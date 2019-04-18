Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Ichi Sushi and Sashimi Bar

Restaurants, Japanese Lambeth
A taste of Tokyo for the tourists, business types and culture vultures who frequent the plush Park Plaza Hotel close to the South Bank, Ichi deals in the three ultra-traditional Japanese essentials – sushi, sashimi and saké, coupled with a few cold and hot appetisers ranging yellowtail carpaccio and beef tataki to tempura prawns and deep-fried soft-shell crab with ponzu dressing. Kirin Ichiban beer is fine for the regulars, but the saké list is one for the connoisseurs with obscure premium vintages at every turn. If you’re flying solo, perch up at the counter; if not, join your friends or colleagues around the ‘Big Ben’ table looking out onto the famous clock. Tip: also check out their sushi afternoon teas.

Address: 200 Westminster Bridge Road
London
SE1 7UT
Wish I could comment about the food.. I actually walked out before the food because of the Asian Waitress Attitude just stink. Not a place you'd eat in a million years.

