Hodge Podge
A neighbourhood restaurant with casually clever food.
Tiny Hodge Podge is nestled just off Stroud Green Road, near great delis and supermarkets, a place filled with culinary creativity – and it’s opposite local ledge Max’s Sandwich Shop. The simple decor and spindly tables and chairs don’t match a spot named after mess and miscellany. The menu also appears straightforward until dishes arrive, each with a mishmash of surprising flavours, and a kind of hodgepodg-iness starts to surface.
‘Tuna and toast’ was triumphant: a plump pile of tuna ceviche sitting on zingy lime and coriander salsa, paired with a generous smear of avocado and a crisp take on prawn toast. Equally brilliant was the ‘aubergine and miso’. This – aubergine ravioli with apple and miso stock, pickled radish and watercress pesto – was light, delicate and intriguingly moreish. The strange delights continued. ‘Hake and stew’ was rich and sweet: a perfect seasoned fillet on a pile of fine fennel curls with a smoky tomato and mussel base. While buttery-soft short rib with a peppy oyster and parsley mayo was one of those dishes you eat in smaller and smaller mouthfuls to ward off that moment when there’s none left.
Hodge Podge is a good word to say. But it sounds heavy and stodgy, which this fun, optimistic spot is certainly not. It can also mean a muddle or a confusion, which doesn’t sit quite right either. Hodge Podge’s dishes are a jumble of flavours, but nothing about this place is a mess.
Simon and restaurant manager Chantal Halley create a casual and fun dining experience. Serving up dishes such as Chips, Cheese & Gravy (Duck and Madeira Ragu, Duck Fat Chips, Truffled Pecorino and Pickled Walnuts), Beef & Oysters (BBQ Short Rib with Potato and Smoked Butter Terrine, Oyster and Parsley Mayo, Charred Scallions) and Tuna & Toast ( Tuna Ceviche with Avocado, Chilli; Lime and Coriander Salsa, Prawn Toast).
Alongside the food Hodgepodge serves wine which is selected from small independent winemakers whose ethos revolves around minimal chemical intervention, indigenous grape varieties and a hands-on approach.
|Venue name:
|Hodge Podge
|Contact:
|Address:
|
4 Crouch Hill
Crouch Hill
London
N4 4AU
|Opening hours:
|Open Wed-Sat 6pm-10pm
|Transport:
|Crouch Hill rail
