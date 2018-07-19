Gökyüzü Walthamstow
An outpost of the Turkish chain in E17.
After opening branches in Chingford and Harringey, the Gokyüzü restaurant group has now set up shop in Walthamstow’s Mall shopping centre. It’s a noisy, hard-floored, two-level restaurant, decked out in latticed screens and the chain’s signature teal. You might describe the vibe as ‘Turkish Nando’s’.
Turkish hospitality abides: bread and tarator is immediately served upon arrival, along with condiments of garlic yogurt and ‘ajvar’ sauce made with red bell peppers and oil. The menu plays it very straight: hot mezze, cold mezze, pide and a long list of grilled chicken and lamb dishes that you’ll need to play spot-the-difference with. (Vegetarians will be disappointed by the scant options on the menu.) But portions are generous, and will certainly set you up for the evening. A kunefe – a Palestinian dessert made of two pieces of honey-drenched wheat with soft cheese in the middle – was huge, and luscious.
The staff were friendly, and a sense of fun hovers around the place – in no small part due to the fact that most diners were in their late teens, either in pashing couples or excitable groups. At 9pm, the lights were turned down , which brought a little buzz to what otherwise could be a rather sterile environment. There’s a branch arriving in Finchley soon: these guys are clearly doing something right.
|Venue name:
|Gökyüzü Walthamstow
|Contact:
|Address:
|
The Mall Walthamstow
45 Selborne Walk
London
E17 7JR
|Transport:
|Tube: Walthamstow Central
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: £80.
The food is pretty mediocre here, nothing special. The turkish 'pizza' is basically bread with cheese on top. We were served by at least 5 different members of staff, but one server asked if we were done with our food, to which my partner said no, but prodceeded to take his plate away anyway!!! Was a little annoyed that I asked to substitute the rice in my main dish with fries, but they said this isn't possible... only couscous!! When they're virtually the same price, why?! This is a new restaurant but I can't see it staying long in this new location.
The restaurant was almost empty as it was a snowy, Wednesday lunchtime. Firstly when we ordered, one wrong dish was brought so the person had to wait whilst the correct meal was cooked. The vegetable moussaka topping was too thick and glutinous so 2 people left that to one side. We ordered dessert of sticky toffee pudding and vanilla ice cream and were brought strawberry ice cream. When we asked for the vanilla we were told they had run out (bearing in mind it is in Walthamstow town centre and there are lots of places they could have got it). We were offered no complimentary Turkish tea as stated on the menu. When the bill arrived we tried to give positive feedback about the ice cream not going with the pudding the waiter pretended not to understand. We paid the bill but not all the service charge as felt it was not warranted and the waiter came back stating we still owed £4 which we did not pay as felt the service was poor. It is a shame as I had been to the one in Chingford and found that very good. Will think twice about going back.
Ordered a delivery and they didnt include the calamari. Phoned for it to be sent and the manager said it wasnt his problem and we should phone deliveroo. Theres no phone number for deliveroo so we basically lost our money
My 8 year old son ate at this newly opened branch and was sick with food poisoning!