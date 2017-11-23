A sushi spot promising blowtorched hand rolls.
When you have to spit out three separate mouthfuls over the course of a meal, it’s not a good sign. It was such a pity, too, because on paper Inigo looked great. A stylish little Soho spot specialising in giant hand rolls, its website promised organic and sustainably sourced fish, environmentally friendly packaging and staff paid the London Living Wage. And true, the friendly staff seem happy. But there’s no getting past this being some of the worst food I’ve ever eaten.
The six different rolls I tried were all fairly inedible, but the worst offender was the spicy tuna version. Not only was the rice overcooked and the seaweed wrapper soggy, but the greying fish looked, smelled and tasted foul. Blowtorched mackerel was almost as unpleasant and came with a really pungent lime mayo. Inigo has a tendency to whack unexpected ingredients in its hand rolls: think macadamia nuts or English mustard. Being experimental for the sake of it is never a good look. Still, it’s a cute spot: maybe the owners could turn it into a bar?
|Venue name:
|Inigo
|Contact:
|Address:
|
33 Great Windmill Street
Soho
London
W1D 7LR
|Transport:
|Tube: Piccadilly Circus
|Price:
|Lunch for two no drinks no service: around £25.
Average User Rating
5 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:16
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Having tried a sample of Inigos sushi outside their shop I decided to go back the next day, I wasn't disappointed, The Handrolls were delicious and very reasonably priced. I will most certainly be going back.
Love this place! Proper, filling sushi meals for £6, and amazing salad combos that I'd never tried before. Also - where has hot cacao been all my life?! Nice staff and I really like that the packaging the food comes in is all compostable. Best cheap lunch spot in Soho.
Best sushi handrolls in London!
love the concept, food and the music
So good
Scrumptious salads to to accompany amazing sushi rolls
They’re sushi is amazing! Quick, original, delicious and surprising cheap! It was just what I needed when rushing around soho. A real hidden gem.
Steelmagnolia
Would 100% recommend, delicious and great value. I had a batch delivered for a client meeting and it went down a treat, the lunch boxes are an excellent touch!
I work just a couple of doors up from Inigo and always see them making the handrolls in the window, so popped in the other day to try some for my lunch. They're so great! I had the crispy duck filling which was delicious and really well made. A real gem. So glad it's just down the road!
Love this place, top quality food. Great spot for a bit of Aussie inspired sushi!
Delicious hand rolls in so many great flavours, including vegan and vegetarian options
Really great to finally get some proper sushi in Soho. WAY better than Itsu and the same price. New fave lunch spot.
The rolls are awesome and recipes unique - can never go back to Itsu again. A great place to go for lunch if you're ever in Soho.
Love this place
Excellent quality sushi the like of which London hasn't seen before. Great for lunch and early evening supper too! Very fresh fish. Staff were awesome too.