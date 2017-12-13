Gul & Sepoy

Restaurants, Indian Spitalfields
A modish Indian restaurant in a former Spitalfields townhouse.

Ignore the ‘concept’. When you’re given the menu at this hip Spitalfields Indian (from the team behind nearby Gunpowder), you’ll be told that one column is ‘Royal Indian’ inspired food, in homage to Gul, a princess of the Raj; the other is more street-style fare, for the humble sepoy (soldier) she apparently fell in love with. In truth, the tones of the two sides are too close to call. But when it’s this good, who cares?

Take the potted pig’s head. Layers of rich, fatty, warmly spiced meat. Layers of mellow caramelised onions, cooked in pig’s blood. All pressed into a shiny brown ramekin the shape of a plant pot, then smoothed down like freshly-tilled earth. Into this, they playfully plant spindly stalks of fresh wheatgrass. So cute. To eat it, you spoon it on to giant puffed crackers.

Also excellent was a dish of chilli-spiked mussels and another of tender ox cheek, anointed with a mild, creamy sauce and a cheeky fried quail’s egg. Do get the snails, too. And the wild prawns. Oh, and the ‘mutton fry’. Only a bland paneer rogan josh and an excessively salty soft shell crab let the side down.

Set in a former townhouse, it has an intimacy you’d normally find in Soho. Downstairs, there’s a relaxed counter bar, plus a handful of tables (for more space, head up). The vibe is not unlike an Indian guesthouse: unpainted plaster walls, exotic foliage, a ceiling fan idling overhead. Be prepared for Gul, and her sepoy, to charm you too.

By: Tania Ballantine

Posted:

Gul & Sepoy
Address: 65 Commercial Street
London
E1 6BD
Transport: Tube: Aldgate East
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100
Sophisticated, yet rustic place which is almost hidden. The menu is not overwhelming with just a few selective dishes. My favourite was the yam and paneer kofta chaat. The clams were also very flavoursome, but the three birds (which sounds impressive), was quite bland compared to the other dishes.

I was looking forward to the rum soaked pillows for dessert, but I couldn't taste any rum at all. Even though it was the most expensive of the desserts, it was also very basic. The chocolate ganache, on the other hand, was extremely good. The smooth, bitter, rich chocolate just melts in your mouth.

Wheelchair access ❌. There is a step to get into a narrow doorway and no accessible toilets.