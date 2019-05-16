Gökyüzü
The original branch of the Turkish restaurant on Harringay’s Green Lanes.
When searching for Turkish food on Green Lanes, there are four obvious options: Gökyüzü, Antepliler, Selale and Diyarbakir. All have been around for years, serving home-style Turkish food to loyal masses that return again and again for a comforting feast. If you’re a local, you pick a favourite and rarely go elsewhere.
Gökyüzü is undoubtedly the slickest of the bunch. After a massive renovation a few years ago, it has classy leather seats, spacious booths lining the walls and loads of big tables that are well-suited to groups and families. In summer, there’s an al fresco dining section out front that soaks up the sun, and at the front of the restaurant, there’s a big, smoky open kitchen where chefs can be seen shaving off kebab meat.
If you’re a hungry carnivore, order one of the huge sharing platters. They arrive loaded with lamb and chicken shish, doner, wings, ribs and adana kebabs. Gökyüzü’s strength is its meat: all the grill options we tried here were absolutely delicious. Not quite up to the sharing platter task? There are loads of other menu items to keep you occupied. Don’t miss the beyti section of the menu: a Turkish dish where different meats are wrapped in soft lavash bread, topped with cheese and served with a yoghurt and tomato sauce. Gökyüzü’s minced chicken version (sarma tavuk beyti) is massive, juicy, spicy and superb.
Smaller dishes, like the lahmacun (Turkish pizza) with minced lamb, and meze dishes like falafel and halloumi, are a little plain compared to what else is on offer. But no matter, every meal there comes with free houmous, unlimited bread, salad and bulgur wheat, so you won’t need to order anything beyond a main course.
We love Gökyüzü because eating there is almost always superb value. No matter what you order, you’ll end up with a proper Turkish feast.
26-27 Grand Parade
London
N4 1LG
|Harringay Green Lanes rail
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £50.
Users say (34)
Average User Rating
4.8 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:25
- 4 star:8
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Amazing value, never a disappointment and certainly the best Turkish food on Green Lanes, which in that area is full of tough competition.
The sarma beyti rocks!!
Seriously good food, unbelievable value for money (meal for 4x with drinks was under £80) and lovely staff. I really couldn't recommend here enough and it is definitely worth trecking out to Harringey for! Great for a group of friends or on a date night.
Yum! That's it :)
Amazingly tasty food and very cheap. Great with kids, families and big groups of friends
Good place but unfortunately is closed at the moment. Still you can come to this area and try different ones. Always good
YUM
Great food, fantastic service, and at a superb price. Looking forward to the newly refurbished restaurant opening next week.
Best Turkish food in town
Good food, good price, great service.
Delicious and amazing value.
Best Turkish place on the ladder! Free salad and bread,plus decent cheap wine!
Great atmosphere, pleasant staff and loved by everyone
Enormous portion of juicy grilled meat, very friendly atmosphere. Very value for money!
Always packed and deservedly so. Probably still the best of Green Lanes's many Turkish eateries.
Really nicely prepared grilled meats when we went, also very fast and efficient service. Would definitely recommend.
I absolutely love this p;lace. Food, glorious food.
So we just arrived in London from Aus and have just moved to Manor House. Check out Timeout for somewhere cheap and delicious locally and stumbled across this little gem! Just went there now and oh my god the reviews live up to the reality! Super busy but we got a table pretty easily, food was sensational, portions were ridiculous, the service was amazing and of course the food didn't disappoint. We had to roll ourselves back home. Five stars all the way!
Excellent Turkish food, with a great family atmosphere too - more proof that Green Lanes is the superior destination for Turkish food in London over Dalston (which has some great spots too).
Harringay has lots to thank to the Turkish community living there - nice groceries and restaurants, opened late hours. Gokyuzu is a classic of the Turkish food in the area. Affordable and nhami.
BEST TURKISH FOOD IN LONDON.
My favourite Turkish in Green Lanes - bustling atmosphere and great value.
Definitely the best Turkish food in town!
Gokyuzu is one of the two Turkish restaurants I visit regularly on Green Lanes, Haringey. The meat, the free mixed salad and the often free tea (smelling of cloves) are really nice. The prices are low. I recommend the mixed kebab for 3 people. The only bad side is that they bring the bill to your table without you asking it, because it's so crowded. You can also take-away. I'd say don't go on a Saturday night because it's over-crowded and the kebab may not as good as usual. Go on a weekday evening or Sunday (for lunch or dinner). It has a really noisy atmosphere so it's not ideal for romance, but here is good enough with friends and family.
