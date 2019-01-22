Goodman Mayfair
A Mayfair branch of the steakhouse mini group.
Goodman is a polished steakhouse in Mayfair that could double as a rich old grandfather’s study. It’s a dimly lit dining room with dark wood everywhere, brown leather chairs, tiny lamps on the tables and heavy bookshelves against the walls. Unlike many other London restaurants, everything in here has just got better with age. Leather menus are gorgeously mottled (must be all that red wine), staff know their stuff and, most importantly, the steaks are truly excellent.
Specialty cuts from the in-house ‘ageing room’ are scribbled on to chalkboard menus – beef nerds can order everything from 1.5kg pieces of Yorkshire grain to super-pricey slices of top-grade wagyu. For those not quite as passionate about cows, there are five or six less expensive options listed on the main menu. On a recommendation from our waiter, who made us feel like we were his best friends, we ordered the 250g Angus fillet. It was perfectly cooked and beautifully smoky, with a light charcoal crust on top. All three sauces to match were seriously good, too: the peppercorn had great heat, the bearnaise was thick and rich, and the red wine with stilton was smooth and aromatic.
Other delicious things included two lightly battered crab cakes, stuffed with loads of flavourful meat; a stellar beef burger with a super-juicy patty and some crunchy thick-cut fries; then a couple of tender, garlicky lobster tails. The only negative was a sundae for dessert that came piled high with whipped cream and cookie dough, but was strangely underwhelming. In fairness, though, you don’t come to Goodman for dessert. Order well and you’ll almost certainly be too full to even think about it. When it comes to great steak, service and sauces in a classy space, Goodman’s got the lot.
|Venue name:
|Goodman Mayfair
|Address:
|
24-26 Maddox Street
London
W1S 1QH
|Transport:
|Tube: Oxford Circus
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £110.
|Do you own this business?
Average User Rating
3.3 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:2
- 4 star:1
- 3 star:1
- 2 star:1
- 1 star:1
Featured
Having made it a personal mission to identify the best steak in London, I think I've found a winner here. The steaks are excellent but its the sides that really set this place apart. The mac and cheese with truffle and the triple cooked chips are quite something. Throw in the mad men style decor and this place has everything discerning carnivore could require..
Featured
Excellent service and the triple dipped chips are great. The selection of steaks needless to say is strong particularly the grass fed steaks from the Basque region. It's a classic restaurant that works for most occasions and is always consistently reliable.
Featured
went in with a very special guest to dine here after reading about the place.
was very impressed with the service until i ordered the starters. I was horrified when i saw big chunks of plastic in my mac and cheese and the waiter took it away immediately and defused to show it and the manager was just so arrogant that he couldn't care less, offering free desserts and a drink was his way of ignoring what had just happened ....my mac and cheese was cooking with a flavour of offing plastic and this was the reaction of the so called great "goodman"
Featured
Dined at Goodman in Mayfair last night and was, despite some mixed reviews recently, looking forward to a great steak and cocktails. The atmosphere was buzzing, and the music great as was the table service. My date and I sat at the bar and had a couple of martinis which were smooth but forgettable. For starters we shared a lobster bisque and the foie gras. Unfortunately, the bisque was nothing special, however, I have to say that it had no chance of singing out when pitted against the sublime foie gras with figs and truffle honey. It was incredible and I wish we had ordered two. My date spent a long time in consultation over a t bone for us to share, but sadly, I was more than disappointed. It lacked flavour to such an extent, and as with the bisque, that I didn't eat very much of it. The chips were good, but I don't tend to go somewhere for the chips!For such rave reviews, I feel the meal was over priced and over rated. I have had far far better steaks in numerous places from specialists like Gouchos to standard resteraunts. The foie gras was amazing and I would love to eat it again, the rest I couldn't easily leave. I think I will try somewhere else for a great steak next time.
Featured
Very Good Service. Hamburger is fantastic
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...