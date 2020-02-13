An Italian-inspired vegan pizza joint.

Most of us go to pizza joints expecting to snap the food, not the room. But Humble Pizza bucks the trend, with its striking, pink-washed interiors,

a tribute to the ‘formica cafés’ of 1950s London.

This bold design move is matched by an equally bold and fully vegan menu. Toppings riff on Italian classics, split between cauliflower and focaccia bases, plus a few soups and salads. The best of the by-the-slice focaccia pizzas were the Tropea (poppy seeds, potato and caramelised red onion that almost overpowered), or the simple Roma (mushrooms, olives and juicy tomatoes).

For anyone scared of a cauliflower pizza base, these have a cracker-like crunch that means you can pretend you’re not even eating cauliflower. Our Genova, had a powerful basil pesto, courgettes and red peppers, flaked macadamias and creamy, ricotta-like tofu balancing out the gentle earthiness of the base.Top marks for flavour, but just a little too brittle. Save space for decadent desserts, too, of focaccia dipped in moreish gianduja (Nutella’s sexier Italian cousin), or the the restaurant’s sinful take on a Mars bar.

Prices are a little steep in places, but friendly service helps make up for it and those focaccia bases will make a lot of vegans happy. Oh, and it’s BYO, too.