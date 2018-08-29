Hawksmoor Spitalfields

Restaurants, British Spitalfields
Recommended
3 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5 stars
(38user reviews)
Hawksmoor Spitalfields (© Piotr Kowalczyk)
1/2
© Piotr Kowalczyk
Hawksmoor Spitalfields (© Piotr Kowalczyk)
2/2
© Piotr Kowalczyk

The original branch of the famous steakhouse.

The Grand Daddy of upmarket steakhouses, Hawksmoor’s original Spitalfields branch stands gloriously unravaged by the passing of time. Set on industrial-chic Commercial Street (a bit of Shoreditch drunk brunchers haven’t quite ruined yet) – the look inside is masculine without throwing its weight around – with a handsome exposed brick backed bar that makes you want to order one thousand martinis.

Starters were perfect: intense, velvety bone marrow topped with sweet, caramelised onions was served – wobbling exquisitely – in pale hollowed out bones. Blissfully rich, smearing this on toast was messy and wonderful. A pot of dense mackerel paté, by contrast, was fabulously tart, served with dill-flecked pickled onions. A kohlrabi salad of celery hearts too, was sour and fresh.

Hawksmoor is famous for its sides – the menu here features 16 – and some of them were excellent. The Caesar salad featured luxurious lettuce leaves dusted with soft parmesan, crutons, anchovies, and drizzled vinaigrette (no trad Caesar salad dressing here – a ballsy move, but Hawksmoor pulls it off). Others fell short: creamed spinach was salty, and the mac and cheese was dry.

But the real let down was the steak: the fillet came overcooked and ever-so-slightly cold. Things were rescued by soft, white, almost-sweet lobster – but still, underwhelming steak and creamed spinach feels complacent from a steakhouse with Hawksmoor’s devoted-to-the-point-of-evangelical following. Especially as eating here will cost you £100, easily.

Admittedly, the service matches that price-point: the waiter was an absolute pro. Fix that fillet, and Hawksmoor Spitalfields might become one of those national treasures that just get better year-on-year, like ‘Love Island’.

By: Kitty Drake

Posted:

Venue name: Hawksmoor Spitalfields
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: 157a Commercial Street
London
E1 6BJ
Transport: Tube: Liverpool Street
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: £120.
Do you own this business?
Static map showing venue location

Average User Rating

3.9 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:20
  • 4 star:9
  • 3 star:3
  • 2 star:2
  • 1 star:5
LiveReviews|39
1 person listening
1 of 1 found helpful

A dinner to remember the stake melts in your mouth! Happy and helpful staff, they knew the menu well and recommended a fab bottle to go with out meal!! Would go there everyday. Easy 5stars, for the quality of the food, the service, the wine, the atmosphere and I always like to mention the toilets exceptionally well maintained!

tastemaker

Incredible steak! I loved the side of Mac and cheese! It’s a bit pricey but you get your monies worth with the quality.

tastemaker

A solid 4, we sat by the bar and had great service from the barmen. I had the burger (cheapest thing on the menu) which was delicious and bloody - just the way I like it. The chips were a little too greasy for my tastes. 

However it is bloody expensive, and I've had similar burgers elsewhere.

Give me a £10 flat iron any day, although I'm sure steak connoisseurs will disagree.

tastemaker

So, I came here with my boyfriend for our first year anniversary after numerous recommendations by friends. Needless to say, it lived up to its reputation. 


Since we were celebrating we decided to head to the bar for a couple of cocktails first - I did think the variety was a little limited but, fortunately, I like anything with an ethanol percentage so I wasn't too phased. It was helpful that when we moved upstairs for our dinner reservation they moved the pre-drinks onto our bill so it wasn't a faff paying that first. 


We decided to share a starter so that we didn't get too full and we had the potted beef. Oh my goodness, it was the best thing I have ever put in my mouth. It was two giant Yorkshire puddings, a pot of pulled beef and bone-marrow with a gravy boat. It was fun since it was interactive (we got to mix the three elements ourselves to our liking). 


We chose the cheapest steaks on the menu, (we're both grads so money isn't free-flowing), and it was without a doubt the best steak I've ever eaten and cooked to perfection, so well done Hawksmoor.


