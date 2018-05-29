Granary Square Brasserie
A branch of the Ivy Café chain on Granary Square in King’s Cross.
In all but name, Granary Square Brasserie is a branch of the Ivy Café chain. As with other sites, the group has picked a stunning setting: a former grain store – once home to veg-championing Grain Store – on the corner of King’s Cross’s Granary Square. It’s as handsome as ever, a sprawl of different spaces, with the colourful yet classy vintage elegance of a Tiffany lamp.
The menu, as at other branches, is a play-it-safe line-up of bistro faves (fish ’n’ chips, chicken milanese, shepherd’s pie) plus a sprinkling of pan-Asian crowd-pleasers (tuna carpaccio, coconut duck curry).
But on my visit, the food was maddeningly inconsistent. The best two dishes came last. Frozen berries with warm white chocolate sauce – a Caprice Holdings signature – was as foolproof as ever; strawberry ice cream sundae was a touch oversweet, but otherwise excellent.
But too many dishes were underwhelming: prawn cocktail, normally a must-have, was let down by watery, metallic-tinged prawns and insufficient marie rose dressing. Steak tartare was underseasoned, a shrimp burger oversalted. The thick chips, however, were great. But they’re only chips.
Service was just as much of a roller-coaster: everyone was efficient, but some staffers were polite and obliging, while others were cold and slightly pushy. So: a bit of a mess. This is a place to come to if you’re all about the looks, which are undeniably lovely. And on a sunny day, the outside tables on the square are worth arriving early for. Just stick to snacks, sweets and spritzers.
|Venue name:
|Granary Square Brasserie
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Granary Square
1-3 Stable Street
London
N1C 4AB
|Transport:
|Tube: King's Cross St Pancras
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100.
|Do you own this business?
Average User Rating
5 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:2
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Featured
Wasn’t expecting the restaurant to be so amazing. The food was delicious, there was a warm atmosphere and the service was very good considering how busy it was. Would definitely go again and highly recommend.