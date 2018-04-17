Homeslice

Restaurants, Pizza Mansion House
0 Love It
Save it
Homeslice

A City branch of the pizza mini-chain.

This branch of the cult pizza joint is in Bloomberg Arcade, a gleaming restaurant complex in the very epicentre of the City. Thankfully, the look is more industrial-chic than corporate. There were exposed brick floors, an open kitchen and when I walked in, they were playing Prince’s ‘Raspberry Beret’.

The menu here is pizza only: no sides, no desserts and certainly no salads. There are plenty of inventive flavours, but it’s the classics that impressed. A salami, rocket and parmesan slice came on a beautiful crispy base, topped with slivers of quality meat. The margherita, too, was wonderfully simple.

Weirdly, while you can buy these more traditional flavours by the slice, the majority of the menu at Homeslice is only available by the 20-inch-pie, or ‘half and half’. When we’re talking about flavours as zany as spiced lamb, cabbage and sumac yoghurt, say, it would be nice not to have to commit to the whole 20 inches. Commit I did, though, and it was essentially an endless flat kebab. Also strange was an aubergine, cauliflower cheese, spinach and harissa number. Why would you ever want to put cauliflower cheese on a pizza? That salami slice was worth the trip, though. So go, but order very carefully.

By: Kitty Drake

Posted:

Venue name: Homeslice
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: Bloomberg Arcade
City
London
EC4N 8AR
Transport: Tube: Bank
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £60.
Do you own this business?
To improve this listing email: feedback@timeout.com

You may be interested in:

Average User Rating

3.5 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:0
  • 4 star:1
  • 3 star:1
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
LiveReviews|3
0 people listening
tastemaker

What an amazing concept. An impressive menu of a artisan variety of pizzas, all priced at £20 for 20 inches (either one flavour or half-n-half) or £4 for a slice to takeaway. The pizza dough is light as feather and the topping combinations are mouth-watering. It is the perfect spot for lunch or dinner. 

tastemaker

My group and I visited during the Homeslice City launch and bottomless pizza offer. It was pretty great. The pizza is delicious (if a little wet) and the ingredients seem really fresh. The servers were just running pizza after pizza out of the kitchen allowing us to try around eight different flavour combinations. We all really enjoyed it (apart from the cheese coma afterwards) and have already bought vouchers to attend the next bottomless pizza fest. My mouth is already watering...