A Middle Eastern café in King’s Cross.

House of Morocco, a tiny café on Caledonian Road, is one of those great hidden gems you come across one day and end up going back to again and again. It has lovely food and great coffee, and even doubles as a homewares shop. Shelves are stacked with patterned plates and bowls, while comfy chairs are scattered with beautifully lit Middle Eastern cushions.

Don’t miss the falafel. It’s moist, crispy and served in a toasted vegan wrap with plenty of creamy hummus and crunchy salad. Halloumi quesadillas are another must-have (harissa hummus adding creamy heat, sundried tomatoes allowing for a chewy, tangy, texture). Best bit? Each of these only cost a fiver (eat-in price) and come prettily plated up with a tiny side salad. Nice.

A feta and beetroot couscous salad may have lacked wow factor, but was delightfully fresh. Only a snacky ‘trio of dips’, though a nice idea, was a let-down. Steer clear of the bland babaganoush and the feta and go for the different types of hummus instead (they’re all great). Drinks – including coffee – are all excellent. A creamy avocado and banana smoothie was wholesome and delicious, while the beetroot, carrot and ginger juice was nicely tangy. My only complaint is about the sweet stuff: tea cake was too crumbly, baklava too sickly.

Hosting occasional gigs and fundraisers, House of Morocco has a great vibe, low prices, extremely friendly staff and lovely veggie-friendly food. Laptops are welcome, too. I’ll be back – it’s everything I want my local neighbourhood café to be.