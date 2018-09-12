Holborn Dining Room

Restaurants, British Holborn
3 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5 stars
(12user reviews)
A British brasserie with a ‘pie room’ from head chef Calum Franklin.

Chef Calum Franklin’s much-hyped ‘pie room’ is in the corner of Holborn Dining Room – an opulent venue that’s so old fashioned it kind of feels like you’ve stepped back in time. The vibe is not particularly modern, but like the well-heeled diners, it’s charming all the same. You can’t actually eat in the pie room unless you’re willing to hire it out, but the menu is available in the dining room, and there’s a ‘hatch’ outside for takeaways. The curried mutton pie was great – tender meat, with a flavourful curry sauce and some tiny cubes of mango circling the base for a little hit of sweetness against the spice. The pastry was perfect on both, but the second pie (chicken, girolle mushrooms and tarragon) was disappointing: large pieces of tough chicken and not much else. At £20 and £22 respectively, these small, fancy pies are not cheap, and only the mutton was worth the price.

From the rest of Holborn Dining Room’s uber-traditional British menu, the scotch egg was great, but the steamed spinach was overcooked and a side of champ was far too salty. The Cornish crab toast had potential, but you could barely taste the meat thanks to a suspiciously acidic smear of guacamole (lemon juice helps avocado keep for longer). So Holborn Dining Room is a nice place to visit, but be careful when you’re ordering, because it’s pretty hit and miss. Also, visit in summer: there’s a ace outdoor dining area out the back.

Holborn Dining Room says
A grand brasserie set in midtown London, Holborn Dining Room serves up seasonal, locally sourced British cuisine with a twist in a vibrantly bustling dining salon. Combining reclaimed oak with antique mirrors, red leather banquettes with tweed detailing, and two patina copper-topped bars, it’s a place for enjoying a convivial meal with friends, a spontaneous pint of local lager and a burger, or a selection of crustacea and charcuterie paired with wine – all served by our friendly team who are always happy to help.
The menu, comprised of traditional British dishes made from the finest locally sourced ingredients, is divided into eight sections: Bar Snacks, Cold Counter, Hot Counter, Grill, English Kitchen, Sides, Sandwiches and Afters.
By: Kelly Pigram

Posted:

Venue name: Holborn Dining Room
Address: Rosewood London
252 High Holborn
London
WC1V 7EN
Transport: Tube: Holborn
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: £120.
As I work opposite, I have been here a number of times. My summary is that it's great for lunch or dinner...if you're not paying. The menu has just the right level of choice and the food is delicious, however, for the fairly hefty price tag there are better places to eat in London. If you still decide to go, the seafood and desserts are particularly good - I see Chlo Fo below managed to find a deal on Amazon Local so I would recommend trying to get some kind of discount rather than paying full price. And if you manage to do that, it's a wonderful dining experience with friendly, attentive staff and grand surroundings!

Being the deal-hunter that I am I found an Amazon Local deal for a three course dinner, cocktail and coffee here. Took the old mothership and it was a delight from start to finish. Service was some of the best I have experienced, they were attentive but not in that annoying way when people ask you how your meal is when you're mid-mouthful. A great set menu covered off our faves; calamari, lamb and chocolate mousse (but pimped up posh stylee). Wine and cocktails were equally delectable. Well located and a touch of glam - perfect for a swanky date or to impress the rents.

Can only speak to their drinks as I popped in after passing a certification exam. Staff seated me at the bar and I was immediately given a menu and had a chat with the barman about the different gins and what may be best for me. I opted for a gin cocktail (Casablance) and must say I was quite pleased with my choice! Again very attentive staff, not being overly pushy but making sure if I wanted another it would be at my side before I finished my last. 


Bit on the pricier side, but totally worth it given the special occasion! 

Visited with friends for post work drinks. On the pricey side but not excessive considering the grand interior. Staff friendly enough and the drinks menu is decent. Lovely if you're looking for something on the fancier side without seriously splashing the cash. Worth a visit. 

Having often passed the Holborn dining rooms by bus I was intrigued by its majestic beauty so when I was invite by Tom to try out this place I was extremely delighted. He had book us in for the pre theatre menu via book a table. The evening started on a high note as we had our first toast of the evening to a glass of Habla del Silecio. This was short lived as the evening was peppered with minor issues that could have been avoided. The table was a cramped space in the corner of a very elegant dining room. At 6:31pm when we are eventually seated, having had to walk back from the bar to reception to be seated as the 3 young waiters stood there chatting ( apparently they have no control of the seating, appreciated but they could have walked to reception to check table allocation) and having booked the pre theatre menu, we were told that as it was past 6:30pm it was not available. Not wanting to walk out, we take our rather cramped seats, wedged next to a couple having a romantic birthday meal. Awkward! We then get left for a good few minutes as they gather to chat again. Eventually one comes over to ask if we had been told about the specials. We both opt for the calamari which was tender and moorish and the recommended Beef Wellington, as its welly Wednesday. 30 portions only made so you have to be quick apparently. The promise of a beer fillet encased in pastry with spinach and mushroom , duck fat roasted potatoes and a red wine gravy. It all sounded divine. The Wellington looked great and perfectly cooked. Sadly it was luke warm, potatoes cold, dry and flavourless, even a sprinkling of salt couldn't save it. The overpowering flavour of mushroom ruined the taste of this dish. Unimpressed I opt not to have dessert, our table is then cleared along with part finished second glass of red which @£12 was not cheap. We leave £135 poorer with an apology from the gentlemen who takes our payment. Despite its great ambiance and elegance I recommend giving this place a miss. London has many great brasseries offering top notch service and food at a much more reasonable price point. Both of which sadly seemed lacking at the Holborn dining room tonight .

