of flavours and service is zippy. Italian biscuits and cakes, coffee, gourmet sandwiches and an appealing selection of groceries make Gelupo a handy spot to know all year round, not just during ice-cream season. Late closing makes it a cool alternative to ‘the pub’ after an outing to the theatre or cinema too.