Restaurants, Turkish Harringay
(34user reviews)
Gökyüzü (© Jessica Long)
The original branch of the Turkish restaurant on Harringay’s Green Lanes.

When searching for Turkish food on Green Lanes, there are four obvious options: Gökyüzü, Antepliler, Selale and Diyarbakir. All have been around for years, serving home-style Turkish food to loyal masses that return again and again for a comforting feast. If you’re a local, you pick a favourite and rarely go elsewhere.

Gökyüzü is undoubtedly the slickest of the bunch. After a massive renovation a few years ago, it has classy leather seats, spacious booths lining the walls and loads of big tables that are well-suited to groups and families. In summer, there’s an al fresco dining section out front that soaks up the sun, and at the front of the restaurant, there’s a big, smoky open kitchen where chefs can be seen shaving off kebab meat.

If you’re a hungry carnivore, order one of the huge sharing platters. They arrive loaded with lamb and chicken shish, doner, wings, ribs and adana kebabs. Gökyüzü’s strength is its meat: all the grill options we tried here were absolutely delicious. Not quite up to the sharing platter task? There are loads of other menu items to keep you occupied. Don’t miss the beyti section of the menu: a Turkish dish where different meats are wrapped in soft lavash bread, topped with cheese and served with a yoghurt and tomato sauce. Gökyüzü’s minced chicken version (sarma tavuk beyti) is massive, juicy, spicy and superb.

Smaller dishes, like the lahmacun (Turkish pizza) with minced lamb, and meze dishes like falafel and halloumi, are a little plain compared to what else is on offer. But no matter, every meal there comes with free houmous, unlimited bread, salad and bulgur wheat, so you won’t need to order anything beyond a main course.

We love Gökyüzü because eating there is almost always superb value. No matter what you order, you’ll end up with a proper Turkish feast.

By: Kelly Pigram

Details
Address: 26-27 Grand Parade
London
N4 1LG
Transport: Harringay Green Lanes rail
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £50.
Contact:
www.gokyuzurestaurant.co.uk Call Venue 020 8211 8406
Amazing value, never a disappointment and certainly the best Turkish food on Green Lanes, which in that area is full of tough competition.

tastemaker

We visited gokyuzu on a Saturday night, so as expected the restaurant was very busy. The food is amazing, we got bread dips and salad all on the house as a complimentary starter followed by an array of kebabs, shish and fish all very reasonably priced. The only downside is that the restaurant is very busy and the staff are rushing around a lot so the atmosphere can feel slightly flustered. Although busy the food was served relatively quickly and all together which was great as we were a table of 15. Definitely worth a visit - I would go again.

tastemaker

Delicious find at an unfamiliar part of town is always a great way to spend your weekend. Casual and friendly atmosphere with a massive menu to boot. Can't fault the taste and value of the food, but due to its popularity the staff seemed over worked and not the friendliest bunch. Take friends and share your food, because the plates are massive, and you'll want to try more than one!

tastemaker

If you're looking for affordable and wholesome Turkish food that beats the tainted 3am kebab which we are all familiar with, then Gokyuzu is the place to go. Immerse yourself in this Turkish restaurant as the waiters provide free (yes, FREE!) salad, tsatziki and Turkish flatbread while you wait for your delicious main of scrumptious meat..


Sadly I can no longer eat the flatbread as I am Coeliac, but have very fond memories of it. However, as a Coeliac this type of restaurant is perfect. Given the vast amounts of salad, dips, chips, rice and meat you devour there is little room for bread and it by no means feels like you have missed out. The waiters are kind, attentive and conscientious of dietary requirements such as mine making you feel at ease.


The great thing about this restaurant is that all the meat is excellent, if you too are a hopeless carnivore then you will not be disappointed. I normally order the Cop Shish which is tender grilled cubes of lamb on a skewer. Everything about it is perfect.The meat melts in your mouth and soaks up all of the heavenly chilli and garlic sauce provided by the restaurant and is a match made in heaven with the free lemony salad that they keep topping up. 


So, if like me you cannot resist an affordable yet gastronomic delight,then head on down to Green Lanes' Gokyuzu for a meaty mediterranean feast and don't forget to wait for the free Turkish tea at the end.

tastemaker

The food at Gokyuzu is simply fantastic. There is no other real way to describe it. I live pretty locally to Green Lanes so often head down but before now I hadn't visited Gokyuzu, not believing the hype. The hype, however, should definitely be believed as this is some of the best food I've eaten. Soft and succulent Karides (fried prawns with tomato) came first, followed quickly by Sucuk (Turkish beef sausage) that had a unique and addictive flavour - slightly greasy, but wonderful. 


Finally the kebab - Alti Ezmeli which consisted of char grilled tomatoes, red peppers and the softest lamb which was mouthwateringly good - I'm salivating just thinking about it. 


You can definitely run the risk of over ordering here - we had two starters and a main to share and were very full by the end. The Turkish teas and coffees at the end of the meal definitely finish you off. 