You're probably wondering why I've put 4 stars, well; personally, I thought it was a little bit expensive and they automatically added 12.5% service charge, which annoys me. The service wasn't bad by any stretch but it wasn't anything to write home about - it didn't feel personal - and if you're going to automatically add full-whack they should ensure it's worth shouting about. 


So, overall, great food, okay service. If you love meat and you're looking for a special or celebratory meal this is a good bet. 

tastemaker

Roast dinner fan alert! I am a regular to the roast dinner scene in London.

This place has been on my wait list for a while and as it was my birthday weekend I thought I'd go for a special one.

I expected this to be expensive but at £20 not too bad. However drinks are pretty expensive.

Well you can already see my rating and this is based mainly on the food. Service was ok nothing to complain about but nothing to shout about.

The roast we waited for about 20 minutes which is fine.

So the roast, well the meat was perfect and delicious but what more do you expect from a steak restaurant. Gravy was plentiful and unlimited on request and rather tasty. However this is where the compliments kind of stop. Carrots were good but the two key elements after the meat were average - a too crispy Yorkshire pudding and not quite cooked for long enough 3 roast potatoes. (Where in London can I get good roast potatoes?) Half the plate had like a spring green veg but way too much.

I have to say my review is based on a roast dinner here and I think I would return for a steak but no more roasts here for me.


We went to Hawksmoor Spitafields last week for our wedding anniversary. The perfect meal. Amazing food – fantastic quality ingredients, generous portions, and absolutely delicious. Exceptional service – friendly and knowledgable staff who gave us our space but were always attentive. Lovely space and brilliant atmosphere – relaxed and chatty and most definitely full. Great bar which we sat up at to have a drink before and after our meal. It felt like a really special evening – a treat. But considering the quality of the food and level of service the bill seemed very reasonable. Would absolutely recommend.

tastemaker

Hawksmoor Spitalfields definitely lived up to the hype! As mentioned below it is regularly listed as one of the best places to get a steak in London, a lofty expectation to live up to. I recently went there with my parents who were visiting from Aus, so wanted to make sure I took them to a good place - now my Dad doesn't normally make comments about the food or service in a restaurant but at the end of the meal he was sure to tell our waiter how unbelievable the food. I had the scallops - some of the best I have ever eaten, followed by the fillet (which was cooked to perfection) and the meal was topped off with some delicious salted caramel rolos (anyone who goes be sure to get some!) 


Their is also a great drinks menu, with a good wine selection and some inventive cocktails... The staff were friendly and we didn't feel rushed to finish our meal. 


Anyone looking for a good steak - be sure to check out Hawksmoor Spitalfields! 

Tastemaker

Hawksmoor Spitalfields has an excellent reputation and frequently appears on lists of the best steak in London. As far as steaks were concerned, it was top notch. The rump steak was suitably delicious - just charred enough on the outside and rare on the inside. The mac and cheese was divine, and it was all washed down nicely with a glass of reasonably priced Malbec. The service was friendly and efficient. Hence the three stars. It's a shame, then, that the atmosphere is dire. Crammed in like cattle to an overcrowded, noisy room, you're not going to want to linger over your food. Unless, that is, you're plastered - which most diners were. I've never heard such loud and downright offensive conversation from groups in a restaurant - it was what I'd expect from Macdonald's at 3am, not a lauded restaurant where a main course costs £30. This can't be blamed entirely on the venue of course, and may have just been bad luck - but it was neither helped by the layout, nor tackled or discouraged by staff. It may not be an issue for many diners, but consider this fair warning: the steak is delicious, but the atmosphere may put you off your food.

tastemaker

What's there not to like about this great steak restaurant. It offers some of the tastiest cuts, a decent selection of wine and great service from very knowledgable staff. We found ourselves racking up a pretty impressive bill but as they say you get what you pay for. Yes is a bit pricy but the quality and preparation of the steak Is top notch.

