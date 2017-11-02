Ichibuns

Restaurants, Japanese Chinatown
A three-floor Japanese joint specialising in wagyu buns and ramen.

Love a quirky interior? Head to Ichibuns. The three-floor site once home to Chinatown institution HK Diner is now a riot of Japanese technicolour. It’s open until 2am on weekends, and parts of it definitely feel more like a nightclub than a restaurant. In the basement, for instance, it was really dark and really loud, with a DJ on the decks. It also had wall-to-wall retro memorabilia of the best kind. There’s an entire bank of old stereos (you know, the kind that played cassettes). A wall of Japanese jukeboxes. A ceiling papered with curled-up pages of Manga comics. It’s all batshit crazy, but in a good way.

What’s not good is the food. The harumaki (deep-fried spring rolls) were excessively greasy, the chicken karaage bone dry. The king crab ramen was obscenely salty and came with just one paltry claw. For £11. Wagyu burgers are a signature, but the one I tried – a panko-crusted version with Japanese pickle and curry ketchup – was bizarrely sweet (though first prize for being unbearably sugary went to the ‘sakura blossom’ cherry milkshake). A chocolate and hazelnut milkshake (they replaced the first for free) was better: syrupy but crowd-pleasing. And cocktails come in those plastic containers with peel-off lids, like the jelly you used to get in your lunchbox. These, again, were too sweet (seriously, what is it with the sugar levels here, are they on commission from the capital’s dentists?) but they’re fairly fun.

Only the snow crab maki – a failsafe combo of crab mayo, avocado, cucumber and capelin roe – got the full thumbs up. And staff couldn’t have been friendlier. So: good looks, nice people. Design fans: go for maki and a milkshake (maybe), then go home.

By: Tania Ballantine

Posted:

Venue name: Ichibuns
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: 24 Wardour Street
Piccadilly
London
W1D 6QH
Transport: Tube: Piccadilly Circus
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £70.
Ichibuns is a Japanese burger joint in Chinatown. Its quirky wooden decor was better than anything I've seen in an English burger joint!

We ordered the crab sushi and the soya 'spring rolls' to share with some edameme. The sushi and the spring rolls were delicious. I'm glad we took the waiters recommendation to try the rolls as they were a restaurant speciality.

For mains I ordered the ramen which was good and my friend ordered a burger. Both dishes were pleasant.

Overall the service was swift and it wasn't too expensive. Only downside was that all dishes were served in takeaway containers and I didn't think this went with the overall ambience of the restaurant. I know it was a burger joint but I think they could have had proper dishes.

Another fun concept from the restaurant wiz Alan Yau in the heart of Chinatown serving Japanese inspired dishes and burgers. The decoration, the menu, the DJ set on the weekends make it a place for a fun night to hang out with friends. Everything is served in takeway cups; even the cocktails. Go for the fun.

I just went here for lunch with some work colleagues and couldn't recommend it more. Really nice atmosphere, cool decor and nice relaxed vibe. 

We were all mainly drawn to the restaurant by the promise of the cheesburger spring rolls that we had spotted and drooled over on Facebook. I had the veggie version (shared with a colleague) for starter and I have to say it was delicious BUT i'm glad I shared as it was rather rich and a tad greasy (delicious all the same). 


For main I had the fish burger. I was slightly hesitant as I worried it would be spicy but it was perfectly manageable (spice fans will be pleased to know that there is a bumper bottle of siracha for you on every table). The fish fingers were actually salmon fingers covered in panko which were delicious and accompanied by curry ketchup, spicy mayo, gherkins, pickled ginger and a soft brioche bun. A real win.


A couple of our party had the ramen and were a little less enthusiastic, saying the broth was rather sweet - just something to be aware of. 


Overall I thought it was great and would definitely go back. It's well priced and the cocktail list looks excellent for evening fun. 


Side note: I have it on good authority that the toilets are an experience all of their own - self flushing, heated seats and a...ahem...drying option. 

