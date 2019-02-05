Isla Ray

Restaurants, Australian New Cross
3 out of 5 stars

An Australian-influenced café/bar on Deptford High Street.

The appeal of Isla Ray lies in its ramshackle lack of novelty. It’s a café, bang in the tumult of Deptford’s lovably grungy High Street market – a few minutes’ walk but stylistically miles away from the fancy, foodie Market Yard. That’s not to say it swerves the area’s artsy vibe: the theme here is ‘chintzy tropicalia with added neon’. There’s a giant seahorse sculpture. Piles of community mags. Uncomfortable vintage furniture and some vaguely psychedelic ’60s nonsense on the stereo. It’s cosy.

Food-wise, they do solid sourdough sarnies, bagels and a couple of salads (plus some sharing bits in the evening). It’s hard to be too effusive about the pesto-caked and toasted number, topped with piquant salami, melted mozzarella and decent tomatoes, or a minimalist brie and ham bagel – though I’d snaffle both again in a second. But an open smoked salmon and mascarpone sandwich really was ace, the silken cheese imparting a subtle sweetness and the whole lot festooned with teeny capers, dill fronds and thinly sliced radish. Basic stuff, but thoughtfully built.

There’s nothing to get too frenzied over here, but as reliable and quirky little spaces go, Isla Ray is textbook stuff.

Venue name: Isla Ray
Address: 37 Deptford High St
London
SE8 4AD
Transport: New Cross rail
Price: Lunch for two with drinks (no service): around £20.
Average User Rating

5 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:1
  • 4 star:0
  • 3 star:0
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
tastemaker

I stumbled across this new swanky cafe-come-bar last weekend and was very impressed with the friendly customer service and great vary of drinks. This new kid on the block in Deptford takes Australian food and drink with a touch of summer creating a chilled lounge/bar atmosphere to hang. I loved the wee garden area out back with it's hot pink theme and enjoyed a cocktail in the sun. Unfortunately I didn't get the chance to sample their food but will plan to go back for a tasty breakfast or lunch as their open-sandwiches looked very tempting. 

