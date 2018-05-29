Greyhound Café

The first London outpost of a hip Thai fusion hangout.

In Bangkok, thai fusion joint the Greyhound Café is a hit with fashion bloggers and Insta-wannabes. This, its first London outpost, has a more eclectic crowd: Thai gen-Z-ers selfie-snapping alongside local workers drawn to the large outside space. There’s a slight chain-in-waiting vibe: your standard semi-industrial space with a clattery open kitchen, wipe-clean surfaces and staff in T-shirts with naff witticisms.‘Keep calm and chilli’? Oh, please.

But it’s the cooking that veers from the sublime to the ridiculous. A poshed-up satay, made with rib-eye steak, was outstanding. The tender, turmeric-slathered skewers were good enough to fly solo, but also came with an addictively good peanut sauce. Also brilliant – though not for the faint-of-palate – was a dish of ‘angry’ seafood noodles, but subbing in spaghetti as the carbs. An oil-slathered mess of al dente pasta, clams and squid, it was also studded with fresh veg, red chilli and bundles of green peppercorns. Don’t mind burning your insides? Go on, be brave.

But anything too #fashion failed. Cubes of bland ‘Weeping Wolf’ lamb came with an odd pesto-esque concoction (at least I now know why it was weeping). ‘Happy toast’ turned out to be crappy white toast with the word ‘happy’ dusted on the plate, plus four cloying, synthetic sauces in bottles. It’s a novelty made for an Insta feed, not a mouth. But then along came a heavenly, well-balanced coconut sundae (of sorts). This greyhound is off to a shaky start.

Greyhound Café
37 Berners Street
London
W1T 3LZ
Tube: Oxford Circus
Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £95.
Greyhound Cafe serves up Thai food with a twist. Interesting cocktails but food was mediocre. It was good but nothing outstanding with those beautiful Thai flavours you'd get. Portion sizes on main dishes were quite generous. Rib eye satay was nice but I like my satay with charred edges and a more peanutty taste in the sauce. Our bowl of duck noodles were barely warm and the crab fried rice was not as tasty as it could have been. 


The space is quite large with an outdoor terrace. Can host large groups of people but I reckon that you can get better service and price value of Thai food in other places. Service was not as polished as the place. 

I was looking for a place to grab a bite in Fitzrovia, found this funky place and decided to give it a go. Positive surprise - tasty food, not too spicy to my taste just perfect; very attentive stuff. It is very spacious and great for larger gatherings. 

Greyhound offers reasonable prices taking in consideration its location. It closes quite early which was quite disappointing if you work long hours and would like to find a place open at least until midnight. 

This is a good find if you happen to be out shopping and are in search for a good dinner spot on the spicy side. A thai restaurant with a hot twist on each dish, this is not one for foodies who like their dishes mild (but you’ll gather that pretty quickly from the menu which reminds you to ‘Keep calm and eat chillies’). If you do like spicy food, then you’re in the right place. And if you're also a fan of seafood, then the lobster spaghetti in a red wine sauce with a healthy serving of, of course, chillies, should be top of your list.