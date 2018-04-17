A City branch of the pizza mini-chain.

This branch of the cult pizza joint is in Bloomberg Arcade, a gleaming restaurant complex in the very epicentre of the City. Thankfully, the look is more industrial-chic than corporate. There were exposed brick floors, an open kitchen and when I walked in, they were playing Prince’s ‘Raspberry Beret’.

The menu here is pizza only: no sides, no desserts and certainly no salads. There are plenty of inventive flavours, but it’s the classics that impressed. A salami, rocket and parmesan slice came on a beautiful crispy base, topped with slivers of quality meat. The margherita, too, was wonderfully simple.

Weirdly, while you can buy these more traditional flavours by the slice, the majority of the menu at Homeslice is only available by the 20-inch-pie, or ‘half and half’. When we’re talking about flavours as zany as spiced lamb, cabbage and sumac yoghurt, say, it would be nice not to have to commit to the whole 20 inches. Commit I did, though, and it was essentially an endless flat kebab. Also strange was an aubergine, cauliflower cheese, spinach and harissa number. Why would you ever want to put cauliflower cheese on a pizza? That salami slice was worth the trip, though. So go, but order very carefully.