An Australian-influenced café/bar on Deptford High Street.

The appeal of Isla Ray lies in its ramshackle lack of novelty. It’s a café, bang in the tumult of Deptford’s lovably grungy High Street market – a few minutes’ walk but stylistically miles away from the fancy, foodie Market Yard. That’s not to say it swerves the area’s artsy vibe: the theme here is ‘chintzy tropicalia with added neon’. There’s a giant seahorse sculpture. Piles of community mags. Uncomfortable vintage furniture and some vaguely psychedelic ’60s nonsense on the stereo. It’s cosy.

Food-wise, they do solid sourdough sarnies, bagels and a couple of salads (plus some sharing bits in the evening). It’s hard to be too effusive about the pesto-caked and toasted number, topped with piquant salami, melted mozzarella and decent tomatoes, or a minimalist brie and ham bagel – though I’d snaffle both again in a second. But an open smoked salmon and mascarpone sandwich really was ace, the silken cheese imparting a subtle sweetness and the whole lot festooned with teeny capers, dill fronds and thinly sliced radish. Basic stuff, but thoughtfully built.

There’s nothing to get too frenzied over here, but as reliable and quirky little spaces go, Isla Ray is textbook stuff.