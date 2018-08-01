Iznik

Restaurants, Turkish Highbury
3 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5 stars
(7user reviews)
Iznik

An old-school neighbourhood Turkish restaurant.

You can’t help but smile when you walk into Iznik. That’s largely to do with the rich technicolour interior, created by masses of coloured glass decorations and Turkish knick-knacks, red banquet seating, bright chandeliers and pink brick walls.

There’s a surprisingly short menu – the focus here is more on oven-cooked meats and fish, rather than the ocakbasi charcoal grill-based dishes so common in nearby Stokey’s kebab spots. Iznik feels more refined too – elegance was favoured over quantity in the perfectly proportioned plates of juicy little dolma and the smoky, meaty imam bayildi (stuffed aubergine).

But it’s the signature salad that really sets Iznik apart from its counterparts, offering a colourful plate of mixed fruits dressed with spices and orange juice that sang with flavour. The mixed grill was also excellent – the lamb chop, kofta and two types of chicken skewer were all beautifully cooked.

With perfectly acceptable Turkish house wines, Iznik is a warm, homely choice at any time of the year for a date, a family supper or, on a hot summer’s London night, with a cold rosé, a relaxing supper for two.

By: Yolanda Zappaterra

Posted:

Venue name: Iznik
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: 19 Highbury Park
London
N5 1QJ
Transport: Tube: Highbury & Islington
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £60.
Do you own this business?
Static map showing venue location

Average User Rating

3.9 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:3
  • 4 star:2
  • 3 star:1
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:1
LiveReviews|7
2 people listening
Tastemaker

Iznik is a place to visit if you like your Turkish food. This is a place that takes pride in what it serves. With home made yogurt and other fresh ingredients is what makes for a stand out meal at this little eatery. It has no surprises and serves a selection of dips,dolma,kebab,fish and the like but everything has their own twist. After a chat with the owner he has a tale or two about the folk who have dined here and the things the restaurant has achieved. Claiming to have been the muse to such places as Ottolenghi and ,another local fave, Gallipoli. You can tell that there may be some truth to it,it does use a hec of a lot of pomegranate, there are trinkets that do echo all of the Gallipoli's of Upper Street fame. The one thing Iznik has is its absolute authenticity. It is run by an old husband and wife couple and they do think up new dishes all the time and they do take the time to see if you enjoyed your meal and actually want to know. These things make this place precious, in a time where selling a cookbook alongside your cuisine was not a concern or franchising your business so it dominates the whole of Upper Street. For this reason, book a table at Iznik and taste some authentic Turkish food. Reasonably priced too btw. They have also just launched a Cypriote breakfast menu, which I am looking forward to trying. Thumbs up all round! 


Great food and lovely service. This place really stands out from other Mediterranean/Turkish restaurants around Islington area. The restaurant is owned and run by a husband & a wife and they have clearly put a lot of love and effort into the restaurant and food. Would definitely recommend!


Fabulous Turkish delight of a restaurant... Food is amazing and amazing value, local flavour even better


Wonderful authentic food which feels like home cooking, excellent service with friendly staff. A great neighbourhood restaurant altogether!


Excellent in food, drinks and service, a nice surprise a bit of the beaten track

More venues

Malabar Junction

Malabar Junction
Japan Centre

Japan Centre
Bistro Mirey

Bistro Mirey
The Cavendish

The Cavendish
Sponsored listings