Tastemaker

I'm passionate about Sunday roasts, I am from Yorkshire after all. I like gravy, lots of it, a big Yorkshire pudding, I like perfectly cooked vegetables, and I like it all served up with a nice glass of red wine. Hawksmoor is such a winner. We booked far in advance, as you have to and one of our party required gluten free so they answered all our questions before we arrived. Service was swift - nice bottles beers and rich red wine and then the main event - the epic main course! Just look at it - absolutely perfect and gigantic with crispy roast potatoes and even extra gravy. The atmosphere is busy but somehow calm with a pub feeling to the dining rooms so it still keeps that East London cool vibe. Top marks and I'll be returning!

Tastemakertastemaker

A festive tradition is to darken the doorway of this lovely place and inhale the Christmas burger whilst supping the original spicy shaky petes (gin, beer and ginger cocktail). Alongside the burger ''tis tradition to also have the Christmas chicken nuggets and poutine. I love this place for it's dark corners and cool inhabitants and the ability to book a table which is a rare treat these days. Christmas has really arrived now I have had my hawksmoor Christmas burger and I am all the more happier for it


Meat lovers heaven alert! A beautiful place for a great evening. Start with a cocktail at the massive wooden bar where bartenders absolutely know what they're doing. Best Bloody Mary I've had in London. 

Then move on to a table and choose your piece of meat - if you're a big party you can choose a piece by the weight and share! I was so thrilled to be able to order a 'rare' steak (and not medium rare as most places in London do) an even more delighted when a 10cm-thick piece arrived in front of me. The taste was incredible! All sides are delicious as well, especially chips and mushroom. Tried to keep some space for dessert but just couldn't do it, will have to come again!


The staff is very lovely and caring, explains to you everything etc.

Special note: You get charged for an extra £1 on your bill to give to Action Against Hunger - a AMAZING initiative (was gutted to find out that some clients are ok to pay more than £100 on steak but are asking for the £1 refund)


The prices are a bit high but I'm guessing it's average for a real good steak house. Will go again for sure for special occasions and celebrations. 

Tastemaker

Best steak in town! Yum yum yum! I tried out another Hawksmoor, food and service was just as good as at seven dials branch. They have an early bird menu, two courses for£25, which is a bargain for steak. I washed down my steak with a glass of wine and peppercorn sauce and had the sticky toffee pudding for dessert, it was a bit too sweet for my liking and I couldn't finish it. So go for the steak and not for the dessert, you will not be disappointed.


A fan of a good , rare steak I used to visit the Hawksmoor all the time when it first opened. Having moved further out of London I stopped going for a while until a recent pitstop in Spitalfields gave me the opportunity to have dinner there again. You know that old saying about how memories are best left alone , well its true for the Hawksmoor. Whilst the steak was still pretty good the restaurant looked grubby , the sides were soggy and the cocktails less than impressive. In a rush to get us out in time for the next cover I was left horribly disappointed. I have only given it 3 stars as the steak was still good and I did bag a date at the bar. It just didn't live up to my expectations 

Tastemaker

On my first visit to Spitalfields Hawksmoor, we were directed to the bar first, whilst our table was being prepared. 


When we finally went to our table, it wasn't as I expected - the tables were quite close together, but we weren't sitting on our neighbours laps. 


The menu had a lot of choice and the staff are always hapyp to explain anything to you.


My partner and I both had the fillet steaks, which were both around the £30 each. We then chose mac and cheese, fries and veggies to accompany it. The food came in good time, but the steaks were quite cold. So we mentioned it to the waitress, and she took them away, full of apologies, and made us new, hot ones. They left the sides there for us to snack on whilst we waited, and then also brought new sides whern the steaks came out (2 mac and cheeses, 4 chips and 2 veg sides later, we were a bit full already! But nevertheless, the steak was lovely. 


We made the mistake of ordering dessert, but we were so full! It was was a delicious chocolate cake. Then our waitress came over with salted caramel rolos to say thanks for being so nice about the cold steak, which was very sweet. They were delicious!


So this will be an expensive meal, but it really is worth it. 

moderator

Best place to take your boyfriend for a meal. The theatre around choosing your cut of steak is every meat lovers dream. If you can't get a table, the food in the bar is just as good. And make sure you leave room for dessert - salted caramel rolo and popcorn flavoured ice cream is not to be missed.


