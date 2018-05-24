Ippudo Villiers Street

Ramen Connoisseurs know about Ippudo. When I arrived at this Waterloo branch of the international chain, there were already two tables ahead of me in the queue. Considering it was a Monday lunchtime, this was a very good sign: no Londoner queues for anything on a Monday unless it’s excellent.

There’s a semi-open kitchen in the narrow, corridor-like entrance, and the restaurant proper is at the back. The look is minimal, but smart; it’s small, with plush navy banquette seating and some trendy light fixtures. Service is efficient, which is great, because by the time you’re seated you’ll have fully ogled the menu.

Ramen comes in three main varieties on the ‘grand menu’: classic (£11), modern (£12), and ‘karaka-men’ (£13), which Ippudo describe unironically as ‘a bowl full of stimulus’. You can then pimp your choice; upgrading to ‘Tamago’ gets you a soft-boiled egg on top for £1.50, for example. That might seem quite pricey but the quality here is high: the classic was a juicy, creamy tonkotsu broth with deliciously thin noodles, fatty pork and slithers of kikurage mushroom. That egg, particularly, was worth £1.50: savoury and wonderfully soft, the yolk crumbled irresistibly into the broth to make more richness. There was nothing particularly remarkable about this ramen, but that’s kind of the point: this is solid, warm, comforting stuff. More stimulating, obviously, was the ‘bowl full of stimulus’: spiked with fiery miso paste, it comes served deep red. But I reckon it’s the classic people are queueing for.

Starters, too, were quality: crisped up, greasy kara-age was a highlight, and gyoza was fat and hot and juicy. Ippudo do a clever deal where you can pay £1 on top of your ramen cost and get one starter ‘for free’. If you’re willing to share, one ramen and a starter would make a nice light lunch for two, clocking in at £6 a head.

All in all – if you’re hankering for a ramen, Ippudo will deliver the goods. This branch is also definitely the best place to eat in that culinary wasteland between the Strand and the river.