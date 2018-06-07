A larger and fancier offshoot of the Delhi small plates restaurant.

In one corner of this ultra stylish Indian restaurant, a chef spins and flips ‘hankies’. Not the sort you blow your nose with, but the large, thin Indian roti that’s served folded like a handkerchief, from which the restaurant takes its name.

Tucked inside the luxurious Montcalm Hotel, this airy sister restaurant to Soho’s Hankies Cafe oozes sophistication – the tables are beautifully dressed, complete with gold napkin rings, and a chrome colour theme from the cutlery to the lamps. Roomy padded seats match spacious tables, which helpfully removed the need to play Tetris with the small plates as they landed before us. Hankies has a longer menu and more upmarket vibe than its Soho sister, but despite that, prices remain easy on the purse strings.

Everything listed on the menu was tempting. We began with the outstanding bhindi bhel (£4): a mound of okra, puffed rice, onion chunks and pomegranate seeds soaked in chutney. It was fresh, crispy, tangy and delightful. Next, arriving in a heavily spiced batter, the cod (£7.50) was a twist on the fish ’n’ chip classic. A recommendation from our attentive waitress, the finger-lickingly good butter chicken (£8) came in a rich, creamy sauce, which we wolfed down with the springy roomali roti.

But some dishes like an otherwise flavour-packed seabass, were just a bit too hot. Similarly, a ‘Kankda’ promised masala crab in an egg custard; but amounted to little more than a spongy, extra spicy frittata.

Still, a prettily-presented scoop of paan-flavoured kulfi – paan is a post-meal digestive aid of dried fruit, spices and seeds wrapped up in a betel nut leaf – offered a welcome, rose-flavoured cooldown to end a relaxing meal.