I've dined in both the upstairs 'Hawksmoor' steakhouse, and the downstairs bar area. Price wise, the bar will always win (£40 for dinner for 2 vs. £100 upstairs!), however it's hard to compare the two as they have completely different atmospheres and food choices. Both are delicious, needless to say!

The main restaurant has a great choice of steaks (they're all quite massive), although on the night we ate there about half were already sold out. The place was heaving mid-week and we were lucky to get a table at all (definitely worth booking). Service was great and the atmosphere was really lively. 

Our steaks were cooked beautifully and the sides were exceptional - think fancy Mac n' Cheese and Thrice cooked chips! Wine menu was also really good and complemented the food wonderfully. I was wearing jeans and a t-shirt and felt so underdressed (I never really dress up in Shoreditch!)

The bar downstairs, on the other hand, is a more casual affair altogether. We went on a Friday eve and (when we couldn't get a table in the main restaurant) and found the place really nice and quiet. The food was unreal - we ate Burger with Kimchi and a Roast beef dip sandwich (some of the best ever). Cocktails were also great and the service was really attentive! 

When the waiter overheard that it was my birthday he brought out some desert tasters for us too - it was a fantastic dining experience.

Personally, I prefer the bar for it's casual atmosphere, but for a celebration you can't beat the upstairs steakhouse!


Hawksmoor, Spitalfields; one of the undoubted kings of the London steak scene, with slabs of meat which make your wallet whimper and your taste buds sing.


I’m a big fan of Hawksmoor as a brand (I actually work in their building – not for them, though, so sadly I’m not getting free steak for writing this glowing review).


The Spitalfields branch is in an ideal location near Shoreditch and Liverpool Street stations, and with a variety of good pubs (think The Commercial Tavern especially) to sample nearby before popping in.


The décor is quite rustic and doesn’t try too hard, but it works in the environment; the attached Hawksmoor Bar is especially good to try its seasonal cocktails – just get in early after it opens at 5 p.m. if you don’t want to stand around dejectedly by the bar, hoping someone vacates a table before you give up the will to live.


The restaurant has a superb wine selection and the food is even better; expect traditional starters and mains. The onus here is on good meat (and seafood), served in a relaxed atmosphere. I recommend an 800g sharing steak between two, ideally Porterhouse or Chateaubriand with some of the outrageous mac n’ cheese on the side. Other sides are all well balanced and save some room for dessert – seriously. Save. Some. Room.


In summary, a superb restaurant which is not stupidly priced; the steaks aren’t cheap but you get what you pay for, the service is efficient and I don’t know anyone who hasn’t wanted to come back.

moderatorStaff Writer

Another Hawksmoor venue that lives up to the billing of serving up some of the best steak in town. Not sure this one is my favourite but the steak really is top drawer and is complemented by a great wine list. Reservations are definitely essential. The service is pretty much spot on and the atmosphere is good, although I can only speak of the lunchtime slots. Personally I still prefer the various Gaucho venues over Hawksmoor - maybe it's the cowhide interiors which just seems to create a more special atmosphere and novelty there. But it's hard to go wrong with any of the Hawksmoor venues, to sum it up, great steak and great red.


Wonderful food in an eclectic atmosphere.  Not cheap but you won't find steaks or food like this outside a Hawksmoor to easy to come by.  They gave us a great table for our anniversary and made it a very special meal for us.  Thank you.


Went for bar snack menu. The ribs were unctuous and delicious. The french dip was the best! But I would have loved to try when it wasn't oxcheek, which is so rich. Fries always great. The cocktails are always insanely good - love the marmalade one most of all.


As a big fan of Gaucho I was a bit skeptical Hawksmoor could beat it but I was pleasantly surprised. The atmosphere is great and perfect for either couples or big groups and the food is incredible. The pork belly ribs are a must and the steak is definitely the best you can get in London. I was fortunate enough not to see the bill so can't comment on value for money but I would happily pay top end prices for everything I had!


An overcrowded, definitely not quit place. Steaks are not the best in London, even not in Shoreditch (so TimeOut cheats - no ideas how this place may be treated as the best in London for steaks). The final bill included 3 (!!!) drinks which were not ordered.