Stylish Manhattan vibes in central London, Holborn Dining Room is an all day brasserie in The Rosewood Hotel. The grand dining space with its polished marble floors, dreamy red decor and cool lighting is so chic!


I started with the trendy drink of the moment – the matcha latte. It was the perfect hug in a mug that I needed on a cold snowy day.


The woodland mushrooms and spinach on toast was delicious, a great garlic kick and a generous amount of spinach and mushrooms. My favourite dish was the chai spiced french toast.  The sprinkle of pistachios and cardamom ice cream complimented each other very well and my sweet tooth was very impressed!


The service here is fantastic and a top feature for me was that I was able to easily make a reservation a few days before via OpenTable. I can’t stand brunch serving restaurants that don’t take bookings. Queueing in the cold for two hours on a Sunday for a bit of avocado on toast? No thank you.


I had a lovely experience at Holborn Dining Room and would highly recommend the stylish brasserie. It was refreshing to see such a varied brunch menu and the excellent service won me over. It also has a large retro bar, including an impressive gin selection, so it’s the perfect spot for drinks and a catch up!

There is something very New Yorky about The Holborn Dining Room. The combination of smoky mirrors and copper give the place a vintage feeling, and together with marble and red leather make it a very classy place. Seems all the elements were very thought over, like the checked trousers for the waiters, I loved them!

With the deli, charcuterie and the biggest gin selection in London (over 400!), it’s a perfect place for brunch, business lunch or simply a post work drink.

We were welcomed with a complementary plate of some cured meat from their charcuterie, which is open and tempting from afar.

The food is modern British, all ingredients are seasonal and locally sourced.

My smoked haddock in mustard sauce served with poached egg was very welled cooked, its taste was very clean. All the dishes ordered by my companions looked equally impeccable, but this is as far as it goes. All the dished seem to be very safe, classic flavours lacking in character.  

The selection of cocktails is extensive, but my non-alcoholic Morning Tea Spritzer could as well be an orange sugary fizz from a super market.

The staff was very patience, helpful and regularly checking on us.

From 3pm every day the deli showcases artesian cheese, wine and chocolate. Enough for me to come back!

Holborn dining room located inside Rosewood hotel, just 2 minutes walk from Holborn tube station. There is also a bus stop just right outside the hotel. Very convenient if you go there by public transport. I love their grand decor with red finished furniture. 


We were a party of 3 but had a large table that could easily seat 4 or 5 people. There were other groups dining when we were there. But the space between each table is in a good distance so we wouldn't disturb others or be disturbed.

Staff are welcoming but can show a bit more knowledge about the menu. My friend would like to know which cut they use in their roast. But she got the answer of "the cut without bone on it". The drinks are pricey but the food we had were so delicious. Totally recommend their Sunday roast. I had a roast lamb which was tender and fresh with the mint jelly. A Generous portion of meat, seasoned vegetable came in separated dishes, roast potatoes are top notch. I only wish there were more gravy for my lovely Yorkshire pudding.


I had dinner with my wife here in July and overall it was a good experience. 


The dining room is well designed and the staff attentive without being pushy.


I couldn't fault the food though at the prices charged the food should be of a very high quality.


My only gripes were with the price if drinks. I found the wine list to be marked up way beyond what it should be and I seem to recall that for £50 I was drinking a wine (malbec if I recall) that I could have bought for less than £15 at my local wine merchant. 


Also the drinks at the bar are overpriced. My wife has a glass of the house rose champagne (Ruinart NV which can be bought online for £50) which was £21 a glass plus service charge. I had a gin and tonic which was also overly pricey. Furthermore the bar staff seemed more interested in talking amongst themselves as we attempted to order after seating ourselves at the bar. 


In summary, the food and ambience is good but also what I expect for £50+ per head without drinks. The drinks are stratospherically expensive no doubt to cover the cost of the venue. 


Despite enjoying it I won't be coming again unless someone else is paying (preferably on business) due to the location and the high cost of drinks

One of my favourite breakfast places in London! If you want to impress someone take them here! The decor is breathtaking, the food is perfectly presented and the service is great. If you're there in the evening head to Scarfe's bar for a nightcap.


We had the most attentive (but discreet) service, a great table and fantastic food.  Will be returning for sure.