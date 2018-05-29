Granary Square Brasserie

Restaurants, Brasseries King's Cross

A branch of the Ivy Café chain on Granary Square in King’s Cross.

In all but name, Granary Square Brasserie is a branch of the Ivy Café chain. As with other sites, the group has picked a stunning setting: a former grain store – once home to veg-championing Grain Store – on the corner of King’s Cross’s Granary Square. It’s as handsome as ever, a sprawl of different spaces, with the colourful yet classy vintage elegance of a Tiffany lamp.

The menu, as at other branches, is a play-it-safe line-up of bistro faves (fish ’n’ chips, chicken milanese, shepherd’s pie) plus a sprinkling of pan-Asian crowd-pleasers (tuna carpaccio, coconut duck curry).

But on my visit, the food was maddeningly inconsistent. The best two dishes came last. Frozen berries with warm white chocolate sauce – a Caprice Holdings signature – was as foolproof as ever; strawberry ice cream sundae was a touch oversweet, but otherwise excellent.

But too many dishes were underwhelming: prawn cocktail, normally a must-have, was let down by watery, metallic-tinged prawns and insufficient marie rose dressing. Steak tartare was underseasoned, a shrimp burger oversalted. The thick chips, however, were great. But they’re only chips.

Service was just as much of a roller-coaster: everyone was efficient, but some staffers were polite and obliging, while others were cold and slightly pushy. So: a bit of a mess. This is a place to come to if you’re all about the looks, which are undeniably lovely. And on a sunny day, the outside tables on the square are worth arriving early for. Just stick to snacks, sweets and spritzers.

By: Tania Ballantine

Venue name: Granary Square Brasserie
Address: Granary Square
1-3 Stable Street
London
N1C 4AB
Transport: Tube: King's Cross St Pancras
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100.
Only upon looking at this listing did I find out that Granary Square Brasserie is in the same group as The Ivy! It makes so much sense.


The decor is dark and decadent, it feels much more like 1920s Paris than just outside Kings Cross! The service is incredible, with so many staff waiting to help you. They do this without being overwhelming and manage to make you feel so comfortable and happy. The food was amazing - I had a ham and cheese omelette and even that was pure joy. With thick cuts of gammon and gooey goodness. So wonderful. I'd really like to go back and have mains.


Pricey, but it feels like a nice treat.


Wasn’t expecting the restaurant to be so amazing. The food was delicious, there was a warm atmosphere and the service was very good considering how busy it was. Would definitely go again and highly recommend.

This is the most beautiful and majestic resturant around and, as far as I know, in all London. It has only been open for a few weeks but I have wanted to go ever since.

Upon first entering the restaurant, we were greeted by a couple of very sweet ladies who gave us such good service in only one minute that we got seriously worried about the amount of money that would be asked of us for a meal and bottle of wine. As it turned out, it was perfectly decently priced, especially considering how amazing the food quality, ambiance and service were! If I could give this place 6 stars, I would.

This enormous brasserie looks like a posh restaurant and James Bond bar but is priced like a classic London pub.

We had a veggie dish and the steak and chips and they were both incredible. And don't get me started on the truffle and parmesan arancini! The creme brulee was, in my boyfriend's own words, 'in the top three creme brulees of my life'.

I cannot wait to go back!