I went to this one at the start of the Month of May. We had booked a table in fear that we wouldnt of gotten a table. Geting there from the main street can be 5-7 minute walk. Looks quiet on the outside and blacked out. Apon entering you are greetedby host team to check booking and /or avaibility . You are shown to a table thereafter. (BTW the toilets are DOWNSTAIRS, winding wooden staircase.Satisfactory) Apon entering into the restaurant the ATMOSPHERE is WARM, WELCOMING; BUZZING and the SMELL is MOUTH-WATERING. My freind and i were seated next to the waiting staffs hub , so that was a bit annoying-you assume if you book you would get a better 2 top - but thinking about it because it was a special occassion this table was in the corner a little succluded and beneficial. We ordered Lobster and ribs to start off with . Lobster was great , moist and fresh , the BELLY RIBS were PERFECT. MOIST, BRAISED; SPICEY; SEARED WELL and every bite was magical (honestly i will never forget it all my life). Cocktails with skinny but full of alchol and flavour. WINE was PRICEY but WORTH EVERY SIP. FULL FLAVOUR and a great COMPÖLETMENT to the STEAK combo PORTOHOUSE we had. Coffee not so great , dessert ROASTED SALTED ROLOS were apparently AMAZING. Service was not to pushy, though there is a 2 hour cxhange over, WELL MANNERED, KNOWLEDGABLE and COURTEOUS and I WOULD RECCOMEND THIS RESTAURANT TO EVERYONE ..... AND HAVE.


Went there for dinner with a couple of friends and it was amazing. Lovely ribs, great porterhouse steak, great ( but pricey) wine. Will be back.


I had benen looking forward to this for ages. The great reviews, my love of quality steak, and even my loved hawksmoor cookbook all conspired to make me very very happy to go there for a meal. Maybe these had created an unmatchable expectation, as i was very disappointed. The steak was good, but not by any stetch of the imagination as amazing as TO suggests. And the cost was way out of proportion. For decent steak at decent prices, stick to argentinian places.


Dreadful experience, service was dire, our order was wrong, and one of our guests had to wait for 10 minutes after everyone else had been served. The waitress could not even be bothered to serve us our wine !! The food was mediocre, there are far better chop houses in London. Upon complaining, we were told they were busy and understaffed..... there were only about 20 people in there! Steer clear is my advice.


I'm pretty sure this place is unbeatable. Best restaurant for quality, buzz, atmosphere, food and drink in London by far. Amazing steaks!


Simply the BEST steak you will ever have in London, end of. The bacon cheeseburger on offer during lunchtime is also an epic affair with the most succulent meat, in a brioche bun and finger licking triple cooked chips. Great martinis at the bar, which can seriously inflate the final bill.


Two of us shared a Bone-in Prime Rib, recommended by the charming waiter, and it was probably the beast steak we've had in London. Triple cooked chips and béarnaise sauce complemented the meat feast perfectly. However the Crab & Samphire Salad starter was on the salty side. Worth arriving early for a cocktail or two at the bar.


It's hard to think of a more pleasurable London dining experience than a visit to Hawksmoor. As with the Sunday lunch at the Seven Dials branch the breakfast for two here is a delight. One for carnivores only (there's even meat in the baked beans) and although £15 a head cost may seem steep the service, portions and setting make it exceptional value.


This is one of the best steak restaurants in London (possibly the best I've been to) , up there with Goodman and Hix and I would say a step above Gaucho. Arrive early if you want to make sure you get a good cut, and you can also take advantage of the great cocktail menu (the guys in the bar were very helpful). Even the side dishes are great - great chips, fried eggs, grilled bone marrow? Doesn't get much better.....


My partner's £30 600g steak miserably fatty and gristly, we estimated he salvaged about 100-150g of gristly meat from what was there. The waitress argued with us as to whether a plate full of fat was an acceptable excuse for a steak. I think not. Why argue with the paying customer anyway? Which by the way we did, full price. Wouldn't go again.


Visited Hawksmoor having read reviews and have to say it was one of the worst restaurant experiences I've had. The steak was a poor piece of meat and still raw (although medium was requested). The service was poor and the bill plain silly. A dreadful experience.


