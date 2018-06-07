Hodge Podge

Restaurants, British Crouch Hill
4 out of 5 stars
Hodge Podge
Hodge Podge
Hodge Podge
Show images

A neighbourhood restaurant with casually clever food.

Tiny Hodge Podge is nestled just off Stroud Green Road, near great delis and supermarkets, a place filled with culinary creativity – and it’s opposite local ledge Max’s Sandwich Shop. The simple decor and spindly tables and chairs don’t match a spot named after mess and miscellany. The menu also appears straightforward until dishes arrive, each with a mishmash of surprising flavours, and a kind of hodgepodg-iness starts to surface.

‘Tuna and toast’ was triumphant: a plump pile of tuna ceviche sitting on zingy lime and coriander salsa, paired with a generous smear of avocado and a crisp take on prawn toast. Equally brilliant was the ‘aubergine and miso’. This – aubergine ravioli with apple and miso stock, pickled radish and watercress pesto – was light, delicate and intriguingly moreish. The strange delights continued. ‘Hake and stew’ was rich and sweet: a perfect seasoned fillet on a pile of fine fennel curls with a smoky tomato and mussel base. While buttery-soft short rib with a peppy oyster and parsley mayo was one of those dishes you eat in smaller and smaller mouthfuls to ward off that moment when there’s none left.

Hodge Podge is a good word to say. But it sounds heavy and stodgy, which this fun, optimistic spot is certainly not. It can also mean a muddle or a confusion, which doesn’t sit quite right either. Hodge Podge’s dishes are a jumble of flavours, but nothing about this place is a mess.

More Less
Hodge Podge says
Hodgepodge is a local restaurant in North London serving ‘London Cuisine’. Self-taught owner and chef Simon Hodge takes influence from multicultural London, creating dishes which focus on childhood memories, experiences whilst travelling and the best of British food producers.

Simon and restaurant manager Chantal Halley create a casual and fun dining experience. Serving up dishes such as Chips, Cheese & Gravy (Duck and Madeira Ragu, Duck Fat Chips, Truffled Pecorino and Pickled Walnuts), Beef & Oysters (BBQ Short Rib with Potato and Smoked Butter Terrine, Oyster and Parsley Mayo, Charred Scallions) and Tuna & Toast ( Tuna Ceviche with Avocado, Chilli; Lime and Coriander Salsa, Prawn Toast).

Alongside the food Hodgepodge serves wine which is selected from small independent winemakers whose ethos revolves around minimal chemical intervention, indigenous grape varieties and a hands-on approach.
More Less

By: Ellie Walker-Arnott

Posted:

Venue name: Hodge Podge
Contact:
Visit Website Email venue Call Venue
Address: 4 Crouch Hill
Crouch Hill
London
N4 4AU
Opening hours: Open Wed-Sat 6pm-10pm
Transport: Crouch Hill rail
Do you own this business?
LiveReviews|0
1 person listening