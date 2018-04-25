Highness Café and Tea Room

Anne Faber

Your highnesses of Highbury, cake and tea are served. The stretch between Highbury & Islington and Arsenal – what estate agents call ‘Highbury Barn’ – is home to this proper cake shop, which has been faithfully serving locals since December 2011.

The daily-changing selection includes classics such as Victoria sponge cake, carrot cake or coffee and walnut cake, as well as more unusual confections. The look is pretty: think rose petals and vintage china. If your highness hasn’t got a sweet tooth, there are also savoury options including jacket potatoes and sandwiches.

Venue name: Highness Café and Tea Room
Address: 21a Highbury Park
London
N5 1QJ
Transport: Drayton Park rail
Average User Rating

4.9 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:82
  • 4 star:4
  • 3 star:0
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:1
Best homemade cakes Ever!!!!
The staff is always kind and cheerful with the costumer
I suggest everyone should go and try
You won't regret it

Hands down the best cafe in north London! Amazing coffee, food and service. And the atmosphere is warm and welcoming. It is truly a gem in Highbury!

It Is the must delicious place that i have ever been. Thanks to all / Ceren

Friendly, family little coffee shop in Highbury! Nice prices and tasty breakfast/brunch selections that satisfy both savoury and sweet choices.


I'm addicted to their chocolate cake! So moist! And very friendly staff too, great place


Best gluten free cake i've ever had! Cant still believe that it was gluten free:)


Good coffee and lovely cakes. Stay away from this place if you are on a strict diet!


Fabulous family run coffee shop. Great real coffee and delicious home baked cakes. Try the oreo cheesecake.


The cakes are amazing and the staff are so friendly. A jewel in North London


Very friendly family environment. Fresh beautiful cakes and treats which vary daily. The decor in this cafe is very nice too. I go there every week and never left disappointed.


superb cakes, warm customer service and a delightful ambiance to ensure you'll never want to leave!!!


Amazing cakes and great vibe - perfect place for a nice relaxing Sunday afternoon


Ona is the finest cakeman I've ever know. he deserves the top accolades London can give. NOM NOM NOM


Wooow I was there yesterday definitly super cool place to go nice coffee nice cake friendly people.


Great location but the real secret of its success is the warm welcome of its owner


Family run and family friendly. A gem with excellent cakes and top sandwiches for picnics in Highbury fields.


A wonderful experience! Great coffee and great customer service in a very cosy and friendly environment...Oreo Cheesecake, unforgettable!


I just nominated Highness Café and Tea Room as one of London's best venues.
Amazing cakes, Amazing staff.❤️


scrumptious home made cakes make us look forward to every birthday (and sometimes make up one or two.. ;)


Lovely cakes and coffee. Run by family, warm and welcoming. Oh and the patisserie chef is cordon bleu which she doesn't advertise but the cakes and food speaks for itself..highly recommended.


You will love this place . Best carrot cake and coffee in town and you get great service


They have amazing range of cakes including gluten free range all home made .
They also have home made salads sandwichies .
Great friendly service .