Amazing food, lively atmosphere and pretty much open whenever you want it to be - I'll definitely be coming back again and again... 

tastemaker

Having grown up in Greece, I grew accustomed to a jug of water, a basket of warm fresh bread, a tzatziki and a salad being brought to me, without asking and for free, as soon as I sat down in a restaurant. It is considered a cultural norm to greet your diners in such a way before they are ready to order. It was also customary to assume they'd be there for perhaps the whole day - no pressuring them to pay, or glaring at them to leave. Simple yet impactful service skills that made you feel comfortable and welcome.


When I first moved to London I remember thinking how abrasive and impersonal eating out was; where was my welcome bread to snack on as I perused the menu? Where was my, not glass, but jug of water that I had to ask for three times? And why was I afraid to put my knife and fork down in case I'd unintentionally signal my having finished and for the waiter to try and clear my plate away? Things that now I am used to, but still do not like about some of the busy city life restaurants. 


That is, until I first stumbled upon Gokyuzu, a Turkish restaurant in N8. I lived in the Harringay/Hornsey area for 8 years and am proud to say I was one of their original patrons and fans. Admittedly, I have been pretty useless in trying a range of things off of the menu; the large or jumbo sharing platters have always been my go to for a more than affordable, high volume, high quality dinner with friends. However many people they say the platter feeds, add at least one more person to that as you are confronted with a mountain, yes a mountain, of different cuts of chicken, beef and lamb atop mounds of tomato bulgar wheat (to die for) and fluffy lemon rice. And if you are unable to finish fear not, as it is more than normal for you to doggy bag the leftovers for a snack later on. I have friends who prefer meat off of the bone, and so have more than enjoyed the range of lamb mince pides and kebabs, and vegetarian friends who have found more than enough options to fill them up also.


In summary, no matter where you live in London, the trek to Gokyuzu, on Green Lanes, will not disappoint and this echoes not only my opinions, but those of the countless friends and relatives I have taken there over the years that still go on about it today. My only advice, try to not eat too much of that free on-arrival salad, bread and cacik (Turkish tzatziki) so you've got plenty of room left for a meal you won't soon forget!






Seriously good food, unbelievable value for money (meal for 4x with drinks was under £80) and lovely staff. I really couldn't recommend here enough and it is definitely worth trecking out to Harringey for! Great for a group of friends or on a date night.


Amazingly tasty food and very cheap. Great with kids, families and big groups of friends


Good place but unfortunately is closed at the moment. Still you can come to this area and try different ones. Always good


Great food, fantastic service, and at a superb price. Looking forward to the newly refurbished restaurant opening next week.


Best Turkish place on the ladder! Free salad and bread,plus decent cheap wine!


Enormous portion of juicy grilled meat, very friendly atmosphere. Very value for money!


Always packed and deservedly so. Probably still the best of Green Lanes's many Turkish eateries.


Really nicely prepared grilled meats when we went, also very fast and efficient service. Would definitely recommend.

tastemaker

It's always named one the cheapest restaurants in London but thus green lanes classic is perfect for a affordable meal. The staff are friendly and the queue is always out of the door and you can see why.

Make sure you book and have the platter if you can they are huge.


So we just arrived in London from Aus and have just moved to Manor House. Check out Timeout for somewhere cheap and delicious locally and stumbled across this little gem! Just went there now and oh my god the reviews live up to the reality! Super busy but we got a table pretty easily, food was sensational, portions were ridiculous, the service was amazing and of course the food didn't disappoint. We had to roll ourselves back home. Five stars all the way! 

tastemaker

Ok I'm going to be honest with you, there is ALWAYS a big queue when I go there (around the evenings) but trust me when I say not only is it worth the wait, but the service is impeccable once you have a table.

There is a lot of Turkish restaurants to choose from in the area but I would 100% recommend this one. I was really impressed with the portion sizes and the little differences that set it apart

Tastemaker

I can't believe it took me over four years of living in North London before I tried Turkish food on Green Lanes! This place is absolutely spot on... it's always busy, amazing value for money and the food is delicious and very authentic. The only place to go for Turkish food in London.


Excellent Turkish food, with a great family atmosphere too - more proof that Green Lanes is the superior destination for Turkish food in London over Dalston (which has some great spots too).

Staff Writer

My absolute favourite Turkish restaurant. Traditional family run joint, where the waiters never get flustered even though the place is bursting at the seams.

You get so much bang for your buck here, and the chicken is of outstanding quality. Go hungry as it’s one for a feast!


Harringay has lots to thank to the Turkish community living there - nice groceries and restaurants, opened late hours. Gokyuzu is a classic of the Turkish food in the area. Affordable and nhami.


My favourite Turkish in Green Lanes - bustling atmosphere and great value.

moderatorStaff Writer

Love this place, yet to see anyone finish the massive mixed platter!


Gokyuzu is one of the two Turkish restaurants I visit regularly on Green Lanes, Haringey. The meat, the free mixed salad and the often free tea (smelling of cloves) are really nice. The prices are low. I recommend the mixed kebab for 3 people. The only bad side is that they bring the bill to your table without you asking it, because it's so crowded. You can also take-away. I'd say don't go on a Saturday night because it's over-crowded and the kebab may not as good as usual. Go on a weekday evening or Sunday (for lunch or dinner). It has a really noisy atmosphere so it's not ideal for romance, but here is good enough with friends and family.