After struggling to get a reservation in the restaurant for quite some time I plumped for an early 6pm sitting to see whether The Hawksmoor is all its cracked up to be. At 5.50pm the restaurant bar was already busy and had a good mix of people both city and hoxtonites together. The char grilled squid starter which was served with fennel and orange was both original and extremely tasty with all ingredients complimenting one another perfectly. The lobster starter served with garlic butter was also a delight in itself. For the steaks we ordered from the blackboard the 800g Bone-in Prime Rib which was cooked medium, bursting with marbled fatty goodness. Sides of triple cooked chips, creamed spinach and asparagus were the perfect accompliments. Deserts of sticky toffee pudding and a chocolate brownie with ice cream topped of a thoroughly delightful meal. Service was excellent at all times and i felt the attention one received from all staff was of an extremely high level. Something to note is that there is a definite benefit to arriving early in that the prime cuts of meat from the blackboard (which are allocated on a ‘first come, first served’ basis) sell out extremely quickly. By the time we left at 8.30pm all the select sharing cuts had been sold out to a happy and fulfilled dining room. Get there early to avoid disappointment…its a real gem is The Hawksmoor.

0 of 1 found helpful

Last night I took my boyfriend to your Spitalfield’s branch for his birthday meal. I booked in advance and pre-warned the staff it was a special meal. When we arrived we were greeted and sat at our table. We then proceeded to be served by a awkward and rude female waitress with a strong accent. Firstly, when I called up initially I was told you can eat the bar menu in the restaurant. When we asked if we could see the bar menu she refused to bring it to us saying that we couldn’t have anything from it if we wanted to sit upstairs. We then asked can we look at it and she said there would be no point could we couldn’t have anything from it. She then offered to move us downstairs, but told us then we couldn’t have anything from the upstairs menu. After ten minutes of arguing with her we eventually agreed just to stick with the original menu and she would let us ‘’just look’’ at the bar menu. We ordered our food and it was lovely. The steak was perfect and the sides were delicious. The waitress asked us if we wanted more drinks when she cleared our glasses after she delivered our food. She then forgot to put the drinks through and we sat for fifteen minutes without them. She then remembered when she was taking another table’s order and ran to the till to put them in making eye contact with us on the way. She then came over and asked us why we didn’t have drinks again. Half way through our meal she spilt a glass of red wine over one of the men sitting at the table beside us. It went all over my bag and she didn’t apologise, in fact she didn’t say anything hoping I wouldn’t notice. At the end of the meal we were feeling very annoyed. The waitress was rube, abrupt and incredibly unhelpful. The bill came to £98 and we were shocked to learn we had been charged for the drinks that took twenty minutes to arrive. I chose the Hawksmoor as it had come highly recommended by my work colleagues and I wanted it to be a very special dinner. Even now I feel irritated at the thought of her behaviour. The whole experience has left a bad taste in our mouth and I’m not sure I would recommend the Spitalfield’s branch to anyone in the future

0 of 1 found helpful

What on earth is it about Hawksmoor - are they paying people to review their food? I have now been four times and each and every time completely and utterly disappointed by the steaks - I'd never go again. Probably the most disappointing aspect of Hawksmoor is in fact the steaks! I don't get it. Am I missing something? I've had better steak in the local crappy 'Monkey Nuts' restaurant in Crouch End which is a bloody kids restaurant! After visiting the Air Street Branch of Hawksmoor recently and having another overpriced and very average meal they sent me an email asking my thoughts. I duly responded. I said something along the lines of , 'Sit down and eat one of your own steaks. And ask youself, is it succulent? Does it blow you away? Is it the most amazing steak ever?' - nope. And that's why I'll never return to yet another hyped London eaterie that fails so miserably to deliver. I never got a reply back from Hawksmoor. Which says to me they couldn't give a toss about their customers or their food. As long as the hype continues and the money rolls in they'll be steaks in the freezer for them.

More venues

Chucs Westbourne Grove

Chucs Westbourne Grove
Sodo Pizza Hoxton

Sodo Pizza Hoxton
Randall & Aubin

Randall & Aubin
Kilikya Canary Wharf

Kilikya Canary Wharf
Sponsored listings