Harry's Dolce Vita
An Italian bistro on a Knightsbridge backstreet.
Harry’s Dolce Vita is a glamorous Italian bistro on the street behind Harrods. Inside, walls are mirrored, staff are bow-tied and, on my lunchtime trip, everyone appeared to be enjoying a glass of wine after a mega shopping session.
The carpaccio di manzo antipasto was dazzling: deliciously soft raw beef topped with chunks of sea salt, served with a simple salad of peppery rocket and sharp parmesan. A plate of clam linguine was also great: sautéed simply with white wine, garlic and a hit of chilli. Then there was the decadent amalfi sundae. It arrived at the table stacked high with lemon sorbet, milk gelato, candied lemon, whipped cream, meringue and sugared rosemary. It had so much potential (every component was delicious on its own) but was too big. If it was half the size and served in a cute little sundae bowl it’d be a contender for the best dessert in town.
Other dishes, sadly, were sub-par, such as chewy veal parmesan or the soggy zucchini fiori (flowers), and service was inconsistent – attentive one minute, dismissive the next, once more important diners arrived. But I’d go back for starters and spritzes. Dessert too, if someone’s willing to share.
|Venue name:
|Harry's Dolce Vita
|Contact:
|Address:
|
27-31 Basil Street
Knightsbridge
London
SW3 1BB
|Transport:
|Tube: Knightsbridge
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £120.
Harry's Dolce Vita, a casual upmarket Italian restaurant situated in Knightsbridge, is the latest opening by the renowned Caprice Holdings group who are behind some of London’s most remarkable establishments.
With tanned leather seats, wood panelled walls and brass antique mirrored ceilings, the place is very reminiscent of 1950s Italian glamour and has taken it’s inspiration from the legendary Harry’s Bar in Venice.
Our very charming manager Claudio seated us at a small table, and to begin with my companion and I shared a Harry’s Margerita Pizza (£13.95). It was rustic. The dough was crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Eating like true Italians, we decided to stack up on the carbs and we ordered their Homemade Maccheroni Cheese Gratin (£4.50) and Linguine Vongole (£16.50) to share. The macaroni was ultra creamy and truly decadent; definitely high up on my list of the most satisfying comfort foods. The linguine was perfectly al dente and the white wine sauce was not too overpowering with just the right hint of chilli.
For dessert, we ordered their Pear and Almond Crostata (£7.95). The warm light pastry paired well with the pears which came with Marsala cream and caramel in two separate pots which we generously spooned on- truly indulgent!
Harry's Dolce Vita is a combination of legendary Italian charm, simple mouth watering foods and stylish vintage décor. Photos and artwork decorate their walls depicting Fellini's legendary film 'la dolce vita.’
In comparison to other restaurants of Caprice holdings like Le Caprice, J. Sheekey and Annabels, prices are very decent. So why not be seated next to their long central bar where fancy-looking cocktails are being shaken up and step back into time for an intimate dining experience.