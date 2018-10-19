Imperial Treasure

A classy Cantonese restaurant in Mayfair.

Imperial Treasure is a rare creature. It’s one of only a handful of London restaurants serving refined Cantonese cooking. That’s not to say we don’t have brilliant high-end Chinese restaurants – oh, we do – but many of them draw from regions with punchier ingredients like Sichuan and Hunan (and of course Taiwan, whose food has influenced enough ‘Chinese’ restaurants to warrant a mention). True Cantonese cooking is subtle and nuanced, its emphasis as much on texture as taste.

This place has blowout pricing, but is also a slick operator destined for Michelin stars (its overseas branches are already starry spots). The smart way to eat here, therefore, is to come with a group of like-minded food pilgrims. Portion sizes are decent, so you can share the fiscal pain. But do show some culinary savvy. You may be drawn to the takeaway fave of crispy Peking duck with pancakes, but it’s the £25 Cantonese-style barbecue version – the kind hanging in Chinatown windows – you should order. Firstly, it’s sensational. But it’s also enough for two, to which you can add a £5 bowl of white rice. Get the wok-fried ho fun too: £28 gets you a tangle of smoky, slippery, wide ribbons, with needle-thin slivers of ginger, fresh beansprouts and impossibly tender slices of high-quality Angus beef. The seafood is stunning, but costly: a plate of fresh, juicy stir-fried prawns with dried chillies was £28.

It’s a grand, high-ceilinged room, carved into intimate areas, with music that’s pleasant and jazzy, and staff who are slick but also warm and welcoming. One for a special occasion.

Venue name: Imperial Treasure
Address: 9-10 Waterloo Place
London
SW1Y 4BE
Transport: Tube: Charing Cross
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £190.
Worth coming for the 50% off new opening period for the Peking Duck. The skin was super crispy and just melts in your mouth! The rest of the duck meat is then cut up in front of you and served with pancakes, spring onions, cucumber, and hoisin sauce. At first, it didn't look like much but for 3 people, 1 duck was a good amount of meat. We also went for some dim sum options. The Venison Puff was delightful! The pastry was perfectly done - golden, crispy, and melts in your mouth. Likewise for the Wagyu Beef Puff! We also went for the Iberico Pork Char Siew Cheung Fun, which tasted like normal char siew cheung fun in my opinion. But the rice skin was super soft and well made. As a vegetable, we went for the Salted Egg Okra and Lotus Root. This was quite unique and had a good amount of salted egg. To end our meal, we had the Mini Egg Tarts, which were honestly divine. They were super fresh, the pastry was so buttery and melted in my mouth, the custard filling was super soft, and they were served warm. 


Not sure I would come back and pay full price for the Peking Duck, as it is at quite a hefty price but the dim sum and other dishes were really good! 

