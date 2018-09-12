Honest Burgers

A branch of the Honest burger chain on Pentonville Road.

There are Honest branches everywhere in London, but the chain can still flip a good burger. One, specifically: the Tribute.

The soft beef patty was drowning in French’s mustard and stacked with American cheese, bacon, onion and pickles. The brioche was soft and the meat juicy but with no risk of falling apart in your hands. That is, burger perfection.

The Fritter veggie burger, made with a spiced cauliflower patty, had a good flavour and plenty of potential, but came with way too little sauce (tip: ask for extra). Two other burgers were much less impressive. The Honest was too sweet and loaded with caramelised red onion; and the Chilli burger was just heat and little else. Of the sides, the crispy-but-soft rosemary-salted fries were the clear winner. The slaw, onion rings and salad were all flawed.

We loved Honest when it first launched in Brixton, so there’s no doubt that, as an ever-growing chain, standards have slipped. But because this particular branch had friendly, welcoming service and a great vibe, it remains worth of a visit. But do order the Tribute.