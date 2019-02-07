Hicce
A King’s Cross small- plates restaurant from Murano-trained chef Pip Lacey.
If you told your friends you were off to eat above a shop, they might not be that impressed. The shop, though, is fashionistas favourite Wolf & Badger, best known for showcasing up-and-coming designers. And, importantly, the restaurant has its own entrance, off the upper concourse of Coal Drops Yard (though you can take a lift from inside the store if you prefer). So you’d never even know – or care – about all those chi chi togs downstairs. Hicce is a buzzy, good-time place in its own right.
The cooking is from Pip Lacey, she of ‘Great British Menu’-winning fame (class of 2017), who trained at Murano. It’s the kind of food you might serve at a party: pick-and-mix nibbles ahead of skewers, then small plates (obvs). To kick off, you’re meant to choose a bread (we liked the delicately yeasty beer bread), then a little cheese or cured meat, some pickled veg and perhaps a pincho-esque bite or two, like vibrant honey-drizzled, goat’s-cheese-stuffed piquillo peppers. Delicious, if a little predictable. From the ‘hot sticks’ section, the lamb adana (a long mince kebab) was the best, even if its salsa verde was too tame. Just steer clear of the rolled cabbage (on a stick). Unpleasantly bitter, it screamed ‘token vegan option’. At least it was only £6.
But Hicce had a trio of grand finales up its sleeves. There was chorizo and cauliflower, the meat served in stubby chunks, its spice warmth offset by the pale, faintly sweet puree of veg, plus hits of fermented chilli and the rich crunch of pine nuts. More subtle, though no less brilliant, was a tiny funeral pyre of squid and green apple, the tender curls of seafood lifted by the sweet crispness of the fruit and the quiet, citrusy notes of baby shiso leaves. Last up, crème caramel. A round podium of set custard, wobbling over a dark, sticky puddle of muscovado-laced black syrup. It’s terrifyingly rich. Do not attempt to eat one solo.
And all this in a large, vibey space complete with affable service and a handsome industrial-chic setting that is buffed-up King’s Cross at its best: glorious arched windows, exposed brick and vaulted ceilings. If eating above a store was always this good, I might just be tempted to go shopping.
Friends for many years, hicce is a dream realised for this ambitious duo and the space and concept has been meticulously thought out to create the ultimate dining experience.
The menu will highlight Pip’s passion and skill for using the barbeque as a fuel source; grilling to steaming and smoking. From toasted home-made rye bread with cured meats and homemade pickles; to fish, meat and veg hot sticks cooked over specialist holm oak charcoal. Pip will use traditional techniques to create beautiful dishes inspired by her travels and driven by her commitment to the very best produce. Lunch is designed to be quick or leisurely grazing , sharing the experience is the idea, the Sunday roast sharing menu is particularly special.
Gordy is fantastically knowledgeable about drinks and guests can expect to see a carefully curated list of biodynamic wines, craft beers and original cocktails, each chosen to bring the best out of every plate.
A designated bar area with wonderful surround views of the amazing Coal Drops Yard lends itself to great after work drinks venue to wind down.
hicce opened in November 2018 at the much anticipated Coal Drops Yard. Keep your eyes on the launch of the terrace in early 2019.
|Venue name:
|Hicce
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Coal Drops Yard
Unit 102 Coal Drops Yard
London
N1C 4DQ
|Opening hours:
|Mon - Weds: 12pm - 11pm (last orders 10:30pm) Thurs - Sat: 12pm - 12am (last orders 10:30pm) Sun: 12pm - 6pm (last orders 3:45pm)
|Transport:
|Tube: Kings Cross St Pancras
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100.
|Do you own this business?
Average User Rating
4.5 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:6
- 4 star:1
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:1
- 1 star:0
Featured
Amazing experience all around. Food was impeccable and the service was outstanding. Will definitely visit again!
Featured
Very impressive.
Hicce is a concept based on sharing and it works well. I was greeted by friendly but not overbearing staff who were attentive and had the answers to all my questions as well as advising us on how much to order for the number of people we had at our table. We managed to get through a good third of the menu! Personal favourites were the Lambs neck and the Beer bread, but honestly everything tasted great and the presentation of the food really gave me the sense that the team behind this are passionate about what they do. I liked the way the vegetarian dishes weren't at the bottom of the menu as is so often the case, and It was great to see biodynamic wines on the menu. The house beer in collaboration with a local brewer was also a very nice touch and a good drop too. The building design is modern but relaxed, and the music and ambience were spot on.
I thoroughly enjoyed my experience at Hicce. Keep up the good work team!
Featured
Went to HICCE for dinner with three friends just after it had opened and must say it didn’t disappoint. Walked in about 20mins early and was met at the door, where we were asked if we would like a drink at the bar before dinner. The cocktail list went down a treat with two of my friends and the hicce beer (locally brewed) was on point. We then sat down for dinner where I think we ordered pretty much most of the menu, love the sharing idea. It was great as everyone tried a bit of everything, very social way of eating . The hot sticks had to be my favourite along with the cured meats . We ordered a few bottles of red at which point we were introduced to both owners Pip & Gordy. All in all the place looks amazing the food and drink is on point. I will be returning again very soon. A well thought out restaurant with a great team led from the front a must visit on anyone’s list!
Featured
I have to say the food was amazing!! Went with 3 friends and basically ordered 80% of the food on the menu to share, and EVERY SINGLE DISH tasted great!! Loved the cured salmon with wasabi and octopus, didn't know what to expect when I saw on the website that it is British/Japanese/Norwegian food, but it was a good surprise。很恰当的fusion，口味的话也挺合亚洲口味的，价位合适，每盘小份所以大概每个人点4-5盘，分享的话可以尝到很多不同的dish，餐厅气氛也很好，鸡尾酒也不错，强烈推荐！
Featured
A triumphant return from former Murano head chef, Pip Lacey and her new business partner, Gordon McIntyre.
I visited Hicce for lunch and was treated to one of the best meals I've ever eaten. Hicce's menu has a focus on exceptional ingredients, simply prepared with a big nod to Scandinavian and Japanese influences.
We started with a selection of mouth-watering charcuterie and cold dishes. Highlights included a delicate tuna prosciutto, salmon and stunning rillettes complimented by amazing freshly prepared breads.
We moved on from the starters to order a selection of high sticks, all of which were excellent and moreish. A particular highlight was the chicken - succulent and moist, with crispy skin bursting with a rich, savoury flavour. Sides of veg were all cooked to perfection, and the miso potatoes were so delicious my dining partner was unable to stop herself from licking the bowl clean.
By this stage we were perfectly full, but having not yet eaten a mouthful that was anything other than delicious, we ended up ordering all three desserts to share. Yet again, we were not disappointed. We both agreed that pineapple with coriander and coconut ice cream was the highlight of the trio, but it was a close run thing, and not a crumb was left by the time we finished.
The food was all complimented by amazing service from knowledgeable staff who were able to tell us about everything in the menu and point us in the right direction for accompanying drinks, including Hicce's very own beer and a selection of wonderful cocktails that elevated the whole experience.
The venue is beautiful, a really well laid out dining room with a fantastic atmosphere and excellent music playing at a volume perfect to enjoy without being at all disruptive of conversation.
Even in London, where good food is available in every area, Hicce manages to achieve what few other restaurants have managed. It is exciting and innovative, and it leaves you feeling you have experienced something a bit special. I'm already planning a return visit for an evening meal before word gets out that there's a new star on the block and it becomes hard to secure a table.
Featured
Great new option in the area! I dined for dinner at Hicce with a group of friends! What a great atmosphere, truly buzzing and fun looking into the open kitchen! I highly recommend the chicken, seriously out of this world!!! Everything was delicious, wish the portions were slightly larger as we ordered to share and wanted to ensure everyone got a tasting! Probably should have just ordered more I guess. The drinks are delicious, really diverse cocktails offered!
Service was excellent! The chef even took time to come out and meet us, we felt so special!!!! Definitely worth a try!
Featured
I really enjoyed my visit to Hicce.
The location is very impressive, the restaurant very modern and simple but stylish in design (lots of comfortable wooden pieces of furniture) and super clean. The toilets are very smart and clean also.
I thought the staff friendly and attentive, but what blew me away was the food!
What first caught my attention was how beautifully displayed it was and then the taste of it was just delicious. I tried so many dishes, the chicken was beautiful (so soft to cut) and the octopus very good, but I can’t remember the rest because I ate so many dishes, we shared everything. That’s the thing... the whole set-up, the ethos of the place... is all about sharing. It felt a little strange for me at first (I’m writing as a Londoner). I don’t think traditionally we share our food very well in England, we’re very much about our separate space and portions sizes etc but in Hicce you’re mainly sitting around round sized tables with all of the food placed in the middle.
Anyway, I felt it just worked, the four of us must have been eating and talking (discussing the different flavours at times) for well over a few hours, which I never do but I really enjoyed it and the slower pace of it all and thought it felt quite continental. Drinks-wise, you must try the Hicce beer, it’s so good and super refreshing, I can’t wait to go back and have one on the outside on the terrace that they said they are putting together next year.
Finally, for me it could have been 5 stars if the portion sizes were a little bigger (that way you wouldn’t have to order so many to be full) but then it’s nice to try so many different dishes, so I’m torn. Maybe I just need to re-train my brain and get used to
this new way of dining!
Featured
Hicce did not disappoint. From the nice relaxing atmosphere to the exciting menu, Hicce is a great find in the Coal Drops Yard development. The staff were knowledgeable and helpful, especially the chefs (we sat at the pass which was very entertaining to watch the food being prepared) many of whom offered us recommendations and checked in to ensure we liked our food. The menu is designed to share so we got to taste many delicious courses. The tuna prosciutto was phenomenal and really inventive, and the beer bread was an excellent addition to our charcuterie plate. Would definitely recommend and will be back soon. Thanks!
Featured
Really disappointing. We booked a table for 9pm and on arrival were told to grab a drink at the bar and we would be shown to our table in 2 minutes. Twenty minutes later we were shown...to the other end of the bar we had been sitting at to eat our meal. We said we had booked a table and were told if we wanted a table we would have to wait another 5-10 minutes. Already having waited 20 minutes (pointlessly) we opted to stay where we were. The food was designed around sharing but the portions were really too small to share e.g. we ordered a portion of bread and received 2 very small pieces of bread between 3 people. The rest of the food was similar making the sharing aspect more awkward than enjoyable. The staff at the bar were lovely and very attentive but towards the end of the evening it was off-putting to have staff sitting and drinking in the restaurant as it made you feel you were imposing on them. We especially felt we had to leave when they started scrubbing down the bar around where we were eating. All in all it felt awkward and overpriced for what it was. I sadly wouldn't go back.