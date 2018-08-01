An old-school neighbourhood Turkish restaurant.

You can’t help but smile when you walk into Iznik. That’s largely to do with the rich technicolour interior, created by masses of coloured glass decorations and Turkish knick-knacks, red banquet seating, bright chandeliers and pink brick walls.

There’s a surprisingly short menu – the focus here is more on oven-cooked meats and fish, rather than the ocakbasi charcoal grill-based dishes so common in nearby Stokey’s kebab spots. Iznik feels more refined too – elegance was favoured over quantity in the perfectly proportioned plates of juicy little dolma and the smoky, meaty imam bayildi (stuffed aubergine).

But it’s the signature salad that really sets Iznik apart from its counterparts, offering a colourful plate of mixed fruits dressed with spices and orange juice that sang with flavour. The mixed grill was also excellent – the lamb chop, kofta and two types of chicken skewer were all beautifully cooked.

With perfectly acceptable Turkish house wines, Iznik is a warm, homely choice at any time of the year for a date, a family supper or, on a hot summer’s London night, with a cold rosé, a relaxing supper for two.