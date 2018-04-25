Your highnesses of Highbury, cake and tea are served. The stretch between Highbury & Islington and Arsenal – what estate agents call ‘Highbury Barn’ – is home to this proper cake shop, which has been faithfully serving locals since December 2011.
The daily-changing selection includes classics such as Victoria sponge cake, carrot cake or coffee and walnut cake, as well as more unusual confections. The look is pretty: think rose petals and vintage china. If your highness hasn’t got a sweet tooth, there are also savoury options including jacket potatoes and sandwiches.
|Venue name:
|Highness Café and Tea Room
|Address:
|
21a Highbury Park
London
N5 1QJ
|Transport:
|Drayton Park rail
Average User Rating
4.9 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:82
- 4 star:4
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:1
Featured
Best homemade cakes Ever!!!!
The staff is always kind and cheerful with the costumer
I suggest everyone should go and try
You won't regret it
Featured
Hands down the best cafe in north London! Amazing coffee, food and service. And the atmosphere is warm and welcoming. It is truly a gem in Highbury!
Featured
It Is the must delicious place that i have ever been. Thanks to all / Ceren
Featured
Delicious cakes, really friendly service, a home away from home
Featured
Lovely friendly cafe. Lemon cake to die for!
Featured
Very friendly staff & great food
Featured
Awesome cakes!
Featured
amazing freshly baked cakes - a true Sunday afternoon gem!
Featured
I'm addicted to their chocolate cake! So moist! And very friendly staff too, great place
Featured
Best gluten free cake i've ever had! Cant still believe that it was gluten free:)
Featured
Great place. Very friendly staff and great food.
Featured
Good coffee and lovely cakes. Stay away from this place if you are on a strict diet!
Featured
Fabulous family run coffee shop. Great real coffee and delicious home baked cakes. Try the oreo cheesecake.
Featured
lovely little place good cakes great service
Featured
Small cosy place with delicious cakes.
Featured
Great place, great staff but best of all GREAT CAKES!
Featured
A GREAT PLACE FOR COFFEE AND FOOD
Featured
Best customer service in London.
Featured
The cakes are amazing and the staff are so friendly. A jewel in North London
Featured
Delicious handmade cakes and super outstanding coffe!!
Featured
Very friendly family environment. Fresh beautiful cakes and treats which vary daily. The decor in this cafe is very nice too. I go there every week and never left disappointed.
Featured
superb cakes, warm customer service and a delightful ambiance to ensure you'll never want to leave!!!
Featured
Fabulous place , wonderful food
Featured
Cozy place with incredible cakes.
Featured
My favorite place for cake and salads
Featured
Awesome cakes awesome service
Featured
Absolutely great that is all
Featured
Nothing come close to Highness
Featured
Love this place 😍
Featured
Top quality cakes and food
Featured
Amazing cakes and great vibe - perfect place for a nice relaxing Sunday afternoon
Featured
Best cakes in London!! Highly recommended!
Featured
Stunning cakes, light and fluffy. Can't beat them!
Featured
Ona is the finest cakeman I've ever know. he deserves the top accolades London can give. NOM NOM NOM
Featured
Wooow I was there yesterday definitly super cool place to go nice coffee nice cake friendly people.
Featured
Great location but the real secret of its success is the warm welcome of its owner
Featured
Family run and family friendly. A gem with excellent cakes and top sandwiches for picnics in Highbury fields.
Featured
A wonderful experience! Great coffee and great customer service in a very cosy and friendly environment...Oreo Cheesecake, unforgettable!
Featured
I just nominated Highness Café and Tea Room as one of London's best venues.
Amazing cakes, Amazing staff.❤️
Featured
Featured
I just nominated Highness cafe' and tea room as one of London's best venues. :)
Featured
scrumptious home made cakes make us look forward to every birthday (and sometimes make up one or two.. ;)
Featured
Lovely cakes and coffee. Run by family, warm and welcoming. Oh and the patisserie chef is cordon bleu which she doesn't advertise but the cakes and food speaks for itself..highly recommended.
Featured
Very friendly service good food and delicious cakes .
Featured
You will love this place . Best carrot cake and coffee in town and you get great service
Featured
Best cakes in London!!!😍
Featured
delicious cakes and an excellent atmosphere
Featured
Love the cakes and service is amazing
Featured
They have amazing range of cakes including gluten free range all home made .
They also have home made salads sandwichies .
Great friendly service .