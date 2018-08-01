A creative modern British restaurant in West Hampstead.

West end lane was once somewhere you only visited to change on to the Overground. Now the arrival of Ham has transformed it into a genuine culinary destination. And while sentimental locals like myself might yearn for a simpler time – a time when the most exciting thing you could do in West Hampstead was decorate a mug in Art 4 Fun – one bite of Ham’s tempura vegetables with miso hollandaise will cure you. A deep, white bowl of delicately battered asparagus sunk into a luscious dollop of yellow hollandaise, nothing about this dish was overdone. The vegetables were wonderfully firm and fresh, with just the faintest spike of miso in the sauce.

It’s a testament to Ham’s quality that after that first dazzling dish things never felt like they were going downhill. A starter of salmon in gazpacho was fresh and surprising, a plate of brilliantly pink raw beef topped with crispy shallots daringly rich. Of the mains, the highlight was a fatty wedge of saddleback pork served with anchovies and a roasted onion. All those full, fleshy flavours were lifted by a bed of thinly sliced, sharp cucumber. Touches like that are the secret to Ham’s success – this is luxuriously simple British food, but every plate is cut through with something fresh and unexpected. Like the lovely yellow grilled loquat fruit that came with my lemon curd and shortbread dessert. ‘Ham’ is the old English for home, and there’s a lot of stuff on its website about being a local, friendly place. Don’t be fooled. This is a proper destination restaurant: it’s relaxed, but smart, the decor is creamy and plush and the service matches the price point. Which is not cheap. Then again, dining out here is good enough to merit a special occasion. Book ahead – every switched-on food fan in London is already trying to get